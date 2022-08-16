Newberg woman killed in crash

Tabitha Scott a passenger in the fatal crash Aug. 10 in Wasco County, west of Antelope

A Newberg woman was killed last week in a single-vehicle crash in Wasco County.

According to a release from the Oregon State Police, 24-year-old Tabitha Scott was a passenger in a vehicle piloted by 23-year-old Salem resident Elijah Wilson on Aug. 10 on a stretch of Highway 293 about eight miles west of the town of Antelope.

"(A) preliminary investigation revealed a Chevrolet Cobalt … was southbound and for unknown reasons left the roadway, going down an embankment where it crashed into a tree," the OSP release said. "The (driver and passenger) were declared deceased at the scene by emergency personnel."

The crash was reported to emergency personnel and the OSP by the owner of the private property where the car came to rest. The property owner was unsure when the crash occurred and state police weren't initially able to identify the occupants of the car.

An OSP investigation subsequently learned that the Chevrolet had been reported stolen from the tiny town of Fossil a day prior to the crash. Fossil lies about 37 miles east of the crash site.

The OSP was assisted by the Shaniko and Jefferson County fire departments, as well as the Oregon Department of Transportation and nearby landowners.