(July unemployment rate released)....July are the latest numbers available. The unemployment rate was released Friday morning by the Labor Market Information Division of the Employment Development Department. According to the report, July unemployment increased. It was reported at 14.2%, up from a revised 13.3% reported for June, but below the year ago estimate of 19.9%. This compares to an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.9 for the state and 3.8% for the nation during the same time period. During the month of July, there were 9,600 eligible workers unemployed in Imperial County, out of a labor force of 67,700. Imperial County again ranks 58th in the state.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO