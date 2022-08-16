Read full article on original website
Ballot Set II
There are races for Imperial County City Councils on the November ballot. The City of Westmorland has three seats available. Incumbents Anna Maria Beltran and Judith Rivera wall face off against Stanley Paul Brummet and Julian P. Villalon. There are four candidates for two seats on the Holtville council. Incumbent Michael Goodsell will see challengers Stacy Britschgi, Ross Daniels and John Munger on the ballot. In Calipatria there will be incumbents Hector H. Cervantes, Javier Amezcua and Huston Hisel as well as Michael J. Luellen II, Fred R. Beltran, and Lourdes Jasso. Calexico will have a choice between seven candidates. Rosie Arreola-Fernandez, Raul Urena, Blanca Morales, Bill Hodge, Morris Reisin, Gilberto Manzanarez and Gerardo Espinoza.
Imperial County Unemployment
(July unemployment rate released)....July are the latest numbers available. The unemployment rate was released Friday morning by the Labor Market Information Division of the Employment Development Department. According to the report, July unemployment increased. It was reported at 14.2%, up from a revised 13.3% reported for June, but below the year ago estimate of 19.9%. This compares to an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.9 for the state and 3.8% for the nation during the same time period. During the month of July, there were 9,600 eligible workers unemployed in Imperial County, out of a labor force of 67,700. Imperial County again ranks 58th in the state.
Summer Splash Bash
( The County and IID event)...It is being held Saturday. The Summer Splash Bash is being held at Sunbeam Lake on Saturday from 10 am until 3 pm. There will be water activities, shaved ice, Balloon activities, Face painting, food and drinks. The water activities are sponsored by the IID Summer Water Activities Grants. Dippy Duck may make an appearance.
Attempted Homicide
A Yuma, Arizona man is in jail after shooting at cars and a house. Justin Paice, 44, was arrested by Yuma County Sheriff's deputies who responded to a report of gunfire in the 13-000 block of East 51st Lane. The report came in about 5:37 p.m. Tuesday. YCSO deputies and Border Patrol agents secured the area, and the Yuma Special Response Team was activated to assist. A less than lethal weapon was deployed, and Paice was taken into custody. He was booked into Yuma County Detention Center on two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and four counts of Attempted Homicide. There were no injuries in the incident.
