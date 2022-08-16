ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Bayonne warehouse project approved despite objection by IMTT

The Bayonne Planning Board has approved a new warehouse project, amid other recent industrial redevelopment approvals. The board voted to approve the project at its August 9 meeting after many months of postponements. The application was presented to the board by attorney for the redeveloper Lisa John-Basta. The redeveloper is...
BAYONNE, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Valley and Bloom in Montclair Secures $87.1M Financing

Financing worth $87.1 million was recently organized for Valley and Bloom, a mixed-use community in Montclair, New Jersey. Located at 34 Valley Road, Valley and Bloom consists of two buildings encompassing 258 residential units, 19,812 square feet of office space, 19,921 square feet of retail space, and an attached parking garage. The six-story community contains a mixture of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts plus an amenity package. The retail space features a variety of tenants while the ground floor office space is leased to Regus Corporation and Sotheby’s International Realty.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Hackensack, NJ
Hackensack, NJ
roi-nj.com

Dental lab from U.K. enlists NAI Hanson to set up location in Lodi

NAI James E. Hanson on Wednesday said it helped ink 2,250 square feet of medical space at 80 Industrial Road in Lodi for SmileFast — a U.K.-based dentistry concept. NAI James E. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented the tenant, SmileFast USA Inc., in the transaction with the landlord, CCIO Realty LLC.
LODI, NJ
therealdeal.com

Sheraton to Mahwah: Keep your redevelopment

The owners of the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel are fighting back against the town, two months after it moved to condemn the property. The Sheraton’s owners filed a complaint against the New Jersey township earlier this month, NorthJersey.com reported. The complaint is part of an effort to overturn a planning board resolution from June identifying the Sheraton Hotel and Crossroads Corporate Center as “an area in need of condemnation redevelopment.”
MAHWAH, NJ
roi-nj.com

IFF opens new innovation lab at Union Beach R&D facility

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has unveiled a new “Nourish Innovation Lab” at its Union Beach research & development center, it announced Friday. The New York-based company said in a news release that the new state-of-the-art laboratory will give its scientists, such as flavorists and food designers, the tools and technology to offer customers full product design, helping to drive growth in its food and beverage markets through innovation.
UNION BEACH, NJ
progressivegrocer.com

ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey

RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
NEWTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Plainfield opens accelerator program for entrepreneurs — that’s free for residents

Accelerating programs for small businesses can be found throughout the state. Finding one that’s free is a different matter. The city of Plainfield — as part of its continuous efforts to build its economic base through its residents — is offering just that through a partnership with “from HERE,” a new accelerator program that opened this week. It will be part of the Queen City Innovation Hub.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
roi-nj.com

CORE Industrial Partners portfolio company Arizona Natural Resources acquires N.J.’s Contract Filling

Arizona Natural Resources, which is backed by CORE Industrial Partners, said it acquired Cedar Grove-based Contract Filling Inc., a maker of high-end fragrances, deodorants and cosmetic products. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ANR is a manufacturer of cosmeceuticals, fine toiletries, skin care products, hair care products, treatment...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Historic New Jersey inn to get major upgrade

The Stockton Inn, which has been vacant for five years, is getting a new lease on life. According to MyCentralJersey.com, the inn sold last month to the owners of the Stockton Market and they plan on making substantial renovations. While the Sotheby’s listing for the property describes it as a...
STOCKTON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
NEWARK, NJ

