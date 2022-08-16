Read full article on original website
Former Ole Miss player Luke Knox dead
MIAMI (WTVA) - A former member of the Ole Miss football team and player at Florida International University (FIU) has died. Luke Knox played at Ole Miss from 2018-2021. FIU made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 18. The Brentwood, Tennessee, native had transferred to FIU. No explanation for the cause...
Troy Brown knows the importance of buying in, leading by example
When Central Michigan transfer linebacker Troy Brown arrived in Oxford during the spring, he watched some film of an Ole Miss player that arrived and left before him. Ironically, that player was also a linebacker that transferred in: Chance Campbell. That portal acquisition a year ago paid off in spades....
Former Rebel Luke Knox has died...with Kiffin statement
Former Ole Miss tight end and linebacker Luke Knox has died, according to Florida International head coach Mike McIntyre, who released a statement through the school Thursday morning. "Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," MacIntyre said in...
Sintayehu Vissa signs pro deal to forego remaining eligibility at Ole Miss
(Release) NCAA Champion Sintayehu Vissa has signed a professional contract with On Running, foregoing her remaining eligibility with Ole Miss track & field and cross country. Vissa, who rewrote the Ole Miss record books during two spectacular seasons in Oxford, had two full seasons of eligibility remaining through each of the cross country, indoor and outdoor seasons. She is the second Rebel in as many years to sign a pro contract early after fellow Ole Miss great Waleed Suliman did so last summer prior to the U.S. Olympic Trials.
Crossover Podcast: Recounting a very sad day and the very latest from fall camp
David Johnson and Ben Garrett remember Luke Knox and break down the very latest from Ole Miss fall camp, including the areas where we don't know as much as we would like...
Scattered, smothered, covered, and chunked: Waffle House to open in Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. — Scattered, smothered, covered, and chunked. It’s something that people in Oxford, Mississippi, have been waiting some time for. The city even courted Waffle House to build there. The non-stop restaurant is finally under construction. According to the city, this will not be your typical Waffle...
Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi
HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
Horn Lake student goes viral with first day of school dance
HORN LAKE, Miss. — Many say the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the year. Students have new school supplies and new teachers, but Preston Jones has new dance moves. “I’m six years old and I’m in first grade,” said Preston Jones. With his backpack, brand new shoes and mask […]
Oxford, MS - Collision on Co Rd 101 results in Injuries
Oxford, MS (August 18, 2022) - There were verified injuries resulting from an auto accident reported in the Oxford area on Thursday, August 18. Near the time of 7:15 a.m., the collision took place on County Road 101. The accident left at least one involved party with undisclosed injuries. Ambulances...
Houston superintendent gives more info about trespassing arrest
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The arrest of a trespasser on Houston High School’s campus has raised many questions within the community. Amiro Alomari, 20, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Chickasaw County School District Superintendent John Ellison said Alomari posed as a new student. "That's when we realized this...
Threat on life of Mississippi supervisor under investigation
Panola County investigators on Thursday continued their questioning of residents in and around the Enid Shores area, after District 3 Supervisor John Thomas was threatened in a letter received at the Batesville Courthouse by mail Tuesday. Sheriff Shane Phelps confirmed that investigators have a person of interest in the case,...
Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE
GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
After years of an Ole Miss marijuana monopoly a new (legal) federal supplier enters the picture
Move over Ole Miss, there’s a new marijuana sheriff in town, err, the country. For decades the University of Mississippi in Oxford was the only federally licensed facility allowed to grow marijuana legally in the U.S. for research purposes. Ole Miss has been the sold supplier since 1968. On...
Traffic moving again after wreck backed up I-22 traffic Thursday afternoon in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A wreck delayed traffic on Interstate 22 near Veterans Memorial Boulevard. The incident happened Thursday afternoon, Aug. 18 shortly after noon. The wreck impacted eastbound traffic. As of 2:21 p.m., traffic appears to be moving at normal speed again.
Vehicle fire jetted black smoke into air in north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A tractor trailer caught fire Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 17 in north Tupelo. The incident happened on Interstate 22 near McCullough Boulevard. The driver was not injured, according to Tupelo police.
Camper raided as search for escaped rapist, family continues
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– A multi-agency search continues for an Arkansas fugitive and two female accomplices on the run since Friday. Samuel Hartman, a convicted rapist serving life, walked away from a work detail at the correctional facility in Brickeys, located about 45 miles from Memphis, and got assistance crossing the Mississippi River. Law enforcement […]
Shooting at park in Tupelo leaves many concerned
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo shooting is leaving several people concerned about an uptick in gun violence. The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting, Aug. 15 at Theron Nichols Park. One teenager was shot and was taken to the hospital. A bullet grazed another teenager. Police...
Shooting investigation underway in Horn Lake
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department and The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a shooting in Horn Lake. FOX13 went to post office on the 3700 block of Goodman Road West early Thursday Morning and saw a car with one bullet hole in the driver’s side window.
Human trafficking suspect identified after being shot by DeSoto County deputy
This story has been updated to reflect the identity of the suspect and charges. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was shot by a DeSoto County deputy is now facing charges after officials say he tried to run the deputy over. This shooting happened at Bethel Road near 178 at a car wash in Olive […]
