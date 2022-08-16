SAN ANTONIO - We’re less than two weeks away from kicking off the UTSA season at home against Houston, and you are going to want to be there. The last time the Roadrunners were in the Dome, quarterback Frank Harris led them to the Conference USA Championship in a thriller against Western Kentucky. The former Clemens star set all kinds of school records on his way to being named all-conference along with a long list of accolades.

