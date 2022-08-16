Read full article on original website
Worried Ben Affleck Chain Smokes Outside Hospital With Wife Jennifer Lopez After His Mom Sustains Leg Injury
A worried Ben Affleck was seen chain-smoking outside a Savannah, Ga., hospital after his mom was rushed by ambulance to seek medical attention for sustaining a leg injury hours before the actor and Jennifer Lopez's three-day wedding festivities were set to begin. Article continues below advertisement. Christopher Anne Boldt's injury...
Vicki Gunvalson Says She Got Fired Because She Was “Too Expensive”; Wishes She Was Asked Back To Real Housewives
Vicki Gunvalson will always be THE Real Housewives of Orange County OG. She’s been there since the beginning of the beginning, running a million miles a minute through the Coto Insurance office. Vicki hasn’t had an orange in her hand for a while now, and it looks like it may stay that way. Thankfully, we got […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Says She Got Fired Because She Was “Too Expensive”; Wishes She Was Asked Back To Real Housewives appeared first on Reality Tea.
'Real-life vampire' with 49 body modifications warns others about doing what she's done
'Real-life vampire' María José Cristerna has warned people who might want to follow in her footsteps to be careful what they do to their body. Mexico resident Cristerna has almost 50 body modifications and claims that 99 percent of her body is tattooed, leading Guinness World Records to say she is the most tattooed woman in the world.
Rachel Bilson Reveals the One (X-Rated) Thing She Misses Most About Ex Bill Hader
Rachel Bilson didn't hold back when she was asked what she misses most about ex Bill Hader. "His big d---," the actress, 40, told Tommy Dorfman on Monday's episode of Bilson's Broad Ideas podcast. "We can keep that [in the final edit]," Bilson doubled down, then added (presumably to her...
'Octomom' Nadya Suleman Shares Back-to-School Photo of Her Octuplets: 'Be Proud of Yourselves'
Nadya Suleman, a.k.a. "Octomom," is wishing her octuplets well at the start of a new school year. Earlier this week, Suleman, 47, shared a photo on Instagram of her eight youngest children — Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah — as they prepared to embark on their first day of the eighth grade.
R&B Star Tevin Campbell Opens Up About His Life — and Sexuality: 'I've Embraced Me'
The man who famously posed the question, "Can we talk for a minute?" is now opening up like never before. Beloved R&B singer Tevin Campbell, known for sultry '90s hits like "Can We Talk" and. recently appeared on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast for an in-depth interview, discussing his life...
People
Madonna Enjoys Night Out in Sicily for Her Birthday with Twin Daughters Estere and Stella
Madonna rang in her 64th birthday with the help of her girls. The "Material Girl" singer traveled to Sicily with a number of friends and twin daughters Estere and Stella, who turn 10 later this month. "Sicilian Queens……. 👑👑👑🇮🇹🇮🇹🇮🇹," she captioned an Instagram carousel of photos from her night out....
People
Gabrielle Union Shares Kaavia's Hilarious Reaction to Finding Out She's Not Invited on Vacation
Gabrielle Union's daughter was not amused to learn she wasn't invited on a recent trip. The Cheaper By the Dozen actress, 49, shared a video with daughter Kaavia James on Instagram Monday in which the 3-year-old finds out her mom is going on vacation without her. "When your child finds...
Parents' shock after million-to-one Black and white twins are born looking like they are different races
A mum was left gobsmacked when she gave birth to million-to-one Black and white twins with completely different skin colours. Chantelle Broughton, 29, said people often ask whether her children are actually her own, and the tots are so rare that genetics experts have estimated them at one in a million.
Kimora Lee Simmons Defends Daughter Aoki's Modeling Career Amid Criticism: 'It's Absolutely Absurd'
Kimora Lee Simmons is proud of her daughter Aoki for following her passion. In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE on Thursday, the mother of five, 47, revealed that she thinks it's "absolutely absurd" that people criticized the 20-year-old Harvard student for wanting to model despite getting an Ivy League education.
People
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
Essence
Candace Parker Says Her Daughter Was The Reason She Came Out And Revealed Marriage To Anna Petrakova
"I don’t want her to ever think that I’m ashamed or not proud of our family." When WNBA champion and NBA commentator Candace Parker shared in December 2021 that she had not only been married for two years to Anna Petrakova but that they were also expecting a child together, it took a lot of people by surprise. The decision to share such a private part of her life was not one Parker took lightly. As she revealed in a recent interview with TIME, she only chose to do so to send a message to her daughter, Lailaa, 13, from her first marriage to former NBA player Sheldon Williams.
People
'Wonder Years' Star Danica McKellar Reflects on Decision to Step Back from Acting in Chat with Son
Danica McKellar is getting real with her son Draco McKellar Verta about why she stepped back from acting. "I went to UCLA [after The Wonder Years ended], but when I got to school, everywhere I went, people all over campus would shout across campus, you know, 'Hey Winnie!' I couldn't get away from it," the actress, 47, told her 11-year-old in a chat for Entertainment Tonight.
Idris Elba Says Daughter Isan Didn't Speak to Him for Weeks After Not Getting a Part in 'Beast'
Idris Elba is opening up about a recent riff between him and his daughter. During an appearance last week on iHeart Radio's The Breakfast Club morning show, Elba talked about how his daughter, Isan, 20, auditioned to be in his latest film Beast. "She auditioned and it came down to...
People
Gabrielle Union Shares Steamy Photos from Her Vacation with Husband Dwyane Wade
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are serving up some serious PDA in Spain. The actress, 49, and the retired NBA player, 40, soaked up the sun on a yacht with a set of spicy snaps shared by Union on Instagram Friday. The carousel of photos, taken on Spain's Mallorca island,...
People
Hoda Kotb Is Optimistic About Her Next Love: 'Someone Who Meets Me Now Will Meet Me for Real'
Hoda Kotb may not be dating right "this second," but she tells PEOPLE she's open to what the future holds. "In my mind's eye, I sort of see something," says the TODAY anchor, 58. "I don't know why I feel that, but I do." In January, Kotb announced her split...
Luisana Lopilato Says One of Her and Michael Bublé's Kids Came Up with Baby No. 4's Name
Michael Bublé and Luisana Lopilato are getting closer to meeting their fourth baby!. On Wednesday, the actress opened up about the final days of her pregnancy during an Instagram Q&A with fans. Lopilato said she's 38½ weeks and expects to meet her baby girl any day now. In...
Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True, 4, Models All Pink Outfit in Adorable Photo Shoot
On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, 38, shared a slew of adorable snaps of her 4-year-old daughter True rocking an all-pink ensemble. In the photos posted on Instagram, the little fashionista wears a bubblegum-pink denim skirt paired with a matching tank top and light pink Crocs. She accessorized her fabulous look with heart-eye pink sunglasses and a mini Louis Vuitton purse monogrammed with her name.
