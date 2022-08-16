Read full article on original website
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
Elon Musk suggests a tunnel between Austin and San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
See How Much of the $22 Million Tax Credit You’ll See From the CityTom HandySan Antonio, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
NJ Man Charged with Murder-for-Hire Scheme Targeting MinorMorristown MinuteNewark, NJ
foxsanantonio.com
Sheriff Javier Salazar calls for schools to make Nov. 8 election day a student holiday
SAN ANTONIO - With school safety top of mind for many, some are also anxious about how election day could affect students and staff in places where schools are the designated polling place. Sheriff Javier Salazar is appealing to schools to consider making Tuesday, November 8, a day off for...
foxsanantonio.com
Texas school district bans teaching critical race theory
SAN ANTONIO - A school district in the Dallas area banned teaching critical race theory. That was among the policies voted on Monday by the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School Board. Other policies include not requiring teachers and staffers to use a pronoun that is different than a person's birth gender. Students...
foxsanantonio.com
Family with six Down syndrome kids celebrates 14-year-old starting high school
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It's a back-to-school story you don't hear about everyday. A family KABB/WOAI met earlier this year, caring for six children with Down syndrome, rallying around one of the youngest as he starts high school despite his health obstacles. Silas Barnett has made a lot of friends,...
foxsanantonio.com
Three Hays CISD students die from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month
SAN ANTONIO - Officials said three high school students have died in the last month due to apparent fentanyl overdoses. Officials believe a 15-year-old died after overdosing on fentanyl this past Saturday,. There was another incident earlier this month where a 17-year-old died and just last month another 17-year-old died....
foxsanantonio.com
Pathways to Hope conference on mental health to be held Friday and Saturday
SAN ANTONIO - Statistics show one in five Bexar County residents are living with a mental illness, which means you probably know someone who is impacted. The Pathways to Hope Conference on Mental Illness will be August 26th & 27th at the Tobin Center. The free conference is facilitated by the faith-based community and organizations who want to improve mental health care, provide services, educate students and provide social services for those who need support. It is sponsored by a number of organizations including the Bexar County Commissioner’s Court and Health Collaborative.
foxsanantonio.com
Northside ISD hosting job fairs every Friday to fill immediate openings
SAN ANTONIO -- The city's largest school district is in urgent need of employees to work in their Child Nutrition Department. The Northside Independent School District (NISD) will hold job fairs every Friday to fill immediate openings. The job fairs will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the district's Child Nutrition Warehouse at 7520 Mainland Drive.
foxsanantonio.com
TXST students show up to filthy conditions upon move-in at off-campus apartment complex
SAN MARCOS, Texas - Texas State University students are preparing for their first day of classes on Monday but the filthy living conditions at one off-campus apartment complex have students and parents upset. Parents and roommates told CBS Austin they are furious that their apartments weren't move-in ready when they...
foxsanantonio.com
TXST off-campus apartment complex working to address 'unlivable' move-in conditions
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Texas State University students living in a San Marcos student housing complex are pushing back against what they are calling 'filthy, unlivable' conditions. This happened at the Copper Beech Townhomes, which is an off-campus apartment complex. Residents moved in on Saturday but several units weren't...
foxsanantonio.com
OTR : Matthew Rudy Elizondo
San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Matthew Rudy Elizondo. During an argument, the 45-year-old is accused of choking a woman earlier this month. Deputies were called to t a home in West Bexar County on August 7th for an assault. The woman told...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman arrested after threatening to shoot ex-boyfriend and his students
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was arrested after threatening to shoot her ex-boyfriend and his students at Del Rio High School. The ex-boyfriend met with a Del Rio police officer on August 17th to file a report against his ex-girlfriend. Police say that the victim had received...
foxsanantonio.com
South Texas blood supply in need of donations
SAN ANTONIO - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center really needs your help replenishing our blood supply, with just two days’ worth of most blood types. With fewer school blood drives and many donors on vacation, summer is one of the slowest times for donations. Type-O blood, along...
foxsanantonio.com
'Money issues' led to a shooting between friends
SAN ANTONIO – A night out with friends escalated when the topic of "money" came into the conversation. It led to a shooting on the West side of town. Police were dispatched to the 8500 block of State Highway 151 at 12:51 a.m. for a shooting in progress. Upon...
foxsanantonio.com
SAPD's new military-style armored vehicle draws praise, criticism
SAN ANTONIO - Officers with the San Antonio Police Department will have an expensive new protective vehicle at their disposal by the end of the year. But not everyone agrees using $400,000 in federal grant money to purchase the military-style "Rook" sends a positive message to the community. "A lot...
foxsanantonio.com
Frank Harris: Under the "Watch" Tower
If you're having a hard time keeping track of how many pre-season watch lists/accolades UTSA QB Frank Harris is on, we've got you covered. Frank's latest Gold Star? The Manning Watch List. Here's more.
foxsanantonio.com
Two men injured during drive-by shooting at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - Police are searching for whoever opened fire at an East Side home that injured two men. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Monday at a home off Belinda Lee Street near East Houston Street and South W.W. White Road. Police said the two men were standing...
foxsanantonio.com
Another round of showers in San Antonio area extends Flood Watch into Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO - FLOOD WATCH in effect through midday Wednesday for all of the Hill Country and now includes Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, Medina to Uvalde County. Another round of showers and thunderstorms will likely through this Tuesday morning. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible in this activity especially with slow moving downpours and some risk of training storms over the same area.
foxsanantonio.com
UTSA quarterback Frank Harris answers the most personal questions
SAN ANTONIO - We’re less than two weeks away from kicking off the UTSA season at home against Houston, and you are going to want to be there. The last time the Roadrunners were in the Dome, quarterback Frank Harris led them to the Conference USA Championship in a thriller against Western Kentucky. The former Clemens star set all kinds of school records on his way to being named all-conference along with a long list of accolades.
foxsanantonio.com
Police are investigating after finding dead man with major head trauma downtown
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating after they discovered a dead man lying on a sidewalk downtown. The incident happened at around 1:55 a.m. at the intersection of W Nueva and S Flores at a Bexar County Parking Garage. Police say that they got a call saying they think...
foxsanantonio.com
Investigation underway following East Side blaze
SAN ANTONIO - Fire crews battled a blaze at a home on Virginia St., not far from south New Braunfels Ave. Monday night. Fire crews had a tough time trying to fight the fire since the home has a tin roof. Although there was a collapse, everyone made it out...
foxsanantonio.com
Mother dies after being found in "deplorable" conditions, 3 children arrested for neglect
SAN ANTONIO - A 57-year-old woman found in "deplorable" conditions due to neglect has passed away, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s office. It was last Thursday, deputies arrested Oscar Dominguez,37, Roxanna Carrero, 24, and Pedro Luis Carrero,18. Investigators say the siblings were supposed to be providing "hospice care"...
