Transfer rumours: Man Utd turn to Casemiro; Ronaldo-Morata swap deal
Transfer rumours - including Man Utd turning to Casemiro, Newcastle interest in four Chelsea players & more.
Timo Werner claims Thomas Tuchel's system did not suit him at Chelsea
Timo Werner claims Thomas Tuchel's tactics did not suit him at Chelsea.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Manchester United - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Manchester United
Xavi responds to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Chelsea transfer rumours
Barcelona head coach Xavi has refused to rule out an exit for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid transfer interest from Chelsea.
Tottenham v Wolves: Premier League – live!
Minute-by-minute report: Will Antonio Conte’s side extend their unbeaten start or can the visitors get a first win? Join Barry Glendenning
Marc Cucurella reveals key thing he wanted to know about N'Golo Kante
Marc Cucurella has revealed the help he has had settling at Chelsea from club captain Cesar Azpilicueta and the one thing he wanted to know about N'Golo Kante.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe confirms desire to buy Man Utd from Glazers
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is interested in buying Man Utd from the Glazer family.
Xavi hails Frenkie de Jong's qualities amid ongoing transfer speculation
Barcelona manager Xavi has lauded Frenkie de Jong as a 'spectacular' player.
Report: Newcastle United Want Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta
Manchester City have an interest in Lucas Paqueta, and would likely make a move for the player if Bernardo Silva leaves for Barcelona this summer. The Blue's however, may face competition from Newcastle United, who still have a heavy interest in the Brazilian midfielder.
Mikel Arteta reveals why Gabriel Jesus had to leave Man City for Arsenal
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed that Gabriel Jesus was ready to take the next step in his career and become a leader rather than a squad player.
Raheem Sterling reveals how Chelsea convinced him to leave Man City
Raheem Sterling has admitted he joined Chelsea after being impressed with their intent to sign him from Manchester City.
Chelsea working on deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona
Chelsea will continue to hold talks with Barcelona over a deal for striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is valued around £20m
Luis Suarez fires warning to Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez after red card
Former Liverpool striker Luis Suarez warns Darwin Nunez that Premier League defenders will target him more often after his red card against Crystal Palace.
Unai Emery urges Villarreal to reject Barcelona's interest in Juan Foyth
Unai Emery has urged Villarreal to reject Barcelona's interest in right-back Juan Foyth.
Scott McTominay subject of Premier League interest after Man Utd sign Casemiro
Scott McTominay has been the subject of interest from a number of Premier League clubs after it emerged Man Utd were close to signing Real Madrid's Casemiro.
Real Madrid unveil new Bernabeu-inspired third kit for 2022/23 season
Real Madrid's 2022/23 third kit has been released.
UEFA・
Man Utd ready new Antony bid; Ajax prepare move for Hakim Ziyech
Manchester United are ready to make a new offer for Antony as Ajax prepare to move for Chelsea playmaker and former player Hakim Ziyech.
Man Utd make fresh offer for Antony but Ajax stand firm over £78m valuation
Ajax standing firm as Manchester United make new move for Antony
Carlo Ancelotti reveals Real Madrid's plan to cope with Casemiro exit
Carlo Ancelotti has revealed Real Madrid's plan to cope with Casemiro's potential move to Man Utd.
Niamh Charles signs new long-term Chelsea contract
Niamh Charles has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with Chelsea, keeping her at the club until 2025.
