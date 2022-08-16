Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
This Atlantic City, NJ Coffee Shop Is Run Out Of a Garage And Sounds Absolutely Delicious
There's something about coffee at the beach that just feels right. On Sunday mornings, I love filling my wawa to go mug up with the Folgers that I set to brew the night before. Add a little creamer, no sugar, and then pour in the good stuff!. After that, just...
The New Restaurant In Monmouth County, New Jersey Everyone Is Raving About
Do you love a stellar eatery? Craft cocktails? Well you have a brand new restaurant in Belmar, New Jersey and everyone is raving about it. 801 Craft Kitchen & Spirits opened this summer and if you haven't been there yet then this is your wake up call!. This spot has...
The Seacourt 10 Closed. Is This the End of Ocean County, NJ Movie Theaters?
By now, you've probably heard that The AMC Seacourt 10 in Toms River will be closing its doors on Sunday. It's a theater that's been in our community and evokes feelings of nostalgia for many. Those same people are saddened, but not surprised to see it go. The movie theater...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Could This Be The Next Flavored Coffee at Wawa’s in Ocean County, NJ?
If I say "Wawa" chances are you reply hoagies, coffee, or gas. For me the answer is coffee. I am a big fan of Wawa coffee and have been going to the chain for coffee for years. Wawa coffee is always fresh and always good. When it comes to my...
New South Jersey Brewery Location Calls A Firehouse Home
We're super lucky to live where we do here in South Jersey. Sure, there's the beach, the boardwalks, and all the entertainment. But, we're also lucky to live so close to many craft breweries and wineries!. Remember during COVID, the world wasn't one where we could travel around to all...
A Look at Secret Beaches Here in Ocean and Monmouth Counties
There is still plenty of summer left here in New Jersey and for many finding a nice quiet beach to relax and soak in some peace and quiet is just what we are looking for, problem is quite often many Jersey beaches are crowded because of their popularity. So the...
Two Of The Most Terrifying Amusement Rides In History Are Right Here In New Jersey
Over the summer, I think I hit Casino Pier one time, and that was for a station event. My wife made me go on one ride with her, and I immediately got motion sick, getting older is so much fun!. When I was a kid though, I loved all things...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shifting sands could be detrimental to the Jersey Shore
Ocean waves have been breaking the wrong way between Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, forming a huge sandbar that threatens boat traffic in and out of area.
NBC New York
NJ School Long Considered ‘Haunted' Set To Be Demolished
People for years have sworn a longtime Jersey Shore landmark is home to the paranormal. But now that the Ocean County school is about to be demolished, it will leave the question: Who — or what — might stick around?. It’s the final countdown before Barnegat Township’s old...
Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey
Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
ocscanner.news
SEASIDE HEIGHTS: DEAD DOLPHIN ON BEACH
A deceased dolphin, approximately 5 feet long, has become beached just south of Freemont. We have unconfirmed reports that the dolphin may have been injured by a boat. Dolphin is in the process of being transferred to a different location.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
So, This Historical Lakehurst New Jersey Hangar is Haunted, Right?
Do you believe in ghosts? This story about one of New Jersey's alleged most haunted spots in our own backyard might change your mind. Haunted places and stories are so intriguing. The other day my Mom and I were on our way to a bridal shower in Old Bridge, and we passed a house that definitely looked like it had some ghost friends (especially after seeing the orbs that popped up after I snapped a pic).
Somers Point, NJ, Restaurant to Appear on “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” on Friday
The popular TV show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives will be back in South Jersey, stopping by The Anchorage in Somers Point. The Food Network will air the episode on Friday, August 19th, at 9 pm featuring the popular Somers Point establishment, which is the oldest continuously operated business establishment in the city.
Toms River School District Cancels Columbus Day
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The Toms River Regional School District has canceled Columbus Day. This...
phillyvoice.com
Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point to be featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives'
Fifteen years into the Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," Guy Fieri has been double-dipping at some of his favorite spots in the Triple D Nation over the past few seasons. On Friday night's episode, the celebrity restaurateur and chef will visit the Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point, just outside...
This Popular New Jersey Beach has Closed When Sinkholes Appeared in Sand
You truly do not know what is happening under the sand at our beaches. Just a few months after a visitor died from digging too deeply and getting trapped under the sand, one of our Jersey Shore beaches has been closed. This area was not closed due to a hole...
Morganville, NJ man pleads guilty to role in massive Jersey Shore drug operation
A Morganville man is the latest to plead guilty to his role in a massive drug operation uncovered by multiple law enforcement agencies at the Jersey Shore and beyond last year. The announcement comes from the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office about the latest man to plead guilty stemming from "Operation...
Atlantic City Airshow returns for 2022: schedule, parking, where to watch
The Meet AC Atlantic City Airshow, “A Salute To Those Who Serve” returns to the skies Wednesday, Aug. 24, featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds. It’s been a busy few weeks for the city with tens of thousands of people converging on the beaches for three nights of music from the band Phish and three nights of country music with the Tidal Wave Music Festival.
A hidden gem day trip deep in South Jersey
It's a pretty good bet that most New Jersey residents, even natives, have ever heard of the Maurice River. If you have heard of it, you know it's pronounced "Morris" River by the locals. Don't ask why, that's just how it's pronounced in rural Cumberland County. Right in downtown Millville...
92.7 WOBM
Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0