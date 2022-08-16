ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WRGB

Man sentenced for First Street Drive by shooting death in Albany

Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man has been sentenced to 35 years followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, as a Violent Predicate Felon for a deadly stabbing that happened last May in Albany. Jhajuan Sabb, 22, of Troy pleaded guilty to one Count of Manslaughter in the...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Horse groomers arrested at Saratoga Race Course on drug charges

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga Springs Police have arrested two horse groomers following an investigation. According to police, two were arrested, accused of possessing a large amount of narcotics inside of a dorm residence at Saratoga Race Course. Jose Hidalgo, age 59, and Guadalupe Montesdecoa-Aguilar, age 36, were...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Horse trainer Chad Brown arrested, accused of obstruction of breathing

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Chad Brown, known as an accomplished horse trainer, has been arrested on charges, according to Saratoga Springs Police. The Mechanicville native was arrested, charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a misdemeanor. According to Saratoga Springs Police, Brown, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. According to...
WRGB

HBO responds to PETA claims of abusing horses on "The Gilded Age" set

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — HBO is responding to allegations from PETA protesters - of animal cruelty regarding the use of horse drawn carriages in the extreme heat!. Earlier Friday, dozens of protesters took to the streets in Albany near the set of “The Gilded Age.”. They're also asking...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany County Sheriff's Office introduces first electric vehicle

Albany, NY (WRGB) — Albany County Sheriff's Office has its first electric vehicle!. Sheriff Craig Apple shared the news on twitter, with a photo of the Volvo 'Pole-Star 2'. The Sheriff says if an Electric Vehicle like this were to be used for a patrol car, it would get the job done just fine.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Queensbury man arrested after firearm fired off inside a home

On August 17, 2022 at approximately 7:00 pm the Warren County Sheriff’s Office responded to 26 Colonial Court in the Town of Queensbury for a domestic dispute and a firearm being discharged within the residence. No injuries were reported and after a brief standoff. Sheriff’s arrested Kevin P. Conlon,...
QUEENSBURY, NY
WRGB

Friends and family hold lemonade stand to raise money for charity

Watervliet, NY (WRGB) — For the seventh year, a group of family and friends held a lemonade stand to give back to local charities. Over the years, they have raised over $3,000 and given to charities such as Ronald McDonald House and Albany Community Action Partnership. For this year’s...
WATERVLIET, NY
WRGB

Milton Woman indicted in fatal Ballston pedestrian crash

Ballston, NY (WRGB) — A Saratoga County woman has been indicted in connection with a fatal Hop City road car-pedestrian crash in the Town of Ballston. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office said Adrianne Liedel, 20, of Milton, was arraigned on August 18 on a six-count indictment. On...
BALLSTON, NY
WRGB

Coordinator of inaugural 518 Unity Cup hopes to build community connections

Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — There’s a new sports tournament underway this month that has the goal of building meaningful connections between residents and law enforcement. The inaugural 518 Common Unity Cup has kicked off, featuring five weeks, five locations, and five sports. Event Coordinator William Rivas says it’s all about building relationships, and fun.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Man arrested, accused of stealing credit cards, other items from vehicle

SALEM, NY (WRGB) — The Washington County Sheriff's Office says that they have arrested a Salem man, accused of stealing from vehicles. 32-year-old Jerry Niles was arrested, charged with grand larceny and petit larceny. Niles is accused of stealing credit cards and other belongings from a vehicle. While police...
SALEM, NY
WRGB

Arrest made in fatal hit and run crash in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, NY (WRGB) — An arrest has been made in a fatal hit and run in Clifton Park on Thursday afternoon. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Vischer Ferry Road at Ray Road in the town of Clifton Park at 2:16 PM on August 18.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WRGB

Saratoga Springs adds more art to the Beekman Street district

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — It’s been around for over 20 years and it continues to grow. This month, it grows by one more location. Saratoga Springs is more than just a horse racing town, and this 3 block stretch of Beekman street is the proof where all things art come together inside the shops and galleries that line it.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

