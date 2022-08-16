Read full article on original website
Sintayehu Vissa signs pro deal to forego remaining eligibility at Ole Miss
(Release) NCAA Champion Sintayehu Vissa has signed a professional contract with On Running, foregoing her remaining eligibility with Ole Miss track & field and cross country. Vissa, who rewrote the Ole Miss record books during two spectacular seasons in Oxford, had two full seasons of eligibility remaining through each of the cross country, indoor and outdoor seasons. She is the second Rebel in as many years to sign a pro contract early after fellow Ole Miss great Waleed Suliman did so last summer prior to the U.S. Olympic Trials.
wtva.com
Former Ole Miss player Luke Knox dead
MIAMI (WTVA) - A former member of the Ole Miss football team and player at Florida International University (FIU) has died. Luke Knox played at Ole Miss from 2018-2021. FIU made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 18. The Brentwood, Tennessee, native had transferred to FIU. No explanation for the cause...
Former Rebel Luke Knox has died...with Kiffin statement
Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
Crossover Podcast: Recounting a very sad day and the very latest from fall camp
David Johnson and Ben Garrett remember Luke Knox and break down the very latest from Ole Miss fall camp, including the areas where we don't know as much as we would like...
wcbi.com
HSFT Stop #52: New Albany
New Albany, Miss. (WCBI)- New Albany football is looking to turn the page this season and get back on track. In 2021, the Bulldogs weren’t where they were used to being and head coach Cody Stubblefield thinks his team learned a lot about themselves because of it. Last season...
actionnews5.com
Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch Miss.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch, Mississippi, as its tenth restaurant. This would be Huey’s second restaurant ever in Mississippi. Stay tuned for more details on the location and when it is expected to be built.
Scattered, smothered, covered, and chunked: Waffle House to open in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. — Scattered, smothered, covered, and chunked. It’s something that people in Oxford, Mississippi, have been waiting some time for. The city even courted Waffle House to build there. The non-stop restaurant is finally under construction. According to the city, this will not be your typical Waffle...
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
bobgermanylaw.com
Oxford, MS - Collision on Co Rd 101 results in Injuries
Oxford, MS (August 18, 2022) - There were verified injuries resulting from an auto accident reported in the Oxford area on Thursday, August 18. Near the time of 7:15 a.m., the collision took place on County Road 101. The accident left at least one involved party with undisclosed injuries. Ambulances...
Horn Lake student goes viral with first day of school dance
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Many say the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the year. Students have new school supplies and new teachers, but Preston Jones has new dance moves. “I’m six years old and I’m in first grade,” said Preston Jones. With his backpack, brand new shoes and mask […]
Mississippi businessman sentenced in pandemic relief fraud
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi businessman has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for misusing over $6 million in business loans through a coronavirus pandemic relief program. Christopher Paul Lick of Starkville received the 78-month sentence Friday from U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson. The sentencing took place in Oxford nearly two […]
wtva.com
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
After years of an Ole Miss marijuana monopoly a new (legal) federal supplier enters the picture
Move over Ole Miss, there’s a new marijuana sheriff in town, err, the country. For decades the University of Mississippi in Oxford was the only federally licensed facility allowed to grow marijuana legally in the U.S. for research purposes. Ole Miss has been the sold supplier since 1968. On...
Shooting investigation underway in Horn Lake
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department and The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a shooting in Horn Lake. FOX13 went to post office on the 3700 block of Goodman Road West early Thursday Morning and saw a car with one bullet hole in the driver’s side window.
Disappearance of Ole Miss student Jimmie Lee believed to be isolated incident
OXFORD, Miss — The Oxford and University police departments shared new details Friday on the investigation into Ole Miss student Jimmie 'Jay' Lee's disappearance. In a statement posted to social media, the departments said that based on information collected to date, they believe the crime represents an isolated incident stemming from the relationship between Lee and Timothy Herrington Jr. Herrington Jr., 22, is charged with murder in Lee's disappearance.
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Bluesfest Tickets Now Available!
The 11th annual Oxford Bluesfest is scheduled to blast off Oct. 6-8. For more than a decade, this event has offered up the absolute best Blues music, food, drink and late night fun that Oxford has to offer. Top-notch performers including Wolfeagle (Trent Ayers & Candice Ivory), R.L. Boyce, Dwayne Burnside, Lightnin’ Malcolm, The “Great Effie Burt”, Larry Spark, John Primer and more will be on hand to deliver an amazing time this fall.
deltanews.tv
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
panolian.com
Board approves Mayor’s sign request
Digital billboards on I-55 and Hwy. 6 will promote Batesville. With recession worries and rising cost for goods and services, Batesville aldermen have been wary of new spending while working on the upcoming fiscal year budget. But, they have found room in the numbers to fund a request by Mayor Hal Ferrell to purchase a digital billboard to promote the city to interstate highway traffic.
Memphis couple arrested after Senatobia police chase
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis couple was arrested after a police chase in Senatobia, Mississippi Friday morning. Senatobia Police said around 11:23 a.m., officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on I-55 at East Main Street, but the driver, identified as 28-year-old Marquavious Moore, refused to stop the vehicle. Police reportedly chased Moore into DeSoto County […]
Their work helped Mulroy win the DA race. Here’s what they want to see him change first
In a history-making election Aug. 4, residents voted Steve Mulroy to the post of Shelby County District Attorney, the first Democrat in decades to hold the county’s role of top prosecutor. He ousted incumbent Amy Weirich, who had the position for 11 years. Mulroy will be sworn into office...
