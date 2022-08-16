Read full article on original website
BLUEBERRY PIE BARS
Homemade blueberry pie bars made with fresh blueberries & buttery pie crust! Simple take on blueberry pie that serves a crowd!. These easy blueberry pie bars are a tasty recipe that’s perfect for any occasion. Easy to make and serve to guests, this is one treat to always keep nearby. It’s as flavorful as it is colorful and can only be improved with a side of vanilla ice cream.
I tried the new Girl Scout Cookie — here’s what it tastes like
Picture it: You’ve just parked at the supermarket on your weekly jaunt to pick up a few essentials. After you step out of your vehicle, you spy a familiar and welcome sight, much like a watery mirage in the acrid desert. It’s a group of Girl Scouts standing in front of your local grocers with a table of boxes of what cookie-lover craves — yes, it’s Girl Scout Cookie season. And this time, a brand new flavor joins the fold.
Taco Bell Is Making New Cheesy Flatbreads That Are Basically Pizza
The return of Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza was 2022's biggest viral fast food moment, and now the chain is back with its latest menu innovation. Launching in Taco Bell locations in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, the Cheesy Chipotle Chicken Flatbread offers a culinary experience reminiscent of a pizza. It features flame-grilled, marinated all-white-meat chicken, Creamy Chipotle sauce, crunchy tri-color tortilla strips, onion, and a three-cheese blend toasted on a buttery flatbread. Jalapeños are an optional addition for those looking to spice things up.
Doritos Releases Two New Flavors Inspired by Condiments
Doritos is releasing two new tasty flavors to fuel end-of-summer snacking!. Doritos Ketchup and Doritos Spicy Mustard are the sweet and tangy options customers can crunch on for a limited time. Inspired by condiments, the chips are the perfect addition to any summer cookout. The Doritos Ketchup is making it's...
Subway Puts a Popular Taco Bell Deal on the Menu
Gone are the days of only having that monthly box of wine or farmer's market produce to subscribe to. Now there are salad subscriptions, pasta bowl subscriptions, and, of course, the taco program that the Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell launched in January. Often aimed at office workers grabbing...
Snoop Dogg takes over the breakfast cereal aisle with Snoop Loopz
Look out, Toucan Sam! A D-O-Double G is on your tail. Snoop Dogg, the rapper/actor/cannabis entrepreneur/crypto enthusiast/angel investor and so much more, is launching his own breakfast cereal, dubbed Snoop Loopz. The gluten-free cereal, as the name implies, will take on Froot Loops, but promises “more corn, more flavor and...
Starbucks Menu Adds a Unique Coffee-Based Beverage
Starbucks (SBUX) brought out its "Summer Mix" menu in early August featuring a number of new takes on old classics. The drinks, which included Pink Drink topped with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam and Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew in a caramel-lined cup could only be ordered through the chain's app.
You Can Get Free Egg Rolls at Jack in the Box This Weekend
National Potato Day is coming up—August 19, to be exact—but with a nationwide shortage threatening our access, Jack in the Box is celebrating the food holiday with something other than fries. Now before you get too disappointed, here's the good news: in an effort to protect our beloved...
More than 13,000 pounds of frozen pizza, perhaps tainted with metal, recalled
13,000 pounds of frozen pizza were recalled over fears they might have been contaminated with "extraneous materials, specifically metal," authorities said Sunday. The 33.5-ounce Home Run Inn pizzas — topped with sausage, pepperoni, onions and peppers — would have a "best by" date of Dec. 3, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, or FSIS.
Kellogg's Releases New Hocus Pocus 2 Cereal
Pumpkin Spice season is here, which means Halloween is right around the corner. What better way to celebrate the spooky holiday early than with television's favorite witches, the Sanderson sisters?. Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Hocus Pocus 2 on Disney+ this September, Kellogg's and Disney teamed up to...
We Tried Coca-Cola Dreamworld to See If It’s Really ‘Dream Flavored’
Had any good dreams lately? Did they involve drinking a new Coca-Cola flavor that came in a cool teal-colored can and tastes like all the fruit in the world got into a fight? Because Coca-Cola just released its newest Coca-Cola Creations flavor, Dreamworld, and the company claims it tastes like dreams. You read that right—dreams.
Capri Sun Just Recalled 230,400 Juice Pouches Due to Chemical Contamination
What kid doesn’t look forward to enjoying a Capri Sun at lunch? It’s a classic, whether it’s paired with a homemade PB&J or tucked safely into Lunchables. Parents have even used the pouches to make Capri Sun popsicles this summer. With flavors like Pacific Cooler and Fruit Punch, it’s no wonder this drink is a kid-friendly thirst quencher—but if you bought a carton of Wild Cherry, it may be subject to this Capri Sun recall.
Easy From-Scratch Flour Tortilla Recipe
If you are a fan of flour tortillas, this recipe is right up your alley. Contrary to popular belief, tortillas are easy to make from scratch, and it's really not that much more effort than getting to a store to buy them. That's right — you don't need to go to a Mexican restaurant to get a perfect tortilla; instead, you can make it in the comfort of your own kitchen. This recipe requires just a few ingredients, and from start to finish, it only takes about 15 minutes to prep and a minute-plus per tortilla to cook.
