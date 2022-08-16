Read full article on original website
With two weeks to go, district pushes to hire more than 100 staff
Albany, NY (WRGB) — It is a mad dash to hire for school districts, and the numbers don’t look good. The Fact Check Team from our partners at The National Desk found around 300,000 public school teachers left their jobs between February 2020 and May of this year.
Father, son & third man arrested, dozens of guns, ammo recovered from Greenwich home
GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — State Police say an investigation resulted in the arrest of three men in Washington County. According to investigators, the three men were involved in the illegal manufacturing of firearm parts. That also included kits to convert firearms into fully automatic weapons. Upon executing a search...
Man sentenced for First Street Drive by shooting death in Albany
Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man has been sentenced to 35 years followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, as a Violent Predicate Felon for a deadly stabbing that happened last May in Albany. Jhajuan Sabb, 22, of Troy pleaded guilty to one Count of Manslaughter in the...
Cohoes firefighter suspended, accused of sending inappropriate messages to teen girl
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A Cohoes firefighter has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child. That man has been identified as 35-year-old Glen Dame; he was arrested on Tuesday by the Cohoes Police Department and arraigned in Cohoes City Court the same day. Court records show dame...
Horse groomers arrested at Saratoga Race Course on drug charges
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Police have arrested two horse groomers following an investigation. According to police, two were arrested, accused of possessing a large amount of narcotics inside of a dorm residence at Saratoga Race Course. Jose Hidalgo, age 59, and Guadalupe Montesdecoa-Aguilar, age 36, were...
'The Last Shot' film on Schenectady's Eddie Stanley's death puts spotlight on gun violence
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — Hundreds gathered at Proctors Theater Friday night to watch the premiere of a documentary centered on the lasting impacts of gun violence. ‘The Last Shot’ follows the true story of 15-year old Eddie Stanley Jr., a Schenectady High School student and basketball star whose life was cut short when he was shot and killed in 2011.
Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
HBO responds to PETA claims of abusing horses on "The Gilded Age" set
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — HBO is responding to allegations from PETA protesters - of animal cruelty regarding the use of horse drawn carriages in the extreme heat!. Earlier Friday, dozens of protesters took to the streets in Albany near the set of “The Gilded Age.”. They're also asking...
Albany County Sheriff's Office introduces first electric vehicle
Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff's Office has its first electric vehicle!. Sheriff Craig Apple shared the news on twitter, with a photo of the Volvo 'Pole-Star 2'. The Sheriff says if an Electric Vehicle like this were to be used for a patrol car, it would get the job done just fine.
Queensbury man arrested after firearm fired off inside a home
On August 17, 2022 at approximately 7:00 pm the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to 26 Colonial Court in the Town of Queensbury for a domestic dispute and a firearm being discharged within the residence. No injuries were reported and after a brief standoff. Sheriff’s arrested Kevin P. Conlon,...
Friends and family hold lemonade stand to raise money for charity
Watervliet, NY (WRGB) — For the seventh year, a group of family and friends held a lemonade stand to give back to local charities. Over the years, they have raised over $3,000 and given to charities such as Ronald McDonald House and Albany Community Action Partnership. For this year’s...
New York Race Track Chaplaincy fundraiser brunch to support backstretch workers
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Wednesday kicks off week 6 at the Saratoga Race Course. And today, the New York Race Track Chaplaincy held its 15th annual brunch, a fundraiser to support the chaplaincy's work with the backstretch workers. More than 3,500 people work behind the scenes at New...
Albany Police investigating damage to brick wall of Washington Avenue building
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police are investigating after a partial collapse of a brick wall at a Washington Avenue business. The damage at 555 Washington Avenue can be seen on the Ontario Street side of the building. Police are not sure what caused the damage to the building,...
Milton Woman indicted in fatal Ballston pedestrian crash
Ballston, NY (WRGB) — A Saratoga County woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal Hop City road car-pedestrian crash in the Town of Ballston. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said Adrianne Liedel, 20, of Milton, was arraigned on August 18 on a six-count indictment. On...
Man in critical condition, hospitalized in late morning Schenectady shooting
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Police are investigating after a 28-year-old man was found, shot multiple times. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Delamont Avenue, just before 11:00 AM. There they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds to the stomach and leg. The victim was taken to...
Coordinator of inaugural 518 Unity Cup hopes to build community connections
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — There’s a new sports tournament underway this month that has the goal of building meaningful connections between residents and law enforcement. The inaugural 518 Common Unity Cup has kicked off, featuring five weeks, five locations, and five sports. Event Coordinator William Rivas says it’s all about building relationships, and fun.
Man arrested, accused of stealing credit cards, other items from vehicle
SALEM, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a Salem man, accused of stealing from vehicles. 32-year-old Jerry Niles was arrested, charged with grand larceny and petit larceny. Niles is accused of stealing credit cards and other belongings from a vehicle. While police...
Arrest made in fatal hit and run crash in Clifton Park
CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — An arrest has been made in a fatal hit and run in Clifton Park on Thursday afternoon. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Vischer Ferry Road at Ray Road in the town of Clifton Park at 2:16 PM on August 18.
How the current drought conditions are affecting local farmers
New York State (WRGB) — Droughts can be very particular, as in affecting one part of a general region much more than say another part of that same general area. Rainfall in the summer can be very discriminate, hitting some places heavy, while other places see very little. This...
Saratoga Springs adds more art to the Beekman Street district
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — It’s been around for over 20 years and it continues to grow. This month, it grows by one more location. Saratoga Springs is more than just a horse racing town, and this 3 block stretch of Beekman street is the proof where all things art come together inside the shops and galleries that line it.
