Scappoose Police Log: Boyfriend arrested for broomstick assault

The Scappoose Police Department responds to calls for service from July 21-31, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday, July 21

Police assisted an outside agency in the 33000 block of East Columbia Avenue.

Friday, July 22

Police were dispatched to a non-injury accident in the 34000 block of Northeast Heron Meadows Way. It was reported that the driver hit a parked vehicle, causing damage to the rear taillight. The driver and the owner of the vehicle exchanged information and the scene was cleared.

Police responded to the report of an attempted theft of a vehicle in the 51000 block of Southwest Rembrandt Street. It was reported that the vehicle's ignition was damaged.

Monday, July 25

Police took a report of a stolen vehicle in the 33000 block of Northeast Williams Street. The vehicle was later recovered outside of the city limits. No damage was reported to the vehicle, and nothing had appeared to be taken.

Wednesday, July 27

Police responded to a report of hit-and-run with property damage in the 33000 block of Southwest Walnut Street. The victim reported that an unknown vehicle had caused damage to their vehicle, extending most of the length of the rear-quarter panel.

Thursday, July 28

Police were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident with injury near the intersection of Highway 30 and Southwest Walnut Street. Two people involved in the accident were transported to a Portland-area hospital with minor injuries. Following the investigation, one driver was cited for reckless driving and reckless endangering.

Friday, July 29

Police responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 52000 block of Southwest Fourth Street. The victim reported that his tires on his vehicle had been punctured, causing damage.

Saturday, July 30

Police took a report of a domestic assault in the 33000 block of Southwest EM Watts Road. The victim reported that their boyfriend had assaulted them with a broomstick, causing injuries. Following the investigation, the boyfriend was taken into custody for fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and harassment. He was transported to the Columbia County Jail, where he was lodged on his charges.

Sunday, July 31

Police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 51000 block of Southwest Fourth Street. It was reported that the vehicle was stolen from in front of the victim's residence.

Editor's note: R esources are available if you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or abuse.

If this is an emergency and you or someone you know is in danger, call or text 911 immediately.

You can also reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.

{loadposition sub-article-02}