CBS 46
Nashville woman accused of driving drunk, slamming into Atlanta police cruiser
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Two Atlanta police officers are recovering after investigators say a drunk driver hit their cruiser. Atlanta Police Department officials say a 29-year-old Nashville woman identified as Bria Nicole Freeman, was driving drunk and speeding on Piedmont Rd at Lindbergh Drive when she hit the Atlanta PD cruiser.
Former RHOA says officers ‘incorrectly concluded’ her daughter was impaired following fender-bender
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak-Biermann is speaking about her daughter’s arrest on DUI charges over the weekend. Police responded to reports of an accident early Saturday morning at the intersection of Peachtree Parkway and GA-400. Police said a Mercedes...
Atlanta rapper Young Thug denied bond once again
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — Bond has been denied once again for Atlanta rapper Young Thug. Thursday morning, attorneys for the rapper, whose legal name is Jeffery Williams, were in court making their plea to the judge for him to be released on bond. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
CBS 46
Man wanted for 1994 murder in Atlanta arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man who has been on the run since 1994 for killing a man in Atlanta has been arrested. Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was captured during a routine traffic stop in Oconee County. On Nov. 27, 1994, El-Amin allegedly shot a man in the face at the...
CBS 46
Alleged drunk driver slams into Atlanta police cruiser
Kurt Erskine, who spent nearly 20 years as a federal prosecutor, has joined the Atlanta office of Polsinelli. Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalk vandalized yet again, police seek person of interest. Updated: 2 hours ago. Atlanta’s Rainbow Crosswalk vandalized yet again, police seek person of interest.
blackchronicle.com
What Caused His Death?
Kevin Samuels, the 56-year-old YouTube guru, who graduated from Millwood High School before returning to live in Atlanta, appears to have had a cardiac event that led to his death, a police report said, and a prescription drug for hypertension was found in his system. An official cause of death has yet to be determined.
After years of pleas, Forsyth County father gets results at intersection where his teen daughter was critically injured
(FORSYTH COUNTY, GA) On August 12, 2019, Scott Ordway experienced a father’s worst nightmare. His daughter, Zoe, a teenager at West Forsyth High School, was on the way to cross country practice when she was in a terrible car accident at the intersection of Bentley and Post Road. Zoe broke her sternum, fractured her pelvis in five places, and had such a significant break in her femur that she had to have a titanium rod placed in her leg. She endured months of painful physical therapy before she was able to walk again. Her cross country career was put on hold for an entire year.
CBS 46
Metro Atlanta woman missing for five years, family still seeking answers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Five years after a metro Atlanta woman disappeared from her parents’ home, her family says there are just as few answers today as back then. They’re pushing for more resources to be dedicated to Georgia missing person cases. “So last year, we actually mourned...
HipHopDX.com
Nappy Roots Rapper Shot, Kidnapped & Robbed In Atlanta
Atlanta, GA – Fish Scales, a member of the Kentucky rap group Nappy Roots, has reportedly been shot and robbed during a kidnapping attempt in Atlanta. According to 11Alive, the violent incident took place at Atlantucky Brewing — the brewery owned by Nappy Roots — in the city’s Castleberry Hill neighborhood at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday (August 17).
CBS 46
Woman raped near church in Troup County, sheriff looking for man in truck
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man they believed raped a woman near a church located at Roanoke Road and Pegasus Parkway. The incident happened at around 2 p.m. Aug. 9. The victim claims she had just entered the driveway of the church when a dark blue, large truck approached her and an older white male began asking her if she needed a ride.
CBS 46
Man found guilty of killing 7-year-old girl named Kennedy Maxie near Atlanta mall
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The man accused of killing a 7-year-old girl named Kennedy Maxie near a mall in Buckhead in 2020 has been found guilty on all counts by a Fulton County jury. Daquan Reed was reportedly upset after he was robbed after leaving Saks Fifth Avenue at Phipps...
CBS 46
Man charged in UWG freshman’s murder seen in clinic without handcuffs
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Patients at a Carrollton clinic are outraged an accused killer was walked into a packed waiting room unrestrained this week. Paige Wessinger couldn’t believe her eyes while waiting to see her doctor on Wednesday. She was with her 2-year-old granddaughter when a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy walked in with Richard Sigman, a former University of West Georgia lecturer charged with the murder of 18-year-old Anna Jones. Wessinger said Sigman was not in handcuffs.
WXIA 11 Alive
$10,000 in damage at Buckhead Theatre as windows are smashed out
ATLANTA — Several windows were smashed out at the Buckhead Theatre by a man who police said was upset over a nearby barfight. In all, the string of broken windows amounted to roughly $10,000 in damage at the historic theater. Atlanta Police said they arrested a "young, drunk" man...
Iconic Nappy Roots musician shot after being robbed, kidnapped from his Atlanta brewery
ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta musician was robbed, kidnapped and shot at a brewery he co-owns right here in Atlanta. Police said it all unfolded at Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood off Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium around 11 p.m. when the restaurant was closing. The owners...
CBS 46
Clayton County mourns unexpected death of retired detective
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Clayton County Police Department is mourning the death of one of its detectives who died Wednesday afternoon. The department announced in a Facebook post that retired Crime Scene Detective Carl Cook passed away. He was 57-years-old. Detective Cook retired in August of 2019 after serving...
Video shows brutal attack of teen at Clayton County high school
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — The parents of a teenager brutally attacked at school by another student say he could have been killed. The attack was recorded and in the video shared on social media, you see the victim forcefully slammed to the ground and punched, even while unconscious. Parents...
HipHopDX.com
Young Thug Sued For $150K Over Atlanta Concert Amid RICO Incarceration
Atlanta, GA – Young Thug has been sued for $150,000 over an Atlanta concert that was set to take place this summer, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The rapper (real name Jeffery Williams) reportedly agreed to perform a “Young Thug and Friends” show at State Farm Arena on June 18, but due to his incarceration, was unable to deliver.
CBS 46
INTERVIEW: H-Town legend Z-Ro
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A H-Town legend recently showed love to folks in the ATL with his new album. Z-Ro appeared on Wake Up Atlanta to talk about the album. Watch the full interview in the player above.
CBS 46
Cameras bust thousands of school zone speeders in Lawrenceville
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Speed detection cameras have only been operational for a couple of weeks outside six schools in the city limits of Lawrenceville and already, they’ve caught thousands of speeders. Between Aug. 3 and Aug. 15, the system issued more than 4,700 notices, sent by mail to...
CBS 46
Man sentenced to life plus 375 years for 2015 murder of Fulton County detective
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man was sentenced Friday in connection with the killing of Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers and deputies in March 2015. A Fulton County Superior Court judge sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha to life in prison plus 375 years for...
