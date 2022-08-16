Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times News
CCFOA upcoming event
Carbon County Friends of Animals will hold its annual Coach/Vera Bradley/cash bingo at the Orioles Club, 475 Orioles Drive, Lehighton, on Sept. 11. Doors for the event open at 10 a.m. and the bingo will begin at noon. There will also be a raffle from 10 a.m. to noon; a...
Times News
West End Fair marks its 100th anniversary
The West End Fair’s 100th Anniversary Celebration kicks off Aug. 21 and runs through the 27th. The fair, originally named the Monroe County Agricultural Society, was first held at Weir Lake on Thursday, Sept. 2, 1920. The idea came up at the monthly meeting of Weir Lake Development Company...
Times News
Tamaqua news for Aug. 18, 2022
Pastor Jim Williams will officiate the 10:30 a.m. worship service Sunday at Zion Church Lewistown Valley. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Zion Men will meet at 8 a.m. on Aug. 27 in Memorial Hall. St. Peter’s West Penn. Aug. 21: 9 a.m. worship service, Blessing of the...
Times News
Supporting the community
Members of the Culinary Ministry Team at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tamaqua recently presented a check for $2,000 to the Tamaqua East End Fire Company. Culinary captain Glenn Fritzinger presents the check to East End President Bob Boyle. With Fritzinger and Boyle are fire company member Tom McCarroll and culinary members Art Connely, Mary Ruth Taylor and Shelly Woodring. The donation was raised through a July 20 benefit ice cream social and July Thrift Shop sale. Numerous East End and Zion members worked together during the July 20 event. This is the fourth year Zion has hosted a benefit for a Tamaqua fire company. Previously, Citizens and South Ward and American Hose companies received checks. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Student ministry group offers activities, support for youth
We’re in the second half of August but the youth of Blue Mountain Community Church’s Elevate Student Ministry group weren’t ready to give up on summer yet during a Wednesday outing at Baer Memorial Pool in Lehighton. “We just want the kids to know that someone in...
Times News
NCC offers special registration events
This fall, Northampton Community College will continue to meet students where they are both academically and personally by offering a mix of in-person, online, and hybrid course options across their 120-plus programs and majors. Free student resources such as tutoring, counseling and career coaching will also be offered. Students interested...
New additions at the Pittston Tomato Festival
PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local town known as “the tomato capital of the world” is gearing up for its annual end-of-summer festival. Final preparations are underway Wednesday for the celebration of bright red, home-grown tomatoes. More than 60 vendors were in full set-up mode Wednesday on the eve of the 39th annual Pittston […]
Times News
Palmerton news for Aug. 17, 2022
Faith Alive Church, 678 Pine St., Palmerton (Bowmanstown), holds two services each Sunday with Pastor Rob Timlin. At 8:30 a.m. is the contemporary service followed by Sunday school for all ages at 9:45 a.m. and then traditional service at 11 a.m. You can worship in person or in the parking lot by tuning the radio station to 104.3 FM or Facebook Live.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
West End news for Aug. 17, 2022
Zion Lutheran, Brodheadsville, is again offering a free community drive-in dinner today, beginning at 5 p.m. The meal is to be chicken salad, pasta salad, pickle, watermelon, dessert and a snack. Summer concert. Tonight’s evening summer concert at the Saylorsburg Blue Ridge Flea Market, hosted by the Sherman Theater, will...
Times News
On this date: Aug. 18, 1985
About 75 members and friends of Bethany Evangelical Congregational Church, Lehighton, gathered outside the church for a special groundbreaking ceremony for the church’s new Sunday school building to be built at the rear of the North Street church. The Rev. David R. Wolfe, superintendent of the Evangelical Congregational Church,...
Sunflowers are in bloom at Brown Hill Farm
TUNKHANNOCK, WYOMING (WBRE/WYOU) — They are synonymous with sunny fields and prairie vistas. Sunflowers are in full bloom at a farm in Wyoming County. A sure sign that late summer is upon us is the fields of sunflowers that are in full bloom right now. Visitors flock to the fields near Tunkhannock to experience the […]
Times News
Tamaqua to partner with railroad for grants
Tamaqua borough plans to partner with the Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad to apply for grants that would help make roadways and railroad crossings safer. Council received a letter about the grant program from railroad official Matthew Johnson. “The Northern Railroad is writing you to inform you of an...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Lehighton news for Aug. 17, 2022
Sunday worship with Holy Communion at Trinity Lutheran Church, 175 S. Third St., begins at 9:30 a.m. Holy Communion is served by continuous line with wafer placed in your open hand, and wine or grape juice in a small cup. Gluten-free wafers are available to those with allergy issues. The Rev. Nancy Moore presides.
Times News
Budding entrepreneurs
Nora Wickkiser, 7, left, Jaxon Wickkiser, 9, and Olivia Wickkiser, 3, of Nesquehoning took time this summer to create their own lemonade stand business. The trio set up and sold pink lemonade in front of their home on East Center Street in hopes of earning a little spending money, and had fun spending time meeting people in the neighborhood. AMY MILLER/TIMES NEWS.
Times News
National Quarter Midget races held in Monroe
More than 256 kids, ages 5 to 16 and from different states, competed in the National Quarter Midget races at the West End Fairgrounds in Gilbert last weekend. Peyton Knecht, from Kunkletown, was the 2022 Features Winner on Sunday, the last day of three-day event. She has been competing for...
Times News
LeadFoot to perform in Schuylkill Haven
The outdoor stage at the Walk In Art Center is ready to rock with the hard rock and heavy metal band LeadFoot at 6 p.m. on Aug. 27. LeadFoot started back in 2003 with the intent to carry on the ’80s metal rock scene and are dedicated to covering all the big bands from that decade. If people are fans of Van Halen, Quiet Riot, AC/DC, Metallica, Ozzy, Alice in Chains, Ratt, Twisted Sister, Megadeth, Scorpions, Def Leppard and so many others, they will love LeadFoot.
Rallying to keep Berwick Hospital Center open
BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Community is rallied together Thursday night in the hopes of changing the fate of a local hospital that’s slated to close. The owner of Berwick Hospital Center gave the Pennsylvania Department of Health a 90-day closure notice in July. It sent shockwaves through the community and its […]
Documentary premiers at Circle Drive-In
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A documentary celebrating Scranton's time in the spotlight premiered at the Circle Drive-In in Dickson City. "Scranton's Championship Season" takes a look back at Scranton native Jason Miller's 1982 film, "That Championship Season." Now, 40 years later, filmmakers Bob Savakinus and Luz Cabrales are taking...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Fall Cleanup & Recycling Event Scheduled for September
Schuylkill County has scheduled their annual Fall Cleanup that will be open to all County residents. The Cleanup is scheduled from September 5th, 2022 through September 17th, 2022. The event will be funded through the County Board of Commissioners and the State Department of Environmental Protection. The Clean-Up will accept...
Rodents on the rise in Summit Hill
SUMMIT HILL, Pa. — Robert Graver of East Ludlow Street in Summit Hill is taking matters into his own hands, after learning about a rodent problem on his street. "My neighbors complain that they see, you know, several rats running on their property in broad daylight. What do I think about it? I don't need any rats here, "Graver said.
Comments / 0