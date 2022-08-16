Read full article on original website
Miracle Letter Unites Community in Prayer Vigil for 50-year-old Cold CaseJustice_for_Jeannette_DePalmaScotch Plains, NJ
New Law Protecting Health Care Workers Through Changes in EmployerMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Bobby Syvarth Brings Together The DWGStroudsburg HeraldStroudsburg, PA
Work Begins on 5 Historic Preservation Projects in Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
New Morris County Small Business App LaunchedMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Who needs the Shore? N.J.’s largest lake is a stunning summer getaway.
The sun disappeared behind the tree line, ushering a spectacular and vivid color show. By the moment, the sky shifted from cerulean to sapphire to cobalt, blended with streaks of orange, tangerine, apricot and fire. The color of water matched the heavens with its own tint metamorphosis. Dozens of boats...
Thrillist
Get Lost in an Ocean of 500,000 Sunflowers at This New Jersey Farm
Get ready to dive into a colorful ocean this summer. The New Jersey Sunflower Trail at Von Thun Farms is open daily and ready to welcome guests looking to add a pop of color to their day. Von Thun Farms flaunts two locations in New Jersey, including South Brunswick and...
Popular Southern chicken restaurant is coming to New Jersey
Add another entrant into the bruising fast food wars in New Jersey: popular Southern chain Raising Cane’s has plans to enter the fray. According to NJ.com, the chain is planning three locations as of now: in Marlton, Burlington, and Cherry Hill. Raising Cane’s built their business on the strength...
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
spartaindependent.com
Lake Mohawk dream home sold!
REAL ESTATE. Each week’s featured home is chosen from among the houses offered by the Advertiser-News advertisers. For more information, email the director of sales, Frank Curcio, at sales@strausnews.com.
progressivegrocer.com
ShopRite’s Fresh to Table In-Store Concept Gains Ground in New Jersey
RoNetco Supermarkets Inc., an operator of ShopRite grocery stores in northwest New Jersey, has recently debuted Fresh to Table, an innovative store-within-a-store concept enabling customers to find fresh on-trend foods, easy-to-prepare ingredients and meal solutions in a variety of grab-and-go formats. The new format can be found in five RoNetco ShopRite stores operating in Sussex, Warren and Morris counties.
How Big and Extravagant is New Jersey’s Largest Home?
Just driving around, the Jersey shore, you can spot homes that take up a decent footprint. A lot of the prices are based on the proximity to the water. So that means a high-valued home may not be as large as you may think. You can’t always judge those homes...
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
New Jersey May Have To Resort To This For The First Time In 20 Years
This summer certainly feels a bit different. There is no running though the sprinklers, no doggie pool being filled up, our flowers dying and our lawns losing their green. It can get a lot worse, in fact New Jersey is seeing such bad drought conditions that we may have to resort to something we haven't had to do in almost 20 years.
N.J.’s hottest new Greek restaurant adds casual twist to competitive foodie town
Jersey City’s bustling Newark Avenue has undergone a gradual renaissance over the last decade. Aesthetically, the white paver-clad pedestrian plaza reflects Jersey City’s recent high-rent press, and the new businesses that flank it are starting to follow suit. Ela Greek Kitchen is the town nucleus’ newest addition, adding some much needed Mediterranean flavor to an otherwise pub and pizza-heavy block. New Jersey’s Greek food scene doesn’t get nearly enough attention — minus our own expansive list — with Bergen county being home to the highest concentration of Greek restaurants in the state.
This New Jersey Diner is One of the Top Diners in the United States
Summer is almost over, but there is never a bad time to head to a local diner for a delicious meal. We are spoiled here in Jersey because we have the best diners in America right here. I'm biased but when I travel and other states try to pretend to have good diners I just have to shake my head. New Jersey diners are the best and when you are selected as "tops" in New Jersey you know that's big.
spartaindependent.com
Sparta grads tie the knot
Sandra and Kevin Conway and Bujar and Mina Xhudo are proud to announce the wedding of their children, Dr. Heather Conway and Petrit Xhudo. Petrit and Heather are both graduates of Sparta High School. Petrit is a graduate of Lincoln Tech in Mahwah, NJ. Petrit and Heather met in 2010...
Bakery chain continues expansion in New Jersey
Can they compete with the legendary mom and pop bakeries in New Jersey? That’s the question as the international chain Paris Baguette plans more locations in New Jersey. According to NJ.com, the most recent addition will be in Plainsboro, opening sometime next year. Paris Baguette currently operates seven New Jersey locations with at least eight more slated to open soon.
The best NJ places people have moved to and why they like it so much
One thing we like to do in New Jersey is move. We lead the nation for people moving out of state. It seems like our biggest export is population!. Despite that, many people choose to stay here and with the housing market being what it is, people are getting top dollar for their homes. So many people are changing addresses that the cost of moving in New Jersey has increased by 8 percent, according to HireAHelper, which is a company that connects consumers with movers.
Renna Media
Local Nurse Wins International DAISY Award
Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway Infusion Center nurse Marisol Mateo was awarded the prestigious DAISY Award for her attentive, family-focused care. The Colonia resident, who was nominated by the wife of a patient, was praised for her careful explanations, her gentle touch, and her intuitive care. With a look, she knows “when you need a blanket, a pillow or a big smile,” the patient’s wife wrote in her nomination letter.
N.J.’s newest legal weed store could open Friday
EDITOR’S NOTE: NJ Cannabis Insider is hosting a day-long conference and networking event Sept. 15 at the Crowne Plaza Princeton, featuring many of the state’s leading power players. Tickets are limited. Montclair Township has given final approvals allowing Ascend Wellness to sell adult weed at its medical dispensary,...
wrnjradio.com
Stage 1 fire restrictions in effect for Northern New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Forest Fire Service has implemented Stage 1 Campfire Restrictions for Northern New Jersey. The following restrictions are in effect in Bergen County, Essex County, Hudson County, Morris County, Passaic County, Somerset County, Sussex County, Warren County, Hopewell Township in Mercer County, Union County, Hunterdon County, and Middlesex County (north of Raritan River).
bestofnj.com
The Best Car Dealerships in New Jersey – 2022 Edition
Most folks dread buying a car, for fear of a negative experience at the dealership. Hidden fees, long waits, and upselling to more expensive models all add up to purchase encounters best left forgotten. Well worry not, because none of these things happen at The Best Car Dealerships in New Jersey. Instead, the experience is actually pleasant!
spartaindependent.com
Sparta HS teacher named Sussex County’s Teacher of the Year
The New Jersey Department of Education (NJDOE) recently announced the 21 educators who won the state’s 2022-2023 County Teachers of the Year recognition, and for Sussex County, that honor went to Christine O’Brien-Mase, who teaches art and photography at Sparta High School. O’Brien-Mase graduated from Sparta High School....
This Popular New Jersey Beach has Closed When Sinkholes Appeared in Sand
You truly do not know what is happening under the sand at our beaches. Just a few months after a visitor died from digging too deeply and getting trapped under the sand, one of our Jersey Shore beaches has been closed. This area was not closed due to a hole...
