Blackberry Smoke Announce ‘The Whippoorwill 10-Year Anniversary’ Tour

Blackberry Smoke is hittin’ the road.

In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of their incredible 2012 album The Whippoorwill, the boys are heading out on a pretty extensive trek that kicks off in October in Cleveland, Ohio and will run through December with the last stop in Wisconsin:

“Brother and sisters, it’s been 10 years since we released The Whippoorwill! There’s no better way to celebrate than with a tour.

The Whippoorwill 10 Year Anniversary Tour starts this October! Get tickets and VIP packages starting Friday.”

Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday at 10am:

Just yesterday, the band shared a post that drummer Brit Turner suffered a serious heart attack over the weekend, but thankfully, he was able to make it to the hospital and had a stent placed, and is now resting in stable condition.

Going forward, they’ll be touring acoustically until Brit can make a full recovery and get back behind the drum kit.

Though there is no official date for his return for anytime this year, no matter what, the southern rock outfit from Atlanta is sure to put on a helluva show.

If they’ll be stopping by anywhere near your neck of the woods, do yourself a favor and get to a show.

The Whippoorwill 10-Year Anniversary tour dates:

October 7—Cleveland, OH—TempleLive at Cleveland Masonic

October 8—Cincinnati, OH—Riverfront Live

October 15—Key West, FL—Legends of Music Row Festival

October 28—Knoxville, TN—River Breeze Event Center

October 29—Bristol, TN—Paramount Center for the Arts

November 10—Austin, TX—Emo’s

November 11—Houston, TX—713 Music Hall

November 12—Oklahoma City, OK—Paycom Center

November 13—San Antonio, TX—The Aztec Theater

November 17—Peoria, IL—Peoria Civic Center Theater

November 18—Rockford, IL—Coronado Performing Arts Center

November 19—Shipshewana, IN—Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

November 20—Indianapolis, IN—Murat Theatre at Old National Center

November 25—Atlanta, GA—Fox Theatre

December 2—Silver Spring, MD—The Fillmore Silver Spring

December 6—Glenside, PA—Keswick Theatre

December 7—Boston, MA—House of Blues

December 9—Ithaca, NY—State Theatre of Ithaca

December 10—New York, NY—Webster Hall

December 16—Chicago, IL—Vic Theatre

December 17—Wisconsin Dells, WI—Crystal Grand Music Theatre

And in honor of the album’s 10-year anniversary, this one simply never, ever gets old: