roi-nj.com
Avison Young arranges 30,500 sq. ft. industrial lease, bringing foodservice firm to Fairfield
Remarkable Foods Kitchens LLC signed a lease for a 39,800-square-foot industrial property with 30,500 square feet of refrigerated warehouse space in Fairfield — one of the most robust logistics hubs in the Northeast, according to a Thursday announcement from Avison Young. Located at 149 New Dutch Lane, the property,...
roi-nj.com
Dental lab from U.K. enlists NAI Hanson to set up location in Lodi
NAI James E. Hanson on Wednesday said it helped ink 2,250 square feet of medical space at 80 Industrial Road in Lodi for SmileFast — a U.K.-based dentistry concept. NAI James E. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented the tenant, SmileFast USA Inc., in the transaction with the landlord, CCIO Realty LLC.
roi-nj.com
Bussel Realty Corp. trades industrial building in Elizabeth
Bussel Realty Corp. on Wednesday said it sold a 9,950-square-foot industrial building in Elizabeth for $2.2 million. Located at 758 Lidgerwood Ave., the property is in close proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike, Routes 1&9, the Goethals Bridge as well as Port Newark-Elizabeth and Newark Liberty International Airport. The property features two offices, a large showroom, kitchen and conference room, seven loading doors, temperature-controlled office and warehouse, and 20 parking spaces.
therealdeal.com
Sheraton to Mahwah: Keep your redevelopment
The owners of the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel are fighting back against the town, two months after it moved to condemn the property. The Sheraton’s owners filed a complaint against the New Jersey township earlier this month, NorthJersey.com reported. The complaint is part of an effort to overturn a planning board resolution from June identifying the Sheraton Hotel and Crossroads Corporate Center as “an area in need of condemnation redevelopment.”
roi-nj.com
Plainfield opens accelerator program for entrepreneurs — that’s free for residents
Accelerating programs for small businesses can be found throughout the state. Finding one that’s free is a different matter. The city of Plainfield — as part of its continuous efforts to build its economic base through its residents — is offering just that through a partnership with “from HERE,” a new accelerator program that opened this week. It will be part of the Queen City Innovation Hub.
njbmagazine.com
HAX Chooses Newark HQ Location
Last September, Princeton-based venture capital firm SOSV announced that its hard-tech startup development program, HAX, would be coming to Newark, and nearly a year later, the location of that headquarters has been revealed. HAX and SOSV today announced that they have signed a 10-year lease on a 35,000-square-foot facility at 707 Broad St. in Newark.
roi-nj.com
HAX picks HQ site in Newark: Accelerator taking 35,000 sq. ft. on Broad Street
New Jersey and Newark officials were thrilled last fall when HAX, the hard-tech accelerator run by SOSV, one of the most active venture capital firms in the world, announced it was going to make Newark its home. This week, SOSV announced just where that home will be: 707 Broad St.
Howell Planning Board gives thumbs up to seniors’ apartment building
HOWELL – The Woodmont senior assisted living center has been approved to be constructed at the corner of Route 9 north and West Farms Road in Howell. During a meeting of the Planning Board that was held in a remote format on Aug. 4, the board members unanimously voted “yes” to approve the three-story building.
roi-nj.com
Paramus accounting firm KRS elevates one to partner
Paramus-based KRS CPAs on Tuesday said it elevated Lance Aligo from accounting manager to partner. Aligo, who has been with KRS for seven years, specializes in 1040 tax services for high net worth individuals, as well as real estate taxation. He also provides tax expertise to a cross-section of clients, ranging from manufacturing and trucking companies to professional services. He will continue to assist clients with business growth, tax planning and business succession strategies.
roi-nj.com
IFF opens new innovation lab at Union Beach R&D facility
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has unveiled a new “Nourish Innovation Lab” at its Union Beach research & development center, it announced Friday. The New York-based company said in a news release that the new state-of-the-art laboratory will give its scientists, such as flavorists and food designers, the tools and technology to offer customers full product design, helping to drive growth in its food and beverage markets through innovation.
The state’s most unique doughnut shop is expanding to Westfield, NJ
Your sweet tooth just got a whole lot sweeter. There’s a new doughnut shop opening its third location in Westfield and it’s the most unique dessert place New Jersey has seen. MOCHIMOLY opened its doors in Millburn and Park Ridge earlier this year and they are already expanding.
roi-nj.com
Norman’s Hallmark moves from Monmouth Mall to Consumer Centre in West Long Branch
Norman’s Hallmark on Tuesday said it is now open at Consumer Centre, 311 Route 36 in West Long Branch. The card and specialty gift retailer relocated to the open-air shopping center from the nearby Monmouth Mall in Eatontown. In its new location, Norman’s Hallmark occupies approximately 6,000 square feet....
roi-nj.com
CORE Industrial Partners portfolio company Arizona Natural Resources acquires N.J.’s Contract Filling
Arizona Natural Resources, which is backed by CORE Industrial Partners, said it acquired Cedar Grove-based Contract Filling Inc., a maker of high-end fragrances, deodorants and cosmetic products. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ANR is a manufacturer of cosmeceuticals, fine toiletries, skin care products, hair care products, treatment...
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
hudsoncountyview.com
Sires: $4.7B Turnpike widening effort ‘will create good quality jobs for many years to come’
U.S. Rep. Albio Sires (D-8) is joining Gov. Phil Murphy (D) in supporting the $4.7 billion New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s widening project near the Holland Tunnel, indicating that it “will create good quality jobs for many years to come.”. “I stand with Governor Murphy in supporting the New...
Manalapan, NJ man hauled in $1-million in Covid-19 investment fraud scheme
A Manalapan man is looking at decades in prison after being arrested and charged for running a Covid-19 related financial scheme that defrauded people out of a combined $1,000,000.00. The details of the Monmouth County man's Covid-19 related fraud scheme was laid out by U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. The...
roi-nj.com
RoNetco Supermarkets launches ‘Fresh to Table’ in-store experience
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc. recently announced the debut of “Fresh to Table,” an innovative store-within-a-store concept where customers can find fresh, on-trend foods, easy to prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
essexnewsdaily.com
Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
roi-nj.com
Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group expands cardiology group with new hire
Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group recently announced that Dr. Mohammed Gibreal joined the practice’s cardiology group. As a noninvasive cardiologist practicing in community hospitals and tertiary care medical centers, Gibreal has vast experience delivering care in inpatient and outpatient settings. “I strive to provide the highest level of...
