The outdoor stage at the Walk In Art Center is ready to rock with the hard rock and heavy metal band LeadFoot at 6 p.m. on Aug. 27. LeadFoot started back in 2003 with the intent to carry on the ’80s metal rock scene and are dedicated to covering all the big bands from that decade. If people are fans of Van Halen, Quiet Riot, AC/DC, Metallica, Ozzy, Alice in Chains, Ratt, Twisted Sister, Megadeth, Scorpions, Def Leppard and so many others, they will love LeadFoot.

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO