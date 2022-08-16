Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Offset Delivers Baby Keem-Produced Single "54321"
Offset has dropped off his latest single “54321,” produced by none other than pgLang‘s very own Baby Keem with additional work from Mike Dean, Jahaan Akil Sweet and Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr. Clocking in at three minutes, the cut arrives with an accompanying music video that sees...
Rihanna and ASAP Rocky: A Complete Timeline of Their Relationship
Must be love on the brain! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have spent years denying that their relationship is anything but platonic, but things finally changed when the rapper called her "the love of my life" in 2021. After more than a year of rumors, the "Peso" artist confirmed in a May interview with GQ that […]
Comedian Teddy Ray Dead At 32
Rising comedian Teddy Ray has died at the age of 32. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Ray was found dead at a private residence in Rancho Mirage, Calif., after the Riverside County sheriff’s deputies received a call to respond to a private residence on Friday morning (Aug. 12). Sgt. Brandi Swan informed the outlet that an investigation is being handled by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office, and no official cause of death has been confirmed. However, TMZ reported that Ray died in an apparent drowning and was discovered in a pool by a maintenance worker. Investigators are waiting for the official...
HipHopDX.com
Tevin Campbell Publicly Confirms He Identifies As A Gay Man
Tevin Campbell has said he’s finally comfortable in coming out publicly as a gay man. Fans have long speculated about the “Can We Talk” singer’s sexuality, but ever since his inception as an artist in the late ’80s he’s kept his private life out of the public eye.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros for Season 31 Announced: Who’s Back in the Ballroom and Who’s Missing?
Back to the ballroom! Before Dancing With the Stars makes its debut on Disney+, several of the show’s pros showed off their stuff for the official promo shoot. “The mirrorball’s makeover? It’s a 🔟 from us. 👏,” the reality TV series’ official Instagram wrote alongside the poster on Thursday, August 18. In the pic, dancers Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem […]
‘Love Is Blind’s’ Iyanna & Jarrette Just Announced Their Divorce a Year After Getting Married on the Show
The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized...
thesource.com
P-Valley Star Elarica Johnson Confirms Exit From Show
Fans of Starz’s P-Valley have followed the story of Elarica Johnson’s character Autumn Night/Hailey from the very beginning. In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson confirmed the end of season 2 wrapped up her storyline, and it was her decision to depart the show. “I knew when it...
hypebeast.com
Shazam Declares Drake Its Most Popular Artist
On the 20th anniversary of the service’s launch, Shazam has declared that Drake is the most Shazamed artist of all time. The rapper has over 350 million Shazams across his discography, counting both his own tracks and those he’s featured on. For those unfamiliar with Shazam, the app...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
both Releases FW22 ‘Arte Povera’
Both, a genderless Paris-based label has revealed its Autumn Winter 2022 Collection dubbed ‘Arte Povera’ with a lookbook that captivates the habitual scenes of life. Taking a creative twist on mundane everyday activities like letter opening or even hauling luggage around. The brand’s history consists of creating modern shoe models with a one-of-a-kind rubber technique and cutting-edge technology. Using EVA, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate, which is a “rubber-like” material that is both lightweight and durable, both continuously aims to recreate past looks with the EVA material as well as incorporating quality leather and other experimental materials in a carefully thought-out manufacturing process.
hypebeast.com
Gucci Tells the Tale of Bamboo With the Short Film 'Taketori Monogatari'
2022 marks 75 years of Gucci using bamboo in its handbags, and in celebration of its legacy the Alessandro Michele-helmed house has launched the Kaguya by Gucci campaign and short film. Back in 1947, Guccio Gucci and the house’s Florentine artisans struggled to find its usual roster of materials. In...
hypebeast.com
Marvel Gives Daredevil a New Hooded Costume
It seems that Charlie Cox‘s live-action Daredevil isn’t the only one who’s getting a new suit, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has just received a new look in his own Marvel comic series as well. Previewing the cover art for Daredevil #5 that’s scheduled for release in November, the entertainment giant has revealed a new hooded costume for the street-level superhero.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Dub Zero "Legend Blue" Receives an Official Release Date
Jordan Brand is set to drop the Dub Zero in a colorway inspired by the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue.”. The initial colorway was first debutd in 2014 and arrived in a white and icy blue transluscent outsole. The Jordan Dub Zero “Legend Blue” takes design cues from the original shoe, incorporates multiple elements from other Jordan Brand classics like the Air Jordan 4, 6, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17 and 20. The colorwya sees the shoe come dressed in white, legend blue, black and neutral grey. The upper is donned in an all-white leather and features laser printed details on the side panels. The “Legend Blue” details are highlighted on the midsole, rounding out the design with a grey and white outsole. The tongue also features the Jumpan logo and “Two 3” stitched in the blue as a nod to the legendary Michael Jordan.
hypebeast.com
Netflix Shares First Look at Millie Bobby Brown In 'Enola Holmes 2'
Netflix has now shared the first look at its upcoming sequel to Enola Holmes. The new stills were published over at Entertainment Weekly and offer fans of the original film a glimpse at what the follow-up would look like, with three images showcasing the returning Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Louis Partridge as well as Sharon Duncan-Brewster’s new character. Helena Bonham Carter has also been confirmed to reprise her role as Eudoria Holmes with Adeel Akhtar and Susan Wokomo also coming back for the sequel.
Teddy Ray, the Star of 'Perfectly Single' and 'How to Be Broke' Has Died Aged Only 32
Comedian Teddy Ray (Theodore Brown) has died aged 32. The star of Perfectly Single and How to Be Broke was found dead on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022, in a private pool in Rancho Mirage, Calif. Teddy garnered a loyal fan base thanks to his appearances on hit programs like Major...
hypebeast.com
Watch the New Trailer for Tim Burton’s Live-Action ‘Wednesday’ Addams Series
Tim Burton has unveiled his vision for Netflix’s live-action Addams Family spinoff show, Wednesday. Centered on the character of the same name, the comedy horror series chronicles Wednesday’s time as a high school student at the eerie Nevermore Academy. Jenna Ortega stars in the lead role, while Catherine...
hypebeast.com
FISK and Ed Fella Unite to Release One-Of-One Drawings
An eclectic mix of artwork from the legendary American designer. Ed Fella has been a trailblazer in the world of graphic design for over 60 years. From his impact in typography to his avant-garde approach to advertising, the American artist and designer continues to work with a childlike curiosity at the age of 84.
hypebeast.com
KRINK and Futura Tease Collaborative Marker Set
An all-black lineup for all your tagging needs. Whether in the studio or in the streets, KRINK has cemented itself as a go-to marker for prominent and emerging artists alike. Following a recent collaboration with Tiffany & Co., the paint supplier will unveil a special box set with legendary graffiti artist, Futura.
hypebeast.com
Makoto Taniguchi Reflects on Human Perception in New Exhibition
On view at NANZUKA UNDERGROUND until September 4. Makoto Taniguchi is a Japanese artist who creates intricate mirrored-box paintings that contemplate human perception. For his latest solo exhibition, Where is your ♡? at NANZUKA UNDERGROUND, Taniguchi presents 10 new large-scale works that invite endless observation. The exhibition begins by...
hypebeast.com
ISO.POETISM by Tobias Birk Nielsen SS23 Looks at the Nature of Sculpture
ISO.POETISM by Tobias Birk Nielsen has recently unveiled its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Titled “IMPOSTRIAL MONOLITHS,” the collection furthers the brand’s signature utilitarian design cadence. This time around, creative director Tobias Birk Nielson tells the story of a sculptor and...
hypebeast.com
'A Plague Tale: Requiem' Drops New Gameplay Trailer Ahead of October Release
Three years since the launch of the first game, A Plague Tale is now only two months out from the release of its sequel Requiem, and Focus Entertainment has just offered a fresh look at its gameplay over on YouTube. Set following the events of A Plague Tale: Innocence, the new title will reunite players with Hugo and Amicia, who are now venturing through the south of France during the 14th century before setting sail to a mysterious island in the Mediterranean Sea in hopes of finding a cure for Hugo’s illness.
Comments / 0