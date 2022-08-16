ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

hypebeast.com

Offset Delivers Baby Keem-Produced Single "54321"

Offset has dropped off his latest single “54321,” produced by none other than pgLang‘s very own Baby Keem with additional work from Mike Dean, Jahaan Akil Sweet and Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr. Clocking in at three minutes, the cut arrives with an accompanying music video that sees...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Comedian Teddy Ray Dead At 32

Rising comedian Teddy Ray has died at the age of 32. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Ray was found dead at a private residence in Rancho Mirage, Calif., after the Riverside County sheriff’s deputies received a call to respond to a private residence on Friday morning (Aug. 12). Sgt. Brandi Swan informed the outlet that an investigation is being handled by the Riverside County Coroner’s Office, and no official cause of death has been confirmed. However, TMZ reported that Ray died in an apparent drowning and was discovered in a pool by a maintenance worker. Investigators are waiting for the official...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
HipHopDX.com

Tevin Campbell Publicly Confirms He Identifies As A Gay Man

Tevin Campbell has said he’s finally comfortable in coming out publicly as a gay man. Fans have long speculated about the “Can We Talk” singer’s sexuality, but ever since his inception as an artist in the late ’80s he’s kept his private life out of the public eye.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Venom#Music News#Mtv#Vma
Us Weekly

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pros for Season 31 Announced: Who’s Back in the Ballroom and Who’s Missing?

Back to the ballroom! Before Dancing With the Stars makes its debut on Disney+, several of the show’s pros showed off their stuff for the official promo shoot. “The mirrorball’s makeover? It’s a 🔟 from us. 👏,” the reality TV series’ official Instagram wrote alongside the poster on Thursday, August 18. In the pic, dancers Cheryl Burke, Witney Carson, Artem […]
TV SHOWS
StyleCaster

‘Love Is Blind’s’ Iyanna & Jarrette Just Announced Their Divorce a Year After Getting Married on the Show

The end of the road. The celebrity breakups of 2022 include Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet and more stars who have decided to call it quits on their relationships this year. As many know, the celebrity breakups of 2022 come after a year of splits and divorces in 2021 from celebrity couples like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello; Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid; and Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. In a statement on April 15, 2021, J-Lo (who is back together with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck) and A-Rod announced that they had ended their engagement after four years together. “We have realized...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
thesource.com

P-Valley Star Elarica Johnson Confirms Exit From Show

Fans of Starz’s P-Valley have followed the story of Elarica Johnson’s character Autumn Night/Hailey from the very beginning. In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson confirmed the end of season 2 wrapped up her storyline, and it was her decision to depart the show. “I knew when it...
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Shazam Declares Drake Its Most Popular Artist

On the 20th anniversary of the service’s launch, Shazam has declared that Drake is the most Shazamed artist of all time. The rapper has over 350 million Shazams across his discography, counting both his own tracks and those he’s featured on. For those unfamiliar with Shazam, the app...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

both Releases FW22 ‘Arte Povera’

Both, a genderless Paris-based label has revealed its Autumn Winter 2022 Collection dubbed ‘Arte Povera’ with a lookbook that captivates the habitual scenes of life. Taking a creative twist on mundane everyday activities like letter opening or even hauling luggage around. The brand’s history consists of creating modern shoe models with a one-of-a-kind rubber technique and cutting-edge technology. Using EVA, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate, which is a “rubber-like” material that is both lightweight and durable, both continuously aims to recreate past looks with the EVA material as well as incorporating quality leather and other experimental materials in a carefully thought-out manufacturing process.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Marvel Gives Daredevil a New Hooded Costume

It seems that Charlie Cox‘s live-action Daredevil isn’t the only one who’s getting a new suit, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has just received a new look in his own Marvel comic series as well. Previewing the cover art for Daredevil #5 that’s scheduled for release in November, the entertainment giant has revealed a new hooded costume for the street-level superhero.
ENTERTAINMENT
hypebeast.com

Jordan Dub Zero "Legend Blue" Receives an Official Release Date

Jordan Brand is set to drop the Dub Zero in a colorway inspired by the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue.”. The initial colorway was first debutd in 2014 and arrived in a white and icy blue transluscent outsole. The Jordan Dub Zero “Legend Blue” takes design cues from the original shoe, incorporates multiple elements from other Jordan Brand classics like the Air Jordan 4, 6, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17 and 20. The colorwya sees the shoe come dressed in white, legend blue, black and neutral grey. The upper is donned in an all-white leather and features laser printed details on the side panels. The “Legend Blue” details are highlighted on the midsole, rounding out the design with a grey and white outsole. The tongue also features the Jumpan logo and “Two 3” stitched in the blue as a nod to the legendary Michael Jordan.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Netflix Shares First Look at Millie Bobby Brown In 'Enola Holmes 2'

Netflix has now shared the first look at its upcoming sequel to Enola Holmes. The new stills were published over at Entertainment Weekly and offer fans of the original film a glimpse at what the follow-up would look like, with three images showcasing the returning Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Louis Partridge as well as Sharon Duncan-Brewster’s new character. Helena Bonham Carter has also been confirmed to reprise her role as Eudoria Holmes with Adeel Akhtar and Susan Wokomo also coming back for the sequel.
TV & VIDEOS
hypebeast.com

FISK and Ed Fella Unite to Release One-Of-One Drawings

An eclectic mix of artwork from the legendary American designer. Ed Fella has been a trailblazer in the world of graphic design for over 60 years. From his impact in typography to his avant-garde approach to advertising, the American artist and designer continues to work with a childlike curiosity at the age of 84.
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

KRINK and Futura Tease Collaborative Marker Set

An all-black lineup for all your tagging needs. Whether in the studio or in the streets, KRINK has cemented itself as a go-to marker for prominent and emerging artists alike. Following a recent collaboration with Tiffany & Co., the paint supplier will unveil a special box set with legendary graffiti artist, Futura.
DESIGN
hypebeast.com

Makoto Taniguchi Reflects on Human Perception in New Exhibition

On view at NANZUKA UNDERGROUND until September 4. Makoto Taniguchi is a Japanese artist who creates intricate mirrored-box paintings that contemplate human perception. For his latest solo exhibition, Where is your ♡? at NANZUKA UNDERGROUND, Taniguchi presents 10 new large-scale works that invite endless observation. The exhibition begins by...
VISUAL ART
hypebeast.com

ISO.POETISM by Tobias Birk Nielsen SS23 Looks at the Nature of Sculpture

ISO.POETISM by Tobias Birk Nielsen has recently unveiled its latest collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season during Copenhagen Fashion Week. Titled “IMPOSTRIAL MONOLITHS,” the collection furthers the brand’s signature utilitarian design cadence. This time around, creative director Tobias Birk Nielson tells the story of a sculptor and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

'A Plague Tale: Requiem' Drops New Gameplay Trailer Ahead of October Release

Three years since the launch of the first game, A Plague Tale is now only two months out from the release of its sequel Requiem, and Focus Entertainment has just offered a fresh look at its gameplay over on YouTube. Set following the events of A Plague Tale: Innocence, the new title will reunite players with Hugo and Amicia, who are now venturing through the south of France during the 14th century before setting sail to a mysterious island in the Mediterranean Sea in hopes of finding a cure for Hugo’s illness.
VIDEO GAMES

