Abbott said Adams Ran as a Law and Order Mayor - Actions Show OtherwiseTom HandyNew York City, NY
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
Father names his sons "Winner" and "Loser" as an experimentRickyNew York City, NY
There's A New Adorable Dog Cafe in New JerseyTravel MavenLong Branch, NJ
911 Tribute Museum has closed due to financial issuesCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
Farewell, New York and California! Wealthy Americans are Moving to States with Lower Taxes
When the taxes get tough the rich get going -- to states with more lenient tax policies. According to new research from SmartAsset, since the onset of the pandemic, Americans earning $200,000 or more...
paramuspost.com
Hot Hudson County Rental Market Puts Bayonne, NJ in Spotlight for Value Seeking Renters
BAYONNE, NJ -- A recent study has given credence to the overwhelming popularity of New Jersey’s Hudson River Gold Coast with renters in the New York metro region. Spurred by post pandemic demand from residents returning to Hudson County cities where culture, dining, nightlife and entertainment are at their fingertips, two waterfront municipalities now rank in the top 10 most expensive rental markets in the U.S., according to a survey by Rent.com.
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
‘Can’t go out the front door’: Staten Island home overrun with spotted lanternflies. Parks taking ‘limited’ action.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- As spotted lanternflies continue to infest Staten Island, the influx of invasive pests has made it difficult for some residents to even leave the house. Mary Raya, a Sunnyside resident who lives on the border of Clove Lakes Park, has been dealing with spotted lanternflies since August 2020, shortly after the pests were first discovered in the borough.
pix11.com
Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know
NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
njbmagazine.com
HAX Chooses Newark HQ Location
Last September, Princeton-based venture capital firm SOSV announced that its hard-tech startup development program, HAX, would be coming to Newark, and nearly a year later, the location of that headquarters has been revealed. HAX and SOSV today announced that they have signed a 10-year lease on a 35,000-square-foot facility at 707 Broad St. in Newark.
We paid for it but can’t use it. That’s not fair. | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. What does Deal, a shore town just north of Asbury Park, have in common with...
Study says if zombies attack, don’t be in Newark, NJ
Sure, the report is tongue in cheek (or is it?) since there is no such thing as a zombie apocalypse (or is there?), but apparently, if the zombies do attack, you’d be well served to get out of New Jersey. The info on surviving the zombie apocalypse was compiled...
Police seize Weed World trucks in Times Square area
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — They were in Times Square like food trucks, but they sold a different type of edible. Now the business it up in smoke after the NYPD towed and seized more than a dozen trucks being used to sell cannabis. Police initially said 20 trucks were seized on Tuesday, but on Wednesday said […]
Amy DeGise must step down now, let Jersey City move on | Jersey Journal editorial
Embattled Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise just doesn’t get it. If anything, her impassioned 4-minute speech at Wednesday night’s council meeting proved that she sees herself as entitled to special treatment – and that it is indeed time for her to step down. DeGise’s remarks focused on...
longisland.com
Attorney General Cracks Down on Tenant Blacklisting
New York Attorney General Letitia James today continued her efforts to protect New York tenants by cracking down on “tenant blacklisting,” or when landlords use housing court records as a basis to deny a potential tenant’s rental application. Tenant blacklisting was made illegal in 2019 following changes to the Real Property Law, which outlawed efforts to deny housing to renters with a history of landlord-tenant court cases. As a part of her efforts to eliminate tenant blacklisting in New York, Attorney General James took action against, and secured a settlement with, Clipper Equity, LLC (Clipper Equity), a New York City real estate company that denied applicants with past housing court records and violated city and state Human Rights Laws by requiring applicants to disclose their marital status. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has also launched an online complaint form for New Yorkers to report instances in which landlords have engaged in tenant blacklisting.
VIDEO: Shootout in Upper Manhattan sends witnesses ducking for cover; 2 sought
Police are searching for two men behind a wild shootout in Upper Manhattan earlier this month.
hudsoncountyview.com
AG: Jersey City man facing 15-count indictment for armed carjacking, assaulting a cop
A Jersey City man is facing a 15-count indictment for an armed carjacking in Elizabeth, which ended in a foot chase in Jersey City and a scuffle with a police officer, Acting Acting General Matthew Platkin announced. Rahmel Belle, 22, of Jersey City, is also charged with first-degree carjacking, robbery,...
Behind the scenes look at massive effort to repair water main in Newark
News 12's Brian Donohue got a behind the scenes look at the repairs that are being made following a water main break.
NBC New York
No Water for Restaurant Patrons? NY County Enacts Mandatory Restrictions Amid Drought
As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, one New York county is instituting mandatory restrictions on water usage as a way to ensure that water levels don't drop too low. Rockland County declared a stage II water emergency, according to County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner...
Jersey City Council takes action on new cannabis applicants
In a meeting that was otherwise overshadowed by numerous calls for embattled Councilwoman Amy DeGise to resign, the Jersey City Council managed to get through its entire agenda on August 17. Among the numerous items, they approved four retail cannabis applicants, introduced potential changes for a redevelopment plan in the...
Police in NYC seize trucks being used to sell cannabis
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police in New York City seized trucks used to sell cannabis on Tuesday, NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. Officials on Tuesday said 20 trucks had been seized, but on Wednesday said the number was 19. The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to Maddrey. […]
Developer of Newark school for business trades accused of wage, lease violations
Under a public-private arrangement new for Newark Public Schools, the district plans to open a high school for building trades in a former hospital building in the city’s Ironbound section. The proposed Newark High School of Architecture & Interior Design will be housed in the old St. James Hospital....
riverdalepress.com
NYCHA’s Section 8 logjam continues on for too many
Abigail Nehring is covering housing for The Riverdale Press through Report For America, a national program from The GroundTruth Project that places emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report under-covered issues and communities. If you want to see more stories like this from Abigail, please make your tax-deductible donation today...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
