Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law pushed by Gov. DeSantis
A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the "Stop WOKE" act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague....
Miami New Times
Teachers and Parents Give DeSantis' Military Veterans Certification Pathway a D-
As students throughout South Florida return to public schools this week, more than 360 teaching positions remain unfilled in Broward and Miami-Dade counties combined. It's part of a teacher shortage that is afflicting school districts across the state. To address the lack of teachers on staff, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed...
NJ teachers union ad attacking parents as 'extremists' a 'pull from the playbook': School board candidates
A New Jersey teachers union ad labeling parents "extremists" for speaking out against progressive curriculums. has sparked outrage. "We're 12 weeks out from the November election, and they continue on the wrong path. It's almost sad," Medford Township Board of Education candidate Kristen Sinclair told "Fox & Friends First" on Friday. "I don't know who's doing the messaging, but it's just going to fire up parents to come to the polls, if they wanted to be able to go back to their normal lives. But it's clear the NRA is not going to let their grip go on our kids."
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee
A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term of five years, and one count of making a threatening telephone […] The post Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Parents, here is your back-to-school checklist to combat wokeism at your child's school
Parents across the country are outraged at the blatant politicization of public education. The fervor began during COVID-19 lockdowns, as parents were able to get a peek behind the curtain and find out that schools were less focused on reading, writing, math, and science, and more focused on implementing critical race theory, teaching about gender fluidity, and teaching about the plethora of pronouns that young children now use.
Louisiana Democrat running for Senate highlights effort from party leaders to stifle election chances
A Democrat seeking to represent Louisiana in the Senate has accused his party of working against him, and says his party should sort out its messaging ahead of the midterm elections. In an interview with Fox News Digital on Thursday, Gary Chambers said he is running for Senate to better...
Catholic group spending $1M on ad slamming Biden for inaction against attacks on pro-life centers, churches
FIRST ON FOX - A Catholic advocacy group has launched a $1 million ad campaign to pressure the Biden administration into taking action against what it says are dozens of unanswered attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers and churches nationwide since the Dobbs case opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was first leaked in May.
Wisconsin public school district affirms ban on teachers displaying Pride materials or identifying their pronouns in emails
A ban on teachers displaying Pride materials in classrooms or writing their pronouns in email signatures will remain in place in a Wisconsin public school district following a contentious board meeting during which parents and students criticized the policy.
Lindy Blanchard withdraws from lawsuit challenging Alabama’s electronic voting machines
Former Alabama gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard has asked a court to dismiss her claims in a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s use of electronic vote-counting machines. Blanchard filed the request last week in Montgomery County Circuit Court. It does not state a reason. The motion said the other plaintiffs would proceed...
Daughter of missing Arkansas woman accused of killing husband 'begged the judge...not to let her out'
An Arkansas woman accused of murdering her husband in his sleep has vanished since she was released on bond in Missouri, and her daughter says she "pretty much begged" the Missouri judge presiding over her mother's case not to release her on bond. Dawn Rene Wynn, 49, is accused of...
Iowa state fair attendees say Biden 'too old' to run in 2024, motivated to vote by high inflation
DES MOINES, Iowa — Voters at the Iowa State Fair tell Fox News Digital that President Biden is "too old" to run, regardless of whether they support the sitting president or not, and that rising inflation is the top issue that will drive them to vote in the November midterms.
dakotafreepress.com
Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan Women, Democrats Swelling Voter Rolls; SD Shows Slight Surge in New Female Voters
The defeat of the anti-abortion amendment on the primary ballot in Kansas on August 2 resulted in part from a surge in voter registration among Democrats and women. Tom Bonier, CEO of voter data firm TargetSmart, reports that, after the Dobbs decision, the proportion of Democrats and women registering to vote in Kansas far exceeded normal ratios:
Gulf coast sea turtles appear to be recovering
GULF SHORES, ALABAMA – The sea turtle population along the gulf coast appears to be recovering after the BP oil spill, more than a decade ago. While nesting season wraps up in August, marine biologists are excited about what they're seeing along the gulf coast. People are finding nests...
Tim Ryan accused of violating House Ethics rule during Ohio Senate campaign
EXCLUSIVE: Democratic Rep. Tim Ryan is under fire for allegedly violating House ethics rules in his bid for one of Ohio's U.S. Senate seats. The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) filed a complaint with the House Ethics Committee against Ryan Tuesday. The government watchdog says the Ohio Democrat...
One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin
If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
Florida police investigating incident between GOP tracker and Demings security team
The unidentified tracker told a deputy with the Brevard County sheriff’s office that he had encountered Demings and her detail numerous times and had never had any issues with them until the Aug. 6 incident.
DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud
FORT LAUDERDALE - With members of the Broward Sheriff's Office standing behind him at the county's courthouse, Gov. Ron DeSantis touted election reforms enacted during his administration. Included in the reforms was the creation of the Election Crimes and Security Office. On Thursday, he announced that they had charged 20 people with voter fraud. Despite saying they were mostly in Miami-Dade and Broward, that was not the case when 17 of the 20 names were released. The list from FDLE was as follows: Hillsborough CountyRomona Brown, 55, of TampaDouglas Oliver, 59, of Tampa Tony Patterson, 43, of TampaNathan Hart, 49, of...
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
Georgia election law provision blasted by Democrats allowed to stand for midterms amid legal challenges
A Georgia judge declined to block a portion of a state election law that prevents people from handing out food and water in certain parts of voting lines. The section received a huge amount of focus when the state Legislature was considering its election overhaul bill last year. On Thursday, a judge told voting rights groups challenging the provision that it will remain in place while cases are pending.
