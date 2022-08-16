Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Resilient Braves walk off in 11th amid pivotal homestand
ATLANTA -- How have the defending World Series champions responded to winning five of the first six games of a seven-game homestand that brought the Mets and Astros to town?. “It’s been a good homestand,” Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud said. “We’ve been playing good baseball and most importantly, we’ve been making fun of each other and cracking jokes with each other.”
Orioles, Red Sox ready for Little League Classic
The series finale between the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox on Sunday night will be meaningful in several ways.
As Cardinals visit D-backs, Albert Pujols at top of his game
Albert Pujols no longer looks like a 42-year-old playing out the string toward retirement. Pujols is one of the hottest
MLB
Cherington expects Shelton to manage Bucs in '23
PITTSBURGH -- The Pirates are on pace to lose about 100 games. They have baseball’s fifth-worst record. They’ve yet to be mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but October baseball is not in the cards. Despite Pittsburgh’s lack of success this season -- and over the last three seasons -- manager Derek Shelton’s job is safe.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB
Young A's lead 'all-around team effort' in walk-off victory
OAKLAND -- At the onset of a youth movement, the A’s don’t have a prototypical “star” they can turn to in key moments. Recently called up No. 1 prospect Shea Langeliers could emerge as one in the future. For now, they must play clean and fundamentally sound baseball to win games.
MLB
Hoeing's journey to MLB debut a whirlwind
LOS ANGELES -- Marlins right-hander Bryan Hoeing was hyped and his adrenaline was flowing for his Major League debut. You couldn’t blame him, with the pulsating bass blasting from the Dodger Stadium speakers for a Saturday night crowd of 51,813. It was a far cry from a year ago, when Hoeing was playing in front of Midwest fans at High-A Beloit.
MLB
Potential rule changes receive test run in Triple-A game
CHARLOTTE -- It was baseball as you know it … and yet not. To the untrained eye, Saturday night’s game between the Triple-A Charlotte Knights and visiting Syracuse Mets at Truist Field was the sport we know and love. The Knights were victorious, 4-3, on the might of three monster home runs off the bats of Mark Payton, Lenyn Sosa and Micker Adolfo. There were nine innings and three outs per side and four balls per walk and three strikes per K. There were hot dogs at the concessions (you could even order one covered in macaroni and cheese!), there was a seventh-inning stretch and, as per Knights tradition, a midgame mascot “Royalty Race” in which King Mecklenburg was victorious over Queen Charlotte, Good Knight Charlie and Jerry the Jester. And when it was all over, there were fireworks shot off into the downtown Charlotte sky.
MLB
Guardians' inexperience on display on key miscue
CLEVELAND -- With youth comes a lot of hiccups and excitement, something that was on full display in one single play in the Guardians' 2-0 loss to the White Sox on Saturday night at Progressive Field. In the top of the seventh inning, Cleveland was trailing by just one run,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
MLB
'That's baseball': Bad luck, uncharacteristic miscues sink Mariners
OAKLAND -- The Mariners looked to be in good shape as they headed to extra innings on Saturday evening. With the heart of the order set to bat in the top of the 10th inning, Seattle had a good shot at securing a series win and getting in position to sweep the A’s.
MLB
Padres give Hader 'a break' from closer duties
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres acquired Josh Hader to be their closer -- and they still fully expect for Hader to close games down the stretch this season. But for now? Well, temporarily at least, Hader is no longer the closer in San Diego. Amid his recent struggles, the team...
MLB
Cueto's sterling season continues with yet another gem
CLEVELAND -- It’s the ninth inning at Progressive Field Saturday night, and actually getting pretty close to Sunday morning after a 2-hour, 55-minute rain delay. The White Sox are holding a 2-0 lead on Cleveland behind Johnny Cueto’s continued mound mastery, but he’s at 100 pitches. So, what’s the plan for the right-hander and manager Tony La Russa?
MLB
Angels GM breaks down state of franchise
DETROIT -- The Angels started out their 10-game road trip through Detroit, Tampa Bay and Toronto with some good news, as superstar Mike Trout was reinstated from the injured list prior to Friday’s series opener against the Tigers. General manager Perry Minasian said he woke up with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB
Lifelong friends reunite in Guardians' clubhouse
This story was excerpted from Mandy Bell’s Guardians Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Xzavion Curry couldn’t get the smile off his face. Major League debut days are my favorite. So quickly can this big league...
MLB
What's the role for Kikuchi in bullpen?
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The first hint of Yusei Kikuchi’s move to the bullpen came just before 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday afternoon in Toronto. When...
MLB
Hedges' early exit could open door for next Guardians debut
CLEVELAND -- Do the Guardians have another Major League debut in store?. Guardians catcher Austin Hedges was removed from Friday’s 5-2 victory in the series opener against the White Sox at Progressive Field in the middle of the fifth inning with a sprained right ankle. His tests postgame revealed no structural damage and Guardians manager Terry Francona is remaining hopeful that Hedges won’t need an injured list stint, but that won’t be determined until at least Saturday.
MLB
Carroll not ready yet, but could join D-backs in '22
SAN FRANCISCO -- With outfielder Stone Garrett being called up by the D-backs on Wednesday some fans wondered what that meant for Triple-A Reno outfielder Corbin Carroll, who is ranked as the team's top prospect (No. 3 overall) and is crushing the ball. For D-backs GM Mike Hazen, the answer...
MLB
'He's got primal power': Suárez stars vs. A's
OAKLAND -- The Mariners sent 11 batters to the plate on Friday night. Each one of them walked away with at least one hit. That's a pretty decent winning formula. The last time the Mariners did that was over a decade ago, on May 23, 2011. And it may serve as the latest example of Seattle's offense fully kicking into high gear, the Mariners putting up double-digit runs for the second consecutive game in Friday night's 10-2 rout of the A's.
MLB
These players will be Braves for how long?!
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. There is a chance Austin Riley, Michael Harris II and Matt Olson will still be with the Braves when current first-graders are entering high school. Heck, Harris and Riley are positioned to possibly be around when those young kids become high school juniors.
MLB
'She is my best hitting coach': Vargas dedicates HR to mom
SAN DIEGO -- Ildemaro Vargas spent three and a half minutes answering questions about his standout performance in the Nationals’ 3-1 win over the Padres on Thursday night at Petco Park. He spoke of his home run, being the only batter to do damage against Yu Darvish for most of his impressive start and his presence in the infield.
MLB
'That's on me': Yelich, Crew own miscues in 11-inning loss
CHICAGO -- As if anyone needed reminding, it isn’t easy to close out a Major League baseball game. On the same day the Padres responded to his series of poor outings by pausing Josh Hader’s status as closer, Hader’s former team saw a one-run lead get away not once, not twice but three times over the final three innings of an excruciating 11-inning, 6-5 Brewers loss to the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
Comments / 0