San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory

SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Three Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month

SAN ANTONIO - Officials said three high school students have died in the last month due to apparent fentanyl overdoses. Officials believe a 15-year-old died after overdosing on fentanyl this past Saturday,. There was another incident earlier this month where a 17-year-old died and just last month another 17-year-old died....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio, TX
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Texas Education
foxsanantonio.com

Pathways to Hope conference on mental health to be held Friday and Saturday

SAN ANTONIO - Statistics show one in five Bexar County residents are living with a mental illness, which means you probably know someone who is impacted. The Pathways to Hope Conference on Mental Illness will be August 26th & 27th at the Tobin Center. The free conference is facilitated by the faith-based community and organizations who want to improve mental health care, provide services, educate students and provide social services for those who need support. It is sponsored by a number of organizations including the Bexar County Commissioner’s Court and Health Collaborative.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Northside ISD hosting job fairs every Friday to fill immediate openings

SAN ANTONIO -- The city's largest school district is in urgent need of employees to work in their Child Nutrition Department. The Northside Independent School District (NISD) will hold job fairs every Friday to fill immediate openings. The job fairs will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the district's Child Nutrition Warehouse at 7520 Mainland Drive.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
#Isd#K12#Sbg San Antonio
foxsanantonio.com

OTR : Matthew Rudy Elizondo

San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Matthew Rudy Elizondo. During an argument, the 45-year-old is accused of choking a woman earlier this month. Deputies were called to t a home in West Bexar County on August 7th for an assault. The woman told...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

South Texas blood supply in need of donations

SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center really needs your help replenishing our blood supply, with just two days’ worth of most blood types. With fewer school blood drives and many donors on vacation, summer is one of the slowest times for donations. Type-O blood, along...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

'Money issues' led to a shooting between friends

SAN ANTONIO – A night out with friends escalated when the topic of "money" came into the conversation. It led to a shooting on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of State Highway 151 at 12:51 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

SAPD's new military-style armored vehicle draws praise, criticism

SAN ANTONIO - Officers with the San Antonio Police Department will have an expensive new protective vehicle at their disposal by the end of the year. But not everyone agrees using $400,000 in federal grant money to purchase the military-style "Rook" sends a positive message to the community. "A lot...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Frank Harris: Under the "Watch" Tower

If you're having a hard time keeping track of how many pre-season watch lists/accolades UTSA QB Frank Harris is on, we've got you covered. Frank's latest Gold Star? The Manning Watch List. Here's more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Two men injured during drive-by shooting at East Side home

SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for whoever opened fire at an East Side home that injured two men. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home off Belinda Lee Street near East Houston Street and South W.W. White Road. Police said the two men were standing...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Another round of showers in San Antonio area extends Flood Watch into Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - FLOOD WATCH in effect through midday Wednesday for all of the Hill Country and now includes Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Medina to Uvalde County. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will likely through this Tuesday morning. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in this activity especially with slow moving downpours and some risk of training storms over the same area.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris answers the most personal questions

SAN ANTONIO - We’re less than two weeks away from kicking off the UTSA season at home against Houston, and you are going to want to be there. The last time the Roadrunners were in the Dome, quarterback Frank Harris led them to the Conference USA Championship in a thriller against Western Kentucky. The former Clemens star set all kinds of school records on his way to being named all-conference along with a long list of accolades.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Investigation underway following East Side blaze

SAN ANTONIO - Fire crews battled a blaze at a home on Virginia St., not far from south New Braunfels Ave. Monday night. Fire crews had a tough time trying to fight the fire since the home has a tin roof. Although there was a collapse, everyone made it out...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

