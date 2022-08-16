ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle County, VA

Albemarle Police investigating after several buildings, vehicles hit by gunfire overnight

By Tyler Thrasher
 3 days ago

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Albemarle County Police Department is investigating after multiple buildings and vehicles were hit by gunfire overnight Tuesday.

On Aug. 16, at 3:12 a.m., Albemarle officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired in the 700 block of Queens Court.

According to police, several buildings and vehicles were hit by the shots but no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.

