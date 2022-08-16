ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fox News

Judge blocks Florida 'woke' law pushed by Gov. DeSantis

A Florida judge on Thursday declared a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education unconstitutional. Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a 44-page ruling that the "Stop WOKE" act violates the First Amendment and is impermissibly vague....
Fox News

NJ teachers union ad attacking parents as 'extremists' a 'pull from the playbook': School board candidates

A New Jersey teachers union ad labeling parents "extremists" for speaking out against progressive curriculums. has sparked outrage. "We're 12 weeks out from the November election, and they continue on the wrong path. It's almost sad," Medford Township Board of Education candidate Kristen Sinclair told "Fox & Friends First" on Friday. "I don't know who's doing the messaging, but it's just going to fire up parents to come to the polls, if they wanted to be able to go back to their normal lives. But it's clear the NRA is not going to let their grip go on our kids."
96.5 The Walleye

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
Missouri Independent

Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee

A Missouri public school employee facing federal charges for allegedly threatening an Arizona election official is “embarrassed and humbled,” his attorney said Thursday. Walter Lee Hoornstra, 50, was indicted Tuesday on one count of communicating an interstate threat, which carries a maximum prison term of five years, and one count of making a threatening telephone […] The post Missouri man indicted over threat to Arizona official is a public school employee appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Fox News

Parents, here is your back-to-school checklist to combat wokeism at your child's school

Parents across the country are outraged at the blatant politicization of public education. The fervor began during COVID-19 lockdowns, as parents were able to get a peek behind the curtain and find out that schools were less focused on reading, writing, math, and science, and more focused on implementing critical race theory, teaching about gender fluidity, and teaching about the plethora of pronouns that young children now use.
dakotafreepress.com

Kansas, Wisconsin, Michigan Women, Democrats Swelling Voter Rolls; SD Shows Slight Surge in New Female Voters

The defeat of the anti-abortion amendment on the primary ballot in Kansas on August 2 resulted in part from a surge in voter registration among Democrats and women. Tom Bonier, CEO of voter data firm TargetSmart, reports that, after the Dobbs decision, the proportion of Democrats and women registering to vote in Kansas far exceeded normal ratios:
Fox News

Gulf coast sea turtles appear to be recovering

GULF SHORES, ALABAMA – The sea turtle population along the gulf coast appears to be recovering after the BP oil spill, more than a decade ago. While nesting season wraps up in August, marine biologists are excited about what they're seeing along the gulf coast. People are finding nests...
Sasquatch 107.7

One Of The Top Ranked Weirdest Festivals In U.S. Is In Wisconsin

If you want to experience a festival that is strange and unusual, then Wisconsin has the perfect place for you. Illinois And Wisconsin Don't Really Hate Each Other. There is an assumption that Illinois and Wisconsin hate each other. Of course, there's definitely a friendly rivalry between the two states but hate is way too strong of a word for their relationship. I would say it's more of like siblings. Well, except when it comes to sports teams.
CBS Miami

DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud

FORT LAUDERDALE - With members of the Broward Sheriff's Office standing behind him at the county's courthouse, Gov. Ron DeSantis touted election reforms enacted during his administration. Included in the reforms was the creation of the Election Crimes and Security Office. On Thursday, he announced that they had charged 20 people with voter fraud. Despite saying they were mostly in Miami-Dade and Broward, that was not the case when 17 of the 20 names were released. The list from FDLE was as follows: Hillsborough CountyRomona Brown, 55, of TampaDouglas Oliver, 59, of Tampa Tony Patterson, 43, of TampaNathan Hart, 49, of...
Fox News

Georgia election law provision blasted by Democrats allowed to stand for midterms amid legal challenges

A Georgia judge declined to block a portion of a state election law that prevents people from handing out food and water in certain parts of voting lines. The section received a huge amount of focus when the state Legislature was considering its election overhaul bill last year. On Thursday, a judge told voting rights groups challenging the provision that it will remain in place while cases are pending.
