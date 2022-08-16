Read full article on original website
Related
Bayonne warehouse project approved despite objection by IMTT
The Bayonne Planning Board has approved a new warehouse project, amid other recent industrial redevelopment approvals. The board voted to approve the project at its August 9 meeting after many months of postponements. The application was presented to the board by attorney for the redeveloper Lisa John-Basta. The redeveloper is...
jerseydigs.com
Valley and Bloom in Montclair Secures $87.1M Financing
Financing worth $87.1 million was recently organized for Valley and Bloom, a mixed-use community in Montclair, New Jersey. Located at 34 Valley Road, Valley and Bloom consists of two buildings encompassing 258 residential units, 19,812 square feet of office space, 19,921 square feet of retail space, and an attached parking garage. The six-story community contains a mixture of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts plus an amenity package. The retail space features a variety of tenants while the ground floor office space is leased to Regus Corporation and Sotheby’s International Realty.
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson inks office space for custom homebuilding firm’s new HQ
NAI James E. Hanson on Thursday said it negotiated a lease for 1,627 square feet of office space at 1811 Springfield Ave. in New Providence. Hanson’s Andrew Kirshenbaum represented both the landlord, See Clear Associates LLC, and the tenant, Hofmann Design Builds Inc., in the transaction. Located less than...
roi-nj.com
LT Apparel, Vonage ink space at Bell Works’ flexible leasing workplace solution
LT Apparel and Vonage will be joining Bell Works New Jersey‘s “Campus,” the Holmdel-based metroburb’s flexible leasing workplace solution, according to a Thursday announcement. The 72,000-square foot workspace solution offers teams a way to easily return to an office environment and maintain a physical location in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
roi-nj.com
Dental lab from U.K. enlists NAI Hanson to set up location in Lodi
NAI James E. Hanson on Wednesday said it helped ink 2,250 square feet of medical space at 80 Industrial Road in Lodi for SmileFast — a U.K.-based dentistry concept. NAI James E. Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented the tenant, SmileFast USA Inc., in the transaction with the landlord, CCIO Realty LLC.
therealdeal.com
Sheraton to Mahwah: Keep your redevelopment
The owners of the Sheraton Mahwah Hotel are fighting back against the town, two months after it moved to condemn the property. The Sheraton’s owners filed a complaint against the New Jersey township earlier this month, NorthJersey.com reported. The complaint is part of an effort to overturn a planning board resolution from June identifying the Sheraton Hotel and Crossroads Corporate Center as “an area in need of condemnation redevelopment.”
roi-nj.com
Eisai US hhceco Center celebrates opening of premier life science hub with ribbon-cutting
Eisai Inc. on Thursday celebrated the official opening of its new headquarters on the ON3 campus in Nutley — the Eisai US hhceco Center. The new 332,800-square-foot-facility brings approximately 800 jobs to the area and, at full capacity, will accommodate 1,300 employees. The center will expand the diverse and...
jerseydigs.com
Two Luxury Condos with Premier Smart Home Technology Listed in Jersey City Heights
This listing is brought to you by Megan Gülick of Corcoran Sawyer Smith. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. The time to live in the future is now. Prepare to be a modern-day king-of-the-castle with a luxurious smart home that is primed for future living. These luxurious,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
roi-nj.com
Norman’s Hallmark moves from Monmouth Mall to Consumer Centre in West Long Branch
Norman’s Hallmark on Tuesday said it is now open at Consumer Centre, 311 Route 36 in West Long Branch. The card and specialty gift retailer relocated to the open-air shopping center from the nearby Monmouth Mall in Eatontown. In its new location, Norman’s Hallmark occupies approximately 6,000 square feet....
roi-nj.com
IFF opens new innovation lab at Union Beach R&D facility
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has unveiled a new “Nourish Innovation Lab” at its Union Beach research & development center, it announced Friday. The New York-based company said in a news release that the new state-of-the-art laboratory will give its scientists, such as flavorists and food designers, the tools and technology to offer customers full product design, helping to drive growth in its food and beverage markets through innovation.
progressivegrocer.com
ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
roi-nj.com
Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group expands cardiology group with new hire
Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group recently announced that Dr. Mohammed Gibreal joined the practice’s cardiology group. As a noninvasive cardiologist practicing in community hospitals and tertiary care medical centers, Gibreal has vast experience delivering care in inpatient and outpatient settings. “I strive to provide the highest level of...
roi-nj.com
Plainfield opens accelerator program for entrepreneurs — that’s free for residents
Accelerating programs for small businesses can be found throughout the state. Finding one that’s free is a different matter. The city of Plainfield — as part of its continuous efforts to build its economic base through its residents — is offering just that through a partnership with “from HERE,” a new accelerator program that opened this week. It will be part of the Queen City Innovation Hub.
roi-nj.com
CORE Industrial Partners portfolio company Arizona Natural Resources acquires N.J.’s Contract Filling
Arizona Natural Resources, which is backed by CORE Industrial Partners, said it acquired Cedar Grove-based Contract Filling Inc., a maker of high-end fragrances, deodorants and cosmetic products. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. ANR is a manufacturer of cosmeceuticals, fine toiletries, skin care products, hair care products, treatment...
hudsoncountyview.com
Sires: $4.7B Turnpike widening effort ‘will create good quality jobs for many years to come’
U.S. Rep. Albio Sires (D-8) is joining Gov. Phil Murphy (D) in supporting the $4.7 billion New Jersey Turnpike Authority’s widening project near the Holland Tunnel, indicating that it “will create good quality jobs for many years to come.”. “I stand with Governor Murphy in supporting the New...
Historic New Jersey inn to get major upgrade
The Stockton Inn, which has been vacant for five years, is getting a new lease on life. According to MyCentralJersey.com, the inn sold last month to the owners of the Stockton Market and they plan on making substantial renovations. While the Sotheby’s listing for the property describes it as a...
Sewer collapse repairs to close Route 440 in Jersey City for 7-14 days
A partial sewer collapse more than 15 under the ground in the area of Danforth Avenue and Route 440 will force the closure of lanes on the the highway starting Aug. 26. The sewer collapse was discovered Wednesday during routing inspections, Jersey City spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione said. The Jersey City...
essexnewsdaily.com
Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
Comments / 1