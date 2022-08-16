ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Morristown Minute

Water Bill Increases for NJ Residents

New Jersey American Water Granted New Rates by New Jersey Board of Public Utilities – newly increased rates go into effect September 1. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) today approved a settlement between New Jersey American Water and the N.J. Division of Rate Counsel, BPU Staff, and several intervenors for new water and wastewater rates for New Jersey American Water.
thesunpapers.com

What will be the GCL’s effect on the environment?

Among the controversies being discussed in Mantua and Gloucester County regarding the proposed Glassboro Camden Line (GCL) is the light rail train’s potential impact on the environment. “A 2010 U.S. Department of Transportation study reports that light-rail systems produce 62 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions per passenger mile than...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

New Jersey May Have To Resort To This For The First Time In 20 Years

This summer certainly feels a bit different. There is no running though the sprinklers, no doggie pool being filled up, our flowers dying and our lawns losing their green. It can get a lot worse, in fact New Jersey is seeing such bad drought conditions that we may have to resort to something we haven't had to do in almost 20 years.
POLITICS
State
New Jersey State
Examiner

Gov. Murphy signs order lifting certain COVID-19 testing requirements

Following recent updates to COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in advance of the 2022-23 school year, Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order lifting the requirement that school districts, child care settings and state contractors maintain a policy that requires their unvaccinated workers to undergo routine testing.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS New York

New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
Morristown Minute

Worker Exploitation at NJ Job Sites

NJ DOL Uses Expanded Powers, granted by NJ Gov., to Stop Worker Exploitation at Several NJ Job Sites. In the three years since Governor Murphy signed a law expanding the NJ Department of Labor’s powers to stop work at job sites exploiting workers, the DOL has issued 71 stop-work orders, finding nearly $1 million in back wages owed to 235 NJ workers.
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
jerseydigs.com

121-Unit Affordable Multifamily Portfolio Sells for Over $14M in New Jersey

A portfolio of affordable, income-restricted multifamily properties in northern and central New Jersey was recently sold for $14,145,000. The portfolio encompassed four properties and totaled 121 units: Eagle View Apartments, The Hills at Rockaway, The Preserve at Matawan, and Don’s Apartments. The properties offered a mixture of unit types.
REAL ESTATE
camdencounty.com

Roadwork to Cause Partial Road Closure in Pennsauken and Merchantville

(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be doing utility work on North Centre Street in Pennsauken and Merchantville from Thursday, Aug. 18 through Sept. 9, excluding Labor Day. There will be a partial road closure eastbound on North Centre Street between Cove Road and East Walnut Avenue for the...
CAMDEN, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City

Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Is It Illegal to Dumpster Dive in NJ?

No, this isn't an episode of "Extreme Cheapskates". But it is an interesting question, especially considering the fact that and we're still seeing the impacts and consequences of this year's inflation... Also considering the fact that in the United States alone, over 40 million tons of food is discarded every year - more than any country in the world. And the fact that over 80% of food discarded in the United States is perfectly good food, according to RTS.com (Recycle Trash Systems).
POLITICS
jcitytimes.com

Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening

Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
JERSEY CITY, NJ

