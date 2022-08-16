ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenilworth, NJ

roi-nj.com

Dental lab from U.K. enlists NAI Hanson to set up location in Lodi

NAI James E. Hanson on Wednesday said it helped ink 2,250 square feet of medical space at 80 Industrial Road in Lodi for SmileFast — a U.K.-based dentistry concept. NAI James E. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented the tenant, SmileFast USA Inc., in the transaction with the landlord, CCIO Realty LLC.
LODI, NJ
roi-nj.com

Bussel Realty Corp. trades industrial building in Elizabeth

Bussel Realty Corp. on Wednesday said it sold a 9,950-square-foot industrial building in Elizabeth for $2.2 million. Located at 758 Lidgerwood Ave., the property is in close proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike, Routes 1&9, the Goethals Bridge as well as Port Newark-Elizabeth and Newark Liberty International Airport. The property features two offices, a large showroom, kitchen and conference room, seven loading doors, temperature-controlled office and warehouse, and 20 parking spaces.
ELIZABETH, NJ
therealdeal.com

Sheraton to Mahwah: Keep your redevelopment

The owners of the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel are fighting back against the town, two months after it moved to condemn the property. The Sheraton’s owners filed a complaint against the New Jersey township earlier this month, NorthJersey.com reported. The complaint is part of an effort to overturn a planning board resolution from June identifying the Sheraton Hotel and Crossroads Corporate Center as “an area in need of condemnation redevelopment.”
MAHWAH, NJ
City
Kenilworth, NJ
roi-nj.com

Plainfield opens accelerator program for entrepreneurs — that’s free for residents

Accelerating programs for small businesses can be found throughout the state. Finding one that’s free is a different matter. The city of Plainfield — as part of its continuous efforts to build its economic base through its residents — is offering just that through a partnership with “from HERE,” a new accelerator program that opened this week. It will be part of the Queen City Innovation Hub.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
njbmagazine.com

HAX Chooses Newark HQ Location

Last September, Princeton-based venture capital firm SOSV announced that its hard-tech startup development program, HAX, would be coming to Newark, and nearly a year later, the location of that headquarters has been revealed. HAX and SOSV today announced that they have signed a 10-year lease on a 35,000-square-foot facility at 707 Broad St. in Newark.
NEWARK, NJ
#Linus Realestate#Bram#Nai#Business Industry#Linus Business#Centron Enterprises Llc#The Alban Group#Coldwell Banker
roi-nj.com

Paramus accounting firm KRS elevates one to partner

Paramus-based KRS CPAs on Tuesday said it elevated Lance Aligo from accounting manager to partner. Aligo, who has been with KRS for seven years, specializes in 1040 tax services for high net worth individuals, as well as real estate taxation. He also provides tax expertise to a cross-section of clients, ranging from manufacturing and trucking companies to professional services. He will continue to assist clients with business growth, tax planning and business succession strategies.
PARAMUS, NJ
roi-nj.com

IFF opens new innovation lab at Union Beach R&D facility

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has unveiled a new “Nourish Innovation Lab” at its Union Beach research & development center, it announced Friday. The New York-based company said in a news release that the new state-of-the-art laboratory will give its scientists, such as flavorists and food designers, the tools and technology to offer customers full product design, helping to drive growth in its food and beverage markets through innovation.
UNION BEACH, NJ
Business
Economy
roi-nj.com

CORE Industrial Partners portfolio company Arizona Natural Resources acquires N.J.’s Contract Filling

Arizona Natural Resources, which is backed by CORE Industrial Partners, said it acquired Cedar Grove-based Contract Filling Inc., a maker of high-end fragrances, deodorants and cosmetic products. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ANR is a manufacturer of cosmeceuticals, fine toiletries, skin care products, hair care products, treatment...
CALIFORNIA STATE
roi-nj.com

RoNetco Supermarkets launches ‘Fresh to Table’ in-store experience

RoNetco Supermarkets Inc. recently announced the debut of “Fresh to Table,” an innovative store-within-a-store concept where customers can find fresh, on-trend foods, easy to prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
NEWTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
NEWARK, NJ
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY

