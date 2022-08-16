Read full article on original website
Camden commissioner calls for cuts in water use during NJ drought watch
The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection is reporting moderate to severe dry conditions for its drinking water supply. The entire state has been on a drought watch, and local officials are continuing to ask the public to conserve water.
Water Bill Increases for NJ Residents
New Jersey American Water Granted New Rates by New Jersey Board of Public Utilities – newly increased rates go into effect September 1. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) today approved a settlement between New Jersey American Water and the N.J. Division of Rate Counsel, BPU Staff, and several intervenors for new water and wastewater rates for New Jersey American Water.
thesunpapers.com
What will be the GCL’s effect on the environment?
Among the controversies being discussed in Mantua and Gloucester County regarding the proposed Glassboro Camden Line (GCL) is the light rail train’s potential impact on the environment. “A 2010 U.S. Department of Transportation study reports that light-rail systems produce 62 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions per passenger mile than...
New Jersey May Have To Resort To This For The First Time In 20 Years
This summer certainly feels a bit different. There is no running though the sprinklers, no doggie pool being filled up, our flowers dying and our lawns losing their green. It can get a lot worse, in fact New Jersey is seeing such bad drought conditions that we may have to resort to something we haven't had to do in almost 20 years.
Gov. Murphy signs order lifting certain COVID-19 testing requirements
Following recent updates to COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in advance of the 2022-23 school year, Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an executive order lifting the requirement that school districts, child care settings and state contractors maintain a policy that requires their unvaccinated workers to undergo routine testing.
New Jersey bill would discourage house-flipping
EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- It's a housing title no one wants -- New Jersey often has one of the highest foreclosure rates in the country.A new bill would help families keep their homes.Ezra Turner, 55, knows all too well the pain of losing a home. In 2018, business challenges led to the foreclosure of his Irvington house he was powerless to stop. "Once everything was gone, it was just surreal, like wow, we're out, and now we are renting," he told CBS2's Christina Fan.New Jersey consistently ranks among the states with the highest foreclosure rates: 1 in every 2,564 units.A coalition...
ahherald.com
Monmouth County to Receive 12 Dual Chargers for Electric Vehicles through NJBPU Electric Vehicle Tourism Program
FREEHOLD, NJ –The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is proud to announce that the County has been awarded a reimbursement grant through the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) to promote electric vehicle (EV) adoption and tourism through investments in EV chargers on County property. “Monmouth County...
N.J. reports 2,092 COVID cases, 7 deaths; only a third of state counties in ‘high’ risk, CDC says
New Jersey on Friday reported another 2,092 confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths, as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reduced the number of counties in high risk for transmission. Only seven counties remain in the high-risk category for transmission as reported by the CDC...
Worker Exploitation at NJ Job Sites
NJ DOL Uses Expanded Powers, granted by NJ Gov., to Stop Worker Exploitation at Several NJ Job Sites. In the three years since Governor Murphy signed a law expanding the NJ Department of Labor’s powers to stop work at job sites exploiting workers, the DOL has issued 71 stop-work orders, finding nearly $1 million in back wages owed to 235 NJ workers.
thecentersquare.com
New Jersey Wind Port analysis 'masks the true threat that the project poses'
(The Center Square) – New Jersey needs to take the long view to monitor how its wind port and offshore wind turbines to determine if they have a negative impact on the environment, the manager of Science and Stewardship for the New Jersey Conservation Foundation says. The New Jersey...
fox29.com
2-vehicle fatal accident shuts down highway in Cumberland County, officials say
UPPER DEERFIELD TWP., N.J. - A fatal accident has caused New Jersey officials to shut down Route 77, in Upper Deerfield Township, in Cumberland County, as crews investigate. Route 77 in Upper Deerfield Twp. in Cumberland County shut down as police and fire crews respond to a serious accident. New...
NJ energy master plan: How much will it cost you?
New Jersey’s Energy Master Plan, referred to as the EMP, calls for the state to transition to 100% clean energy by 2050 using wind and solar power while shifting away from natural gas and other types of energy sources that contribute to climate change. Ever since Gov. Phil Murphy...
Could NJ insurance rates go by car color? This color crashes most
Politics has been described as the art of the possible. Maybe setting car insurance rates should be described that way too. Actuaries sitting around crunching numbers for the likelihood of crashes have led to some very screwy practices by insurance companies. In New Jersey and a lot of other states,...
jerseydigs.com
121-Unit Affordable Multifamily Portfolio Sells for Over $14M in New Jersey
A portfolio of affordable, income-restricted multifamily properties in northern and central New Jersey was recently sold for $14,145,000. The portfolio encompassed four properties and totaled 121 units: Eagle View Apartments, The Hills at Rockaway, The Preserve at Matawan, and Don’s Apartments. The properties offered a mixture of unit types.
camdencounty.com
Roadwork to Cause Partial Road Closure in Pennsauken and Merchantville
(Lindenwold, NJ) – PSE&G Electric will be doing utility work on North Centre Street in Pennsauken and Merchantville from Thursday, Aug. 18 through Sept. 9, excluding Labor Day. There will be a partial road closure eastbound on North Centre Street between Cove Road and East Walnut Avenue for the...
New Jersey’s Best Free Beach Is Right Outside Of Ocean City
Hate to admit it, no doubt we all do, but summer is quickly coming to an end. Pretty soon, the kids will be getting ready to head back to school and parents everywhere will be trading in their morning commutes to the beach in favor of the school drop-off line. With that being said, it's time to start soaking in all the best parts of summer vacation.
Who needs the Shore? N.J.’s largest lake is a stunning summer getaway.
The sun disappeared behind the tree line, ushering a spectacular and vivid color show. By the moment, the sky shifted from cerulean to sapphire to cobalt, blended with streaks of orange, tangerine, apricot and fire. The color of water matched the heavens with its own tint metamorphosis. Dozens of boats...
NJ residents are wondering: Should you buy or sell? Spend or save?
Gas prices keep dropping, the stock market continues its upward trend and consumers are still spending money in New Jersey but what will happen next?. The Garden State’s top economist says it’s a hard question to answer because we continue to get mixed signals on a number of fronts.
Is It Illegal to Dumpster Dive in NJ?
No, this isn't an episode of "Extreme Cheapskates". But it is an interesting question, especially considering the fact that and we're still seeing the impacts and consequences of this year's inflation... Also considering the fact that in the United States alone, over 40 million tons of food is discarded every year - more than any country in the world. And the fact that over 80% of food discarded in the United States is perfectly good food, according to RTS.com (Recycle Trash Systems).
jcitytimes.com
Murphy: EVs Will Cause More Traffic Requiring Turnpike Widening
Governor Phil Murphy has come out in favor of a controversial $4.7 billion plan to widen the New Jersey Turnpike, putting him at odds with environmental groups and many local leaders. In an interview on News 12 New Jersey, Murphy explained that the widening would allow for an increase in...
