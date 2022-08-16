ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

wtva.com

Former Ole Miss player Luke Knox dead

MIAMI (WTVA) - A former member of the Ole Miss football team and player at Florida International University (FIU) has died. Luke Knox played at Ole Miss from 2018-2021. FIU made the announcement on Thursday, Aug. 18. The Brentwood, Tennessee, native had transferred to FIU. No explanation for the cause...
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Troy Brown knows the importance of buying in, leading by example

When Central Michigan transfer linebacker Troy Brown arrived in Oxford during the spring, he watched some film of an Ole Miss player that arrived and left before him. Ironically, that player was also a linebacker that transferred in: Chance Campbell. That portal acquisition a year ago paid off in spades....
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

OXFORD, MS
247Sports

OXFORD, MS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Oxford, MS
College Sports
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Football
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Oxford, MS
City
Sumrall, MS
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
247Sports

Sintayehu Vissa signs pro deal to forego remaining eligibility at Ole Miss

(Release) NCAA Champion Sintayehu Vissa has signed a professional contract with On Running, foregoing her remaining eligibility with Ole Miss track & field and cross country. Vissa, who rewrote the Ole Miss record books during two spectacular seasons in Oxford, had two full seasons of eligibility remaining through each of the cross country, indoor and outdoor seasons. She is the second Rebel in as many years to sign a pro contract early after fellow Ole Miss great Waleed Suliman did so last summer prior to the U.S. Olympic Trials.
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Officers shoot 2 people in 2 days in northern Mississippi

HORN LAKE, Miss. (AP) — Employees of a sheriff's department in north Mississippi have shot two people within two days. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department told WMC-TV that one of its deputies shot and wounded an armed person during a traffic stop at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in Horn Lake.
HORN LAKE, MS
WREG

Horn Lake student goes viral with first day of school dance

HORN LAKE, Miss. — Many say the first day of school sets the tone for the rest of the year. Students have new school supplies and new teachers, but Preston Jones has new dance moves. “I’m six years old and I’m in first grade,” said Preston Jones. With his backpack, brand new shoes and mask […]
HORN LAKE, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Oxford, MS - Collision on Co Rd 101 results in Injuries

Oxford, MS (August 18, 2022) - There were verified injuries resulting from an auto accident reported in the Oxford area on Thursday, August 18. Near the time of 7:15 a.m., the collision took place on County Road 101. The accident left at least one involved party with undisclosed injuries. Ambulances...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Houston superintendent gives more info about trespassing arrest

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - The arrest of a trespasser on Houston High School’s campus has raised many questions within the community. Amiro Alomari, 20, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Chickasaw County School District Superintendent John Ellison said Alomari posed as a new student. "That's when we realized this...
HOUSTON, MS
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: LATEST UPDATE

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
FOX 16 News

Camper raided as search for escaped rapist, family continues

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. (WREG)– A multi-agency search continues for an Arkansas fugitive and two female accomplices on the run since Friday. Samuel Hartman, a convicted rapist serving life, walked away from a work detail at the correctional facility in Brickeys, located about 45 miles from Memphis, and got assistance crossing the Mississippi River. Law enforcement […]
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Shooting at park in Tupelo leaves many concerned

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A Tupelo shooting is leaving several people concerned about an uptick in gun violence. The Tupelo Police Department is investigating a Monday evening shooting, Aug. 15 at Theron Nichols Park. One teenager was shot and was taken to the hospital. A bullet grazed another teenager. Police...
TUPELO, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Shooting investigation underway in Horn Lake

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department and The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating a shooting in Horn Lake. FOX13 went to post office on the 3700 block of Goodman Road West early Thursday Morning and saw a car with one bullet hole in the driver’s side window.
HORN LAKE, MS
