Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

Clippers star Paul George warns NBA about Kawhi Leonard

The Clippers have yet to live up to their potential since landing stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 2019, with both players plagued by injuries. Leonard missed all last season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. George played in only 31 games last season before suffering a season-ending right elbow injury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Stephon Marbury: "A New York City Point Guard Will Give Up His Girl And His Chain Before He Gives Up His Dribble."

Stephon Marbury is a player that often gets forgotten when the guards of the 90s and 2000s are discussed, but Starbury was a proper baller in his time. He was selected to the All-Star team multiple times and was also a selection to the All-NBA Third Team on two occasions as well. Marbury's best seasons statistically came with the New Jersey Nets, but his most high-profile move was to the New York Knicks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To Tim Duncan's Dressing Style: "Those Shoes Ain't 2 Bucks"

Tim Duncan is widely considered to be the greatest Power Forward to have ever played in the NBA. The Big Fundamental was simply unstoppable for the majority of his career, giving opponents fits on both ends of the court. If there is a reason Duncan isn't spoken about more despite all his achievements, it is that he was arguably the quietest superstar in sports history off the court.
NBA
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Calls Out LeBron James For Signing A Two-Year $97.1 Million Extension With The Lakers: "He Has No More Leverage Because He Wants To Retire A Hollywood Laker."

LeBron James' tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers hasn't been as successful as the King or the franchise would have expected it to be. James, alongside Anthony Davis, led the Purple and Gold to an NBA Championship in the 2019-20 NBA season. But apart from that, James and co. have...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Stephen A. Smith Has A Major Challenge For Kyrie Irving Ahead Of 2022-23 NBA Season: "If Kyrie Wants To Be One Of Those Dudes That's Getting 200-Plus Million Like A Bradley Beal, Like A Zach LaVine, He's Got To Show Up This Year."

When he's healthy or away from drama, there aren't many players better than Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. He has a perfect skill set, and any team would be lucky to have him on their roster. But the fact remains that over the last few seasons, fans haven't really seen...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Crowns Stephen Curry With The Title Of Best Player In The World: "Nobody Plays Better Than Steph Curry"

The conversation for the best player in the world is often one of the most heated in the world of basketball. For many years, people could just name LeBron James and not necessarily be incorrect as LBJ always had an argument to be the absolute best in the NBA. With LeBron aging and his team struggling, it seems the top spot has been open for the last 2 seasons.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jalen Rose Says The Lakers Will Be Championship Contenders If They Add Kyrie Irving: "If They Don't Add A Player Like That, LeBron Won't Win Another Championship With The Lakers."

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to hit a home run this offseason and change the fortunes of their franchise ahead of the 2022-23 season. The Lakers are supposed to be built for contention considering they have a still-in-his-prime LeBron James. However, the last few seasons have been marred with injury and poor roster construction for LA.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers Insider Reveals Some Major LeBron James Requests

Well, it happened: after much speculation, rumor, and some worry from fans, LeBron James signed a two-year, $97.1 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. It was a huge deal for the team and the four-time champion and it made it clear that the Lakers are all...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Are Willing To Give Up Two First Round Picks In Kyrie Irving Trade But Brooklyn Nets Aren't Interested, Says Adrian Wojnarowski

The Los Angeles Lakers got a massive boost earlier today when LeBron James agreed to a 2-year contract extension with the team, setting him up to be a Lakers till 2025 if he chooses to. The Lakers can now build their roster for next season, knowing LeBron isn't a free agent, which would be a load off the front office's chest.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jalen Brunson Drops Truth Bomb On Playing For Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau: "Thibs Is Thibs. I Think I’ve Learned How To Carry The Message Out Of Everything."

After a breakout season in Dallas, young star Jalen Brunson is hoping to help change the culture for the New York Knicks. While we have no idea what to expect from the Knicks this season, Brunson seems optimistic about his debut season in the Garden and spoke very highly of head coach Tom Thibodeau in an appearance on the "Good Word with Goodwill" podcast.
NBA
Yardbarker

Adrian Wojnarowski Says The Lakers Accept It Will Be Difficult To Contend For An NBA Championship In 2023: "They All Know This Year Is Difficult"

The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen on hard times just a few seasons after they built an absolute beast of a team and took it to the 2020 championship. In 2021, an injury-riddled season saw the Lakers barely make it into the playoffs and then be eliminated in the first round against the Phoenix Suns. They followed this up with an 11th-place finish in the West last season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Kendrick Perkins Believes There Is No Way The Nets Can Trust Kevin Durant Now: "Didn't KD Just Call For Steve Nash And Sean Marks' Job?... How In The Hell Do You Expect To Make That Work When The Trust Is Not There?"

With the roster that the Brooklyn Nets had last season, the team should have at least made it to the NBA Finals last season. For the start of the season, they had a Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. James Harden was later replaced by Ben Simmons due to the Beard's trade request.
NBA
Yardbarker

Kobe Bryant Always Wanted Pau Gasol’s Jersey To Be Retired By The Lakers: “When Pau Retires, He Will Have His Number In The Rafters Next To Mine… I Don’t Win Those Championships Without Pau.”

The late NBA legend Kobe Bryant was one of the most amazing players to play in the NBA. When Kobe retired from the league, he had five rings to his name and numerous other accolades that he achieved throughout his career. Evidently, it was only a matter of time before...
LOS ANGELES, CA

