Jersey City, NJ

Hot Hudson County Rental Market Puts Bayonne, NJ in Spotlight for Value Seeking Renters

BAYONNE, NJ -- A recent study has given credence to the overwhelming popularity of New Jersey’s Hudson River Gold Coast with renters in the New York metro region. Spurred by post pandemic demand from residents returning to Hudson County cities where culture, dining, nightlife and entertainment are at their fingertips, two waterfront municipalities now rank in the top 10 most expensive rental markets in the U.S., according to a survey by Rent.com.
BAYONNE, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pix11.com

Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know

NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
njbmagazine.com

HAX Chooses Newark HQ Location

Last September, Princeton-based venture capital firm SOSV announced that its hard-tech startup development program, HAX, would be coming to Newark, and nearly a year later, the location of that headquarters has been revealed. HAX and SOSV today announced that they have signed a 10-year lease on a 35,000-square-foot facility at 707 Broad St. in Newark.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Police seize Weed World trucks in Times Square area

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — They were in Times Square like food trucks, but they sold a different type of edible. Now the business it up in smoke after the NYPD towed and seized more than a dozen trucks being used to sell cannabis. Police initially said 20 trucks were seized on Tuesday, but on Wednesday said […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Attorney General Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting

New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to protect New York tenants by cracking down on “tenant blacklisting,” or when landlords use housing court records as a basis to deny a potential tenant’s rental application. Tenant blacklisting was made illegal in 2019 following changes to the Real Property Law, which outlawed efforts to deny housing to renters with a history of landlord-tenant court cases. As a part of her efforts to eliminate tenant blacklisting in New York, Attorney General James took action against, and secured a settlement with, Clipper Equity, LLC (Clipper Equity), a New York City real estate company that denied applicants with past housing court records and violated city and state Human Rights Laws by requiring applicants to disclose their marital status. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has also launched an online complaint form for New Yorkers to report instances in which landlords have engaged in tenant blacklisting.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police in NYC seize trucks being used to sell cannabis

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. Officials on Tuesday said 20 trucks had been seized, but on Wednesday said the number was 19. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

NYCHA’s Section 8 logjam continues on for too many

Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities. If you want to see more stories like this from Abigail, please make your tax-deductible donation today...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY

