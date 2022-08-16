Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Dell XPS 15 and 17 laptops are both on clearance today
If you’re looking for the best laptop deals, you’re going to love the offers we’ve spotted on the Dell XPS 15 and Dell XPS 17 that are going on right now. In terms of Dell laptop deals, you can’t get much better than $700 off each model. Need a little more convincing? No problem. We’re here to tell you all about them.
Digital Trends
The gorgeous LG C2 OLED TV is $500 cheaper at Best Buy right now
If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup and are looking for OLED TV deals, here’s your chance at a hefty discount through Best Buy’s offer for the 65-inch LG C2 Series OLED 4K TV. It’s yours for $2,000, compared to its original price of $2,500 — still not cheap, but you won’t always see opportunities to save $500 among 65-inch TV deals. The price cut may disappear at any moment, so make your purchase immediately if you don’t want to miss out on this deal.
Digital Trends
Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 come with a charger? Here’s why not
Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the newest of Samsung’s flagship foldables, and it builds upon the hardware strides made with the Z Fold 3 and Galaxy S22 to deliver an experience that aims to be better than the former and equal to the latter. However, one area...
Digital Trends
Dell’s best value desktop PC is $520 in its back-to-school sale
If you need a dependable desktop PC in your home ready for everyone to head back to school, Dell has one of the best PC deals around right now. At the moment, you can buy the Dell Inspiron Desktop for $520, saving you $80 off the usual price of $600. With all the right hardware you need to work effectively, all you need to do is add a monitor to get started. It even comes with six months of The Disney Bundle worth $84. That gives you access to Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for the next six months, entirely for free. Read on while we take you through why the Dell Inspiron Desktop is such a must-have.
Digital Trends
Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 have an SD card slot?
Expandable storage is decidedly passé on smartphones, especially premium ones. You used to be able to make do with a 64GB smartphone and slap a 1TB memory card in it to hold all your media and apps. That no longer happens. Once a staple on Samsung phones, the company no longer allows users to expand their built-in storage with microSD cards. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, despite being a little tablet like the microSD card slot-toting Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, is no exception.
Digital Trends
This Dell XPS PC with an RTX 3080 and 32GB of RAM is $580 off
PC deals don’t get much better than this awesome Dell XPS Desktop offer going on at the moment. Available direct from Dell, you can buy a Dell XPS Desktop for $2,080, saving you $581 off the usual price of $2,661. Offering plenty of power that is suitable for both working hard and even gaming, this is a truly high-end desktop that’s sure to last you many years to come. Here’s why the Dell XPS Desktop is a must-have for many people. Remember — stock is sure to be limited on this deal so be ready to hit that buy button fast.
Digital Trends
Hurry — This RTX 3090-powered Alienware gaming PC is $1,490 off
If you’ve been scouring the gaming PC deals for the ultimate gaming desktop, you’re in luck. Right now at Dell, you can buy the truly phenomenal Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop for $2,500, saving you $1,490 off the usual price. $2,500 is far from cheap but when you’d normally be paying $3,990 for a gaming desktop of this level of prowess, it’s a fantastic deal. If you want the best of the best, you really need to hit that buy button immediately. Alternatively, read on while we look at why the Alienware Aurora R10 Ryzen Edition Gaming Desktop is worth every cent.
Digital Trends
How Intel laughs in the face of thermal throttling (but probably shouldn’t)
When I reviewed the MSI GT77 Titan, one thing was clear: Intel’s new 16-core Core i9-12900HX is a monster. It beat everything, delivering the best raw processor performance you can buy right now regardless of heat, power, or noise. It worked, but a closer look at the thermal situation reveals how little room Intel has left to grow.
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: so good, it should be your next phone
Lazy old Samsung has barely changed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 over the Galaxy Z Fold 3, right? It’s very easy to think this after a quick glance at the design or a side-by-side check of the stats, but don’t judge this book by its cover (screen), as Samsung’s many small alterations add up to something far greater.
Digital Trends
Alienware gaming monitors got huge price cuts at Dell today
If you’re looking for one of the best gaming monitor deals around, we’ve spotted not just one but two deals worth your time. Both are courtesy of ever popular gaming brand, Alienware, with two great monitors designed to enhance your gaming experience. To sweeten the deal, besides both monitors enjoying deep price cuts, they also both include six months of The Disney Bundle for free, providing you with $84 worth of Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu to keep you entertained. Read on while we take you through each deal, and hit the buy button once you know it’s the one for you. Remember — these deals are available for a strictly limited time only.
Digital Trends
Lenovo just cut the price of this extremely cheap laptop to $147
As students across the country head back to school, the biggest student laptop deals are popping up, and Lenovo is hosting some great ones. One of our favorites is the one happening right now on the Lenovo 500w Gen 3 11-inch laptop, which also doubles as a tablet. Originally $449, this laptop is currently on sale for $147, which saves you $302 off the original retail price. Click the Buy Now button below to pick one up, and keep reading to find out why this is one of the best laptop deals happening right now.
Digital Trends
Alienware’s new X14 gaming laptop just got a $300 price cut
One of the best gaming laptop deals around right now is on the Alienware x14 gaming laptop. One of the latest models from Alienware, it offers a great set of specs inside the world’s thinnest chassis for a 14-inch gaming laptop. Normally priced at $1,799, it’s down to $1,500 for a limited time only at Dell, saving you $299. You also get six months of The Disney Bundle entirely for free, working out to an $84 saving. Here’s why the Alienware x14 gaming laptop could be the ideal device for you.
Digital Trends
The Lenovo Legion gaming PC with RTX 3070 is $630 off today
If you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup, or if you’re looking to build one from scratch, catching some great gaming PC deals is a a good way to start. Currently the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i is seeing a huge $630 discount at Lenovo, and it even includes an Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card. This discount brings the price down to just $1,700 from its regular price of $2,330. With the savings, you can scour gaming monitor deals for something to pair with the Legion Tower 7i, and with your purchase you’ll also get free next-business-day shipping and three free months of Xbox Game Pass.
Digital Trends
The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors
If you're planning to invest a few hundred dollars in the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, it's only fair to also invest in protective screen covers to keep your new device safe. While newer and better options will continue to flood the market in the next few weeks, we've rounded up the best Galaxy Watch 5 screen protectors available right now, so you can be prepared from day one.
Digital Trends
Back-to-school deal: the Dell XPS 15 is $700 off today
Students who are looking for laptop deals to help with their return to school should turn their attention to Dell’s $700 discount for the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop, which brings its price down to $1,600 from its original price of $2,300. There are many reasons why Dell XPS deals are always in high demand — if you want a laptop that promises powerful performance and unwavering reliability, then you should take advantage of this offer while you still can.
Digital Trends
Asus ZenBook Pro 16X review: more than smoke and mirrors
“The Asus ZenBook Pro 16X's fun experiments never detract from its great performance.”. Asus isn’t afraid to try new things with its laptop designs. The ZenBook Pro 16X is proof of that claim, as it features a keyboard that rises up at a steep angle when you open the lid and RGB lights underneath each side that flash on various system activities. Then there’s the Asus Dial, a rotary touch device allowing refined control over the system and supported applications.
Digital Trends
Intel’s forgotten Arc A580 takes on the RTX 3050 — but who wins?
An upcoming Intel Arc GPU just made an appearance, and it’s one we haven’t seen much of before — the Arc A580. Meant to bridge the gap between the Arc A380 and the A750, the graphics card has received little coverage thus far. Now, we know more about it thanks to an Ashes of the Singularity database entry. Can it rival the entry-level Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050?
Digital Trends
Grab a 50-inch 4K TV for only $270 at Best Buy for a limited time
If you’re in the market for TV deals, you won’t want to miss Best Buy’s offer for the 50-inch Insignia F50 Series QLED 4K TV. You can bring it into your living room for just $270, cheaper by $160 from its original price of $430. As an added bonus, every purchase of the 50-inch 4K TV comes with the third-generation Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker, worth $40 each, for free. Best Buy TV deals are known for their amazing value, but this probably tops the list — grab it while you still can.
Digital Trends
Get this Dell all-in-one desktop PC while it’s $200 off
If you’re looking for a convenient desktop computer to place in your home for the rest of the family to use, we think you’re going to love the Dell Inspiron 27 7000 Touch All-in-One. Designed to look great while taking up the minimum amount of room, it’s available at Dell for $1,000 right now, saving you $200 off the usual price of $1,200. Additionally, you also get six months of The Disney Bundle included with the offer so you can save $84 here and gain Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ alongside your new computer purchase. One of the more tempting desktop computer deals right now, let’s take a look at why it’s worth paying attention to.
Digital Trends
Lenovo Legion gaming laptop and desktop both got massive discounts
Lenovo’s Legion lineup is making a name for itself in the gaming industry, and it helps that you can take advantage of gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals involving the brand’s products. They’re still not cheap, but you’ll be saving hundreds of dollars with every purchase, which you can spend on video games or other accessories that you may need.
