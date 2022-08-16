Read full article on original website
KDRV
2022 Oregon Wine Experience Competition has its winners
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Oregon Wine Experience is underway for its 2022 events, starting with an in-person gathering for its 2022 Oregon Wine Competition®. Oregon Wine Experience® (OWE) Medal Celebration announced its winners last night in person and online as three wines won Best of Show honors in this year's competition. The competition is one part of a philanthropic event supporting medical services. OWE says, "Since its inception, Oregon Wine Experience has raised more than $8.2 million, benefiting the Asante Children’s Miracle Network program and other health care programs at Asante. 100% of the event’s proceeds benefit charity, every year."
America’s Oldest Scenic Highway is Worth the Drive to Oregon
It's the oldest scenic highway in the country and is a National Historic Landmark. The Columbia River Highway was built from 1913 to 1922 connecting Troutdale on the west end to The Dalles on the east end...almost 75 miles. When the first section of the road opened in 1915, it became the first paved highway in the Pacific Northwest.
hereisoregon.com
How Oregon’s state parks went from afterthoughts to icons in 100 years: Peak Northwest podcast
A lot can happen in 100 years. In the century years since Oregon christened its first state park, the system has transformed into a global attraction. On this week’s episode of the Peak Northwest podcast, Jamie and Vickie discuss the state parks system’s place in society today and ponder where Oregon goes from here.
hereisoregon.com
Free beach wheelchairs available at more than a dozen places on the Oregon Coast
For the last five years, Kelly Wickham has organized an unofficial summer camp for about a dozen families who have a parent or child with spinal muscular atrophy. They call their annual outings “Wheelie Camp.” They’ve made crafts, gone fishing and played tag using foam pool noodles.
focushillsboro.com
Oregon’s Northern Lights Are Back! (Latest News)
In north-central Oregon, it’s time to celebrate! In the upcoming days, we might get another chance to see the stunning northern lights. From August 17–19, 2022, a geomagnetic storm watch is expected to be in effect, according to NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center. This could indicate that the aurora will go far enough south to be visible locally. In northern Oregon, we do occasionally have the chance to observe these northern lights.
centraloregondaily.com
207 unhoused people died in Oregon this year; 1st-ever count of its kind
The geographic region that encompasses Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Grant, Harney Klamath, Lake, and Wheeler counties reported 17 deaths. There were 69 deaths among those ages 55-64, the largest number of that demographic. The highest number of deaths came in January — 48. The fewest — 25— came in February....
Commentary: Lesser Oregon and Greater Idaho
My county’s voters turned down a proposal to secede from Oregon and join the state of Idaho in the November 2021 and May 2022 elections. It may seem surprising to most Americans that redrawing state lines has become popular in sizable parts of the Western United States. In fact, this was just the latest in a series of secessionist fantasies to include Douglas County, Oregon, where I’ve lived these past 47 years.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out? If the answer is a good steak then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you want to see what a good steak should taste like. No matter how you prefer to eat your steak, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these fantastic steakhouses. All of them are known for using only high-quality ingredients and for providing excellent services to their customers. In conclusion, if you have never visited them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are craving a delicious steak. Here's what made it on the list:
Look up! Here comes another chance to catch the northern lights in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Time to get excited here in northern Oregon! We may have another chance to catch the beautiful northern lights in the coming days. NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center has a geomagnetic storm watch forecast in effect from Aug. 17-19, 2022. This may mean those beautiful colors of the aurora may come […]
kptv.com
Geomagnetic storm could cause northern lights to be visible in northern Oregon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - From coast to coast through Friday, a solar storm slamming Earth is anticipated to put on a spectacular show of the northern lights. A Geomagnetic Storm Warning was issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center. It anticipates that North America will see the greatest effects on Thursday, but warns that any day through the end of the workweek might be affected.
iheart.com
How To Save On Oregon State Fair Admissions
There are plenty of ways to Save Big on Summer’s Big Finish! The Oregon State Fair is happening August 26 through September 5 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds and Exposition Center in Salem. “The only thing better than a day at the Oregon State Fair, is scoring great deals...
Opinion: Flat Country project deserves Oregonians’ support
Schrader represents Oregon’s 5th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. At a time when Americans desperately need to find common ground, it is distressing when special interests seek to drive a deeper wedge between us, especially when there are opportunities to bring rural and urban Oregonians together.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Destination Oregon: A look at Portland 2 years after protests, COVID-19
Protests erupted in Portland two years ago in response to social injustices. At the same time, the city was at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with restrictions and mandates in place. Dave Jones visits the City of Roses to see how the community is bouncing back.
hereisoregon.com
Will Portland be able to see the northern lights this week?
It’s rare for aurora lights to show up in Portland’s night sky, but geomagnetic storm watches have stargazers excited for chances of seeing the light show south of its usual viewing points. The storm watches are in effect Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 17-19. The Space Weather Prediction Center...
WWEEK
A Southeast Portland Church Is Left Behind as Mormons Leave Oregon
Address: 2931 SE Harrison St. Owner: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. For two years, one of Oregon’s oldest Mormon churches has stood empty. After its congregation left four years ago, the Gothic-style Portland Stake Tabernacle in the Richmond neighborhood of Southeast Portland was briefly used solely as a library—until the pandemic closed that too.
hereisoregon.com
‘101 Places to Party Before You Die’ stars on Portland episode: ‘Nobody’s phony in Portland’
While Portland’s food scene has gotten plenty of attention on such TV shows as “Somebody Feed Phil,” “Street Food USA” and even an entire “Top Chef” season based in Portland, the truTV series “101 Places to Party Before You Die” promises to take a more irreverent approach.
oregontoday.net
Fire Danger increasing in NW Oregon, Aug. 16
ODF release – NORTHWEST, Ore. – As the warmer weather increases the temperatures in the northwest corner of the state, fire managers will be increasing the fire danger level to High (yellow) for recreationists using the forests in the NW-2 and NW-3 weather zones. This change will be effective at 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 16th. All OHV trails in the Nicolai Mountain OHV Riding Area will close at 1:00 pm daily during High (yellow) Fire Danger level. Additionally, all campfires and barbeques are prohibited in the dispersed campsites in the Nicolai OHV Area (Shingle Mill, Viewpoint, Kerry, Plympton) and Lost Lake. In NW-2 and NW-3 under the fire danger level High (yellow): Campfires are only allowed in designated metal fire pits at the following locations: Henry Rierson Spruce Run Campground, Gnat Creek Campground, Northrup Creek Horse Camp and Beaver Eddy sites in Clatsop County. For other campgrounds, check with the corresponding ODF office. Burn barrels and residential campfires are not allowed in NW-2 and NW-3 under High (yellow). Fireworks, exploding targets/tracer ammunition, sky lanterns are prohibited at all levels during fire season. For up-to-date recorded information about fire season requirements, call 503-325-7215. To request a burning permit or obtain additional information, call 503-325-5451 during business hours. Public Restrictions Website: https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx.
WWEEK
New State Policy Allows Senior Oregon Lottery Managers to Live in Sun Belt States With No Income Taxes
There’s some grumbling around the water cooler at Oregon Lottery headquarters in Salem. None of the aggrieved parties would speak for attribution, but the source of their discontent is a matter of public record: Two of the agency’s top employees have moved permanently to sunnier climes far from Oregon—and to states where there’s no personal income tax. (Oregon’s rate tops out at 9.9% for residents making over $125,000. Both employees make more than that.)
The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is a sinkhole that appears to be draining the sea
Thor's WellCredit: John Fowler from Placitas, NM, USA; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The "drainpipe of the Pacific" is also called Thor's Well. It is one of America's natural wonders and is located in the middle of Cape Perpetua, south of Yachats in Oregon.
Study: Portland near bottom of recovering downtowns
CORRECTION: The University of California Berkeley says only 41% of foot traffic has returned since the pandemic.A study published by the University of California Berkeley says Portland's downtown is one of the slowest to recover after the pandemic compared to other larger cities. The data comes from 62 cities across the U.S. and Canada, with Portland currently ranked 60. Researchers at U.C. Berkeley mapped two years' worth of cell phone data to see how many people are going back to downtown businesses such as shops and restaurants. For the last two years, downtown Portland has consistently ranked in the bottom...
