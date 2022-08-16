ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bold & Beautiful’s Rena Sofer Shares Her Reasons for Leaving

Try not to be too sad when Rena Sofer makes her final appearance on The Bold and the Beautiful on Monday, August 29. She herself is very much at peace with her departure. In fact, “I had already decided this was going to be my last contract, but when they finished the story of Quinn and Carter coming together, it seemed like the right time,” she tells Soap Opera Digest.
How many dresses does Vanna White own? Inside the 'Wheel of Fortune' co-host's wardrobe

Vanna White has been one half the "Wheel of Fortune" duo since 1982, which means she has gone through quite the wardrobe over the years. White's dresses have become something of a fan-favorite. On White's page on the "Wheel of Fortune" website, there is a slide show of the dresses the co-host has worn throughout the week and an option for fans to vote for their favorite dress.
An EWBO Encore…Ken Coleman: A Season Of Exploration

This week, Dana revisits a conversation with National Best-selling Author and Career Expert, Ken Coleman to discuss his new book From Paycheck to Purpose: The Clear Path to Doing Work You Love. Ken shares how his passion for public service from a young age, was the foundation for his career...
