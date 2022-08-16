ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livonia, MI

dbusiness.com

All American Pet Resorts in Novi Announces Major Rebranding

Novi-based All American Pet Resorts (AAPR), a national dog boarding and daycare brand, has revealed a major rebranding effort that is designed to reenergize the brand and define the company’s future. “As we expand the franchise nationally, the brand refresh ensures consistency visual brand identity and consumer messaging throughout...
NOVI, MI
cutoday.info

Genisys Hits $3B in Loan Balances

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.– Genisys Credit Union said it has now reached $3 billion in loan balances across personal and business loans. “Since its start, the credit union has had many reasons to celebrate, but what is at the heart of what we do and most worth celebrating, are our members,” said President and CEO Jackie Buchanan. “The foundation of Genisys is rooted in our members and without their support, we would not be where we are today. I would like to thank each and every one of them for allowing us the opportunity to make a positive difference in their lives.”
AUBURN HILLS, MI
wdet.org

Why GM decided to drop the four-year college degree requirement

Two years ago, companies made pledges to donate to socially just causes and to do better to become more equitable and inclusive in light of protests for social justice. In this vein, General Motors recently decided to drop its four-year degree requirement for many of its jobs. But who does this apply to, and what will it do to create a more inclusive and equitable work environment?
DETROIT, MI
corpmagazine.com

Comerica Bank Promotes Michigan Leaders

DETROIT — Comerica Bank announced the promotion of two Michigan market senior leaders into expanded roles. Mike Ritchie, currently Comerica’s Michigan Market President, has been named as the newly-established Executive Vice President, Head of National and Specialty Businesses. Steve Davis, who currently serves as Senior Vice President, Middle Market Banking, will succeed Ritchie as the new Michigan Market President.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Cities with the most expensive homes in the Ann Arbor area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of August 11, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.42%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165.
ANN ARBOR, MI
corpmagazine.com

Green Oak Village Place Brings Spencers European Wax Center to Brighton

BRIGHTON — Green Oak Village Place in Brighton is welcoming two new tenants: Spencer’s, the go-to destination for the latest trends, tees, body jewelry, décor and more; and European Wax Center, which provides guests with first-class waxing experiences as well as skincare, body and eyebrow products. Spencer’s...
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan

What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall

If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Advance

Michigan Nurses Association sues University of Michigan over ‘staffing crisis’

Every day, nurses at the University of Michigan’s hospital in Ann Arbor go to their union president to make reports. They are overworked. Exhausted. Burnt out. After two and a half years of working during the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan Medicine nurses are feeling crushed under the weight of what union officials said is an increasingly […] The post Michigan Nurses Association sues University of Michigan over ‘staffing crisis’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1051thebounce.com

It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit

Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion

It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NOVI, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Lengel: After 10-Plus Years, Deadline Detroit Will Close Next Month

In my many years in journalism, it always pained me watching venerable publications fold, like the Washington Star, Cleveland Press and the Rocky Mountain News. It’s even more painful when it’s a publication I co-founded. Sadly, after celebrating Deadline Detroit’s 10-year anniversary in April, I’ve simply run out...
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
thevarsitynews.net

102 N Washington Ave Apt 6

Nice upper two bedroom unit with carpeting including gas and water. Living room. Updated Kitchen with appliances. Bedroom with walk in closet. Forced air furnace. Coin Laundry room in complex. No Pets Allowed. Location. 102 N Washington Ave Apt 6, Clawson, MI. Address approximated. Rent. $1300. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted...
CLAWSON, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Oakland County Woman Charged with Auto Insurance Fraud

LANSING– An Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Brittany Brown, 32, of Clarkston, was arraigned in Oakland County 52-1 District Court before Magistrate Andra Richardson on the following felonies: one count of false pretenses $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, punishable by 15 years and/or $15,000;one count license documents/plates- forgery, punishable by one to five years and/or $500-$5,000; andone count insurance- fraudulent acts, punishable by four years and/or $50,000.In 2020, after reporting that her vehicle had been stolen, Brown allegedly filed a false insurance claim with State Farm Insurance. Brown is accused of falsely stating that there was no lien on her vehicle and that she had installed wheelchair equipment on it. Additionally, Brown is accused of knowingly submitting a forged title to State Farm Insurance that concealed the lien. Brown received over $42,000 from State Farm Insurance on this fraudulent insurance claim. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Fraud Investigation Unit (FIU) collaborated with the Department of Attorney General to pursue the case against Brown and recover the money she fraudulently received. “People who commit insurance fraud have a potential impact on all drivers in Michigan,” said Nessel. “My department is committed to pursuing these cases and holding accountable those who defraud the system.” “Lying to an insurance company in order to receive more money for a claim than is warranted is a crime and can drive up insurance premiums for all Michiganders,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “The DIFS Fraud Investigation Unit is committed to uncovering insurance fraud to protect Michigan consumers, and we urge individuals to report suspected fraud to our department by calling 877-999-6442 or visiting our website.”Bond for Brown was set at $5,000 cash. A probable cause conference is scheduled for August 26 and a preliminary exam is scheduled for August 31 before Judge Robert Bondy. The DIFS FIU investigates criminal and fraudulent activity related to the insurance and financial markets and DIFS works with the Attorney General and other law enforcement to investigate these cases and refer them for prosecution. Suspected insurance fraud can be reported to DIFS safely, easily and, in most cases, anonymously by calling 877-999-6442 or online by visiting DIFS’ website.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course

The Grand Blanc City Planning Commission is discussing plans to develop homes on the former Jewel golf course along Perry Road. Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course. A management company bought the golf course in January after it was listed for sale for two years. The...
GRAND BLANC, MI

