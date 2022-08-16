congratulations Mr Brown. You don't know me but you are the only constant person I've known for 25 years in Jacksonville since I came here besides my children. You've earned it and you should have gotten that award and many more for all the good you've done. Thank You and God Bless.
Congratulations Mr.Brown even my kids remember him and they get very excited when they see him since they were little boys ( 4 of them) they were 12, 10,8,6, years old now my eldest on September he will be 51 Mr. Brown is a great person God keep blessing him People like him are rare🙏❤️👏👏👏👏👏
Sir XY.....not only an outstanding officer but outstanding for all humanity. What a kind soul with a ready smile leaving marks on all of us. I moved here for my second time when my kids were 3 and 8 months old and boy did he tease them to giggles in Piggly Wiggly as they grew up,especially calling to my son,"Hey little girl!!!"Now they are 27 and 30 and we yell extra loud when we see him on the road. Thank you for the laughs and for keeping my hope for humanity alive and making me want to be a better person. XY,you are a very rare gem.💜💜💜
