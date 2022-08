A Miami firefighter has been fired after he unleashed criticism of law enforcement officials following the death of a local police officer. The firefighter, who was not named, was let go after a profanity-laced tirade in a group chat. The group was discussing the death of police officer Cesar Echaverry, who was shot multiple times during a shootout with an armed robbery suspect and died on Wednesday, according to Fox affiliate WSVN.

