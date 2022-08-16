ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

OneVirginia2021 relaunches as UpVote Virginia with new focus on ranked-choice voting

By Graham Moomaw
Virginia Mercury
Virginia Mercury
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mdIbf_0hJP6Crb00

Signs at a polling location in Buckingham County, Va., November 3, 2020. (Parker Michels-Boyce / For the Virginia Mercury)

The nonpartisan group that led the charge to reform Virginia’s redistricting process is relaunching with a broader “democracy reform” focus and a push for more ranked-choice voting.

The next iteration of OneVirginia2021, which spent years advocating to take redistricting power away from the General Assembly and give it to a more politically neutral map-drawing commission, will be called UpVote Virginia, according to an announcement from the group Tuesday morning.

In the organization’s launch video , Executive Director Liz White, who held the same role at OneVirginia2021, characterized the new initiative as a way to build on recent reforms that have made it easier for Virginians to vote and produced “some of the fairest legislative maps in America.”

“It seems like every day there’s news stories about how our representative democracy is failing voters. There’s extreme polarization, legislative gridlock and no incentive at all for our elected officials to come together to solve the problems that face us,” White said. “But here in Virginia, voters are already standing up and effecting change by focusing on foundational, nonpartisan solutions that can improve our democracy.”

OneVirginia2021, which was founded in 2014, has drawn pushback for its role in implementing a new redistricting process some Democratic critics argued was deeply flawed, but nonpartisan experts have generally given the resulting legislative congressional maps high marks for partisan fairness. The new maps — which were drawn by experts under supervision from the Supreme Court of Virginia after the bipartisan redistricting commission collapsed in a partisan stalemate — have not been challenged in court, despite critics’ claims the new process didn’t do enough to end racial and partisan gerrymandering.

White said her group’s new mission will also include promoting government transparency and ethics, encouraging voter participation and advocating for a more independent redistricting commission after the 2021 commission’s efforts collaped due to partisan gridlock , a failure that shifted the process to the Supreme Court.

But ranked-choice voting, which is already used in several other states, was the marquee topic discussed during Tuesday’s bipartisan rollout.

Former Gov. George Allen, a Republican, touted the Virginia GOP’s successful use of ranked-choice voting at its nominating convention last year, which produced a slate of statewide candidates that swept the 2021 elections.

“It brought unity,” Allen said of the GOP’s nominating method. “There was respect for the process.”

The Republican Party of Virginia was able to implement ranked-choice voting under its own rules for the party’s 2021 convention. The system is currently not an option for open, government-run primary elections for state offices.

Speaking after Allen, U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, D-Alexandria, talked up the need to strengthen democracy after seeing “a former president and his allies try to overturn a free and fair election” and the rise of “extreme polarization” and mistrust of institutions.

“This is an issue that really puts the will of the voters front and center,” Beyer said of ranked-choice voting.

Skeptics of ranked-choice voting have argued it’s too complicated and cumbersome, and some have doubts about whether voters and candidates would find the change to be as smooth as proponents think it would be.

The concept, which allows voters to rank which candidates they like best instead of casting a ballot for a single person, is often touted as a way to reduce negative campaigning and incentivize candidates to appeal to a broad cross-section of voters instead of the most fervent partisans.

Ranked-choice voting is already on the books for local elections in Virginia, but localities haven’t rushed to adopt it during the COVID-19 pandemic. No cities or counties have implemented the system after the General Assembly passed legislation in 2020 making it an option. A handful of localities are considering making the switch to ranked-choice voting, and UpVote Virginia says it will work to encourage more local officials to embrace it.

Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, who sponsored the ranked-choice voting legislation, has also organized a nonprofit group , Ranked Choice Virginia, to spread the word about the option.

Last year, Virginia’s State Board of Elections approved regulations laying out the finer details of ranked-choice voting, including ballot layouts, counting procedures and educational materials for voters explaining how the system works.

Speaking at the new group’s launch event, Danielle Allen, director of the Edmond and Lily Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University and a former Democratic candidate for governor in Massachusetts, said ranked-choice voting can also encourage “non-traditional candidates” to run for office

“A lot of people have felt locked out of voice and choice,” Allen said. “And ranked-choice voting is the answer to that problem.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post OneVirginia2021 relaunches as UpVote Virginia with new focus on ranked-choice voting appeared first on Virginia Mercury .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Buckingham County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Elections
State
Massachusetts State
County
Buckingham County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
wina.com

Youngkin surprise visits state education board after George Washington, James Madison snafu

RICHMOND (WINA) – Governor Youngkin made a surprise visit to the Virginia Board of Education meeting in Richmond Wednesday after the Department of Education fixed a Standards of Learning snafu involving George Washington and James Madison. Both Governor Youngkin and state Attorney General Jason Miyares Wednesday chastised the state education department after a Washington TV station reported a draft of the new history Standards of Learning, that are updated every seven years, omitted references to George Washington as “father of our country” and James Madison as “father of the constitution”.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Virginia lawmakers urge airports authority to improve worker compensation

More than two dozen Virginia lawmakers are renewing calls for the D.C. region’s airport authority to ensure adequate staffing and fair compensation ahead of Labor Day travel. The letter, signed by 25 Virginia Democratic lawmakers and addressed to Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority President John Potter, supports proposals to update...
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Where’s the beef? Why, in Virginia, of course!

MONETA, Va. (WFXR) — The sound of idling engines mingled with the bellowing, grunting, snorting, and mooing of the cattle nearby. On Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Spring Lake Livestock Auction, the trucks were lining up to offload cattle from the trailers they hauled. While that scene played out in Moneta, similar displays go on […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s home-school population continues to grow

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephen Yokeley is excited for and nervous about this school year. Maybe more so than his children. “We feel great about it, but at the same time nervous,” he said. “Are we gonna mess up, you know as parents? So you do have that feeling.”
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Don Beyer
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Board of Education delays public hearings for history standards review

The Virginia Board of Education is delaying its public hearings on the state’s new history and social science standards by a month to address concerns with timing and a number of errors and content issues Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration said were in the proposal. The board’s schedule called for the mandated public hearings to occur […] The post Virginia Board of Education delays public hearings for history standards review appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Appalachian Power rates will rise after Supreme Court of Virginia ruling

Electricity rates for Appalachian Power Company customers are poised to go up after the Supreme Court of Virginia reversed part of a decision by state regulators that was key to keeping the utility’s rates unchanged.  “Customers can expect a rate increase, but the amount and timing are undetermined at this time,” said Appalachian Power spokeswoman […] The post Appalachian Power rates will rise after Supreme Court of Virginia ruling appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supreme Court Of Virginia#Gerrymandering#Election Local#Onevirginia2021#The General Assembly#Virginians#Democratic
thecentersquare.com

Virginia worker shortage persists as national economy goes backwards

(The Center Square) – Economic recessions are usually coupled with fewer jobs and rising unemployment, but the unemployment rate is low and many Virginia businesses are struggling to find workers as the country records two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth. “Many of our folks are continuing to face...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Ethics
thecentersquare.com

Virginia law enforcement leaders urge full funding for drug efforts

(The Center Square) – Law enforcement leaders in southwest Virginia, along with Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, urged the state’s U.S. senators and two congressmen to keep current National Guard funding levels in the upcoming budget cycle as part of the commonwealth’s ongoing efforts to control opioid abuse.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

State officials have so far denied a request to ban conversion therapy among Virginia adults

State regulators are not barring medical professionals who want to perform what’s known as conversion therapy from doing so. Michael Pope has details. For many years, the American Psychiatric Association has denounced the practice of conversion therapy – health professionals licensed by the state attempting to turn gay people straight. Now, the Virginia Department of Health Professions is denying a request to ban the practice.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Virginia Mercury

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginia Mercury is an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. From the push to remove Confederate statues to big shifts in health care and energy policy, the Old Dominion is changing. The Mercury aims to bring a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. The news outlet, which also features original and guest commentary on a range of topics, is staffed full-time by five veteran Virginia newspaper journalists. The Mercury is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence and are a proud member of the Virginia Press Association.

 https://www.virginiamercury.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy