dbusiness.com
All American Pet Resorts in Novi Announces Major Rebranding
Novi-based All American Pet Resorts (AAPR), a national dog boarding and daycare brand, has revealed a major rebranding effort that is designed to reenergize the brand and define the company’s future. “As we expand the franchise nationally, the brand refresh ensures consistency visual brand identity and consumer messaging throughout...
cutoday.info
Genisys Hits $3B in Loan Balances
AUBURN HILLS, Mich.– Genisys Credit Union said it has now reached $3 billion in loan balances across personal and business loans. “Since its start, the credit union has had many reasons to celebrate, but what is at the heart of what we do and most worth celebrating, are our members,” said President and CEO Jackie Buchanan. “The foundation of Genisys is rooted in our members and without their support, we would not be where we are today. I would like to thank each and every one of them for allowing us the opportunity to make a positive difference in their lives.”
wdet.org
Why GM decided to drop the four-year college degree requirement
Two years ago, companies made pledges to donate to socially just causes and to do better to become more equitable and inclusive in light of protests for social justice. In this vein, General Motors recently decided to drop its four-year degree requirement for many of its jobs. But who does this apply to, and what will it do to create a more inclusive and equitable work environment?
Arab American News
Dearborn’s City Beautiful Commission names 2022 Residential Standard of Excellence honorees
DEARBORN — The Dearborn City Beautiful Commission recently named the 2022 Residential Standard of Excellence honorees. The city is recognizing homes in 17 districts citywide for their beautification efforts. The Residential Standard of Excellence is an annual program that provides residents in each of the city’s designated 17 districts...
corpmagazine.com
Comerica Bank Promotes Michigan Leaders
DETROIT — Comerica Bank announced the promotion of two Michigan market senior leaders into expanded roles. Mike Ritchie, currently Comerica’s Michigan Market President, has been named as the newly-established Executive Vice President, Head of National and Specialty Businesses. Steve Davis, who currently serves as Senior Vice President, Middle Market Banking, will succeed Ritchie as the new Michigan Market President.
thesuntimesnews.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Ann Arbor area
Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of August 11, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 5.42%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165.
corpmagazine.com
Green Oak Village Place Brings Spencers European Wax Center to Brighton
BRIGHTON — Green Oak Village Place in Brighton is welcoming two new tenants: Spencer’s, the go-to destination for the latest trends, tees, body jewelry, décor and more; and European Wax Center, which provides guests with first-class waxing experiences as well as skincare, body and eyebrow products. Spencer’s...
MetroTimes
Striking workers at Great Lakes Coffee withdraw from union effort as company closes stores
The months-long fight to unionize Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. has all but ended. Striking workers announced Monday that they were withdrawing from an election to form a union because the company has been closing its stores. “While we are disappointed and heartbroken, we are grateful for all who have...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Michigan
What is your favorite thing to eat? If the answer is seafood and you also happen to be living in Michigan then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places have outstanding service and absolutely delicious food and are known to offer a five-start experience at affordable prices. Are you curious to see what these seafood restaurants are? Here is the complete list.
This Michigan City Was Named a Top Trending City for Airbnb This Fall
If you live in Michigan, you may not consider Ann Arbor a vacation hot spot. However, if you're a football fan, it makes total sense. Airbnb recently released the list of this year’s top trending destinations in the US for upcoming fall travel, based on nights booked. Thanks to the upcoming football season, Ann Arbor comes in at number 7 on the list of 10.
Michigan Nurses Association sues University of Michigan over ‘staffing crisis’
Every day, nurses at the University of Michigan’s hospital in Ann Arbor go to their union president to make reports. They are overworked. Exhausted. Burnt out. After two and a half years of working during the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan Medicine nurses are feeling crushed under the weight of what union officials said is an increasingly […] The post Michigan Nurses Association sues University of Michigan over ‘staffing crisis’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
1051thebounce.com
It’s National Thrift Shop Day: Great Thrift Stores in Metro Detroit
Now Macklemore may have recently made thrifting popular with the kids, but we all know they’ve been a source of great deals and that they’ve helped out communities for a very, very long time! And you really can find some pretty great items on their shelves. Whether you’re looking for random art, old vinyl records, cookware or clothing items on a budget they certainly have you covered. Plus a lot of the organizations give back to the community with the money they receive from those resale purchases so be sure to visit a shop and be a part of this good deed!
Redundancy is keeping water flowing in compromised GLWA system
One-third of the Great Lakes Water Authority system is offline with a 10-foot water transmission line break in St. Clair County from over the weekend.
MetroTimes
Michigan State Fair celebrates 10th anniversary in Novi with expansion
It’s been 10 years since the Michigan State Fair was relocated to the ’burbs, following its 160-year-run in Detroit. (Former Governor Jennifer Granholm vetoed legislation to provide funding to the festival in 2009, citing other priorities, and the fair was reborn in Novi a few years later.) Apparently, things are going good with the festival’s new incarnation; last year, organizers say the fair drew a record 280,000 attendees, a 62% increase since 2019, the last time the fair was held before it was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
deadlinedetroit.com
Lengel: After 10-Plus Years, Deadline Detroit Will Close Next Month
In my many years in journalism, it always pained me watching venerable publications fold, like the Washington Star, Cleveland Press and the Rocky Mountain News. It’s even more painful when it’s a publication I co-founded. Sadly, after celebrating Deadline Detroit’s 10-year anniversary in April, I’ve simply run out...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
Even though it is fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home and enjoy it in the company of your loved ones, we all love to grab our friends or family members and go to a nice restaurant, once in a while. And if you happen to live in Michigan then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
thevarsitynews.net
102 N Washington Ave Apt 6
Nice upper two bedroom unit with carpeting including gas and water. Living room. Updated Kitchen with appliances. Bedroom with walk in closet. Forced air furnace. Coin Laundry room in complex. No Pets Allowed. Location. 102 N Washington Ave Apt 6, Clawson, MI. Address approximated. Rent. $1300. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted...
Detroit News
Questions arise over Strayhorn's business as he leaves school post, Michigan
Michigan State Board of Education member Jason Strayhorn abruptly resigned his position last month and left the state amid a disintegrating business deal that has led to at least one lawsuit and six complaints filed to Michigan's attorney general. An Israeli investor is suing Maven Property Management Co., Strayhorn and...
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Oakland County Woman Charged with Auto Insurance Fraud
LANSING– An Oakland County woman charged with auto insurance fraud has been arraigned, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Brittany Brown, 32, of Clarkston, was arraigned in Oakland County 52-1 District Court before Magistrate Andra Richardson on the following felonies: one count of false pretenses $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, punishable by 15 years and/or $15,000;one count license documents/plates- forgery, punishable by one to five years and/or $500-$5,000; andone count insurance- fraudulent acts, punishable by four years and/or $50,000.In 2020, after reporting that her vehicle had been stolen, Brown allegedly filed a false insurance claim with State Farm Insurance. Brown is accused of falsely stating that there was no lien on her vehicle and that she had installed wheelchair equipment on it. Additionally, Brown is accused of knowingly submitting a forged title to State Farm Insurance that concealed the lien. Brown received over $42,000 from State Farm Insurance on this fraudulent insurance claim. The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Fraud Investigation Unit (FIU) collaborated with the Department of Attorney General to pursue the case against Brown and recover the money she fraudulently received. “People who commit insurance fraud have a potential impact on all drivers in Michigan,” said Nessel. “My department is committed to pursuing these cases and holding accountable those who defraud the system.” “Lying to an insurance company in order to receive more money for a claim than is warranted is a crime and can drive up insurance premiums for all Michiganders,” said DIFS Director Anita Fox. “The DIFS Fraud Investigation Unit is committed to uncovering insurance fraud to protect Michigan consumers, and we urge individuals to report suspected fraud to our department by calling 877-999-6442 or visiting our website.”Bond for Brown was set at $5,000 cash. A probable cause conference is scheduled for August 26 and a preliminary exam is scheduled for August 31 before Judge Robert Bondy. The DIFS FIU investigates criminal and fraudulent activity related to the insurance and financial markets and DIFS works with the Attorney General and other law enforcement to investigate these cases and refer them for prosecution. Suspected insurance fraud can be reported to DIFS safely, easily and, in most cases, anonymously by calling 877-999-6442 or online by visiting DIFS’ website.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course
The Grand Blanc City Planning Commission is discussing plans to develop homes on the former Jewel golf course along Perry Road. Grand Blanc planners discuss redevelopment of The Jewel golf course. A management company bought the golf course in January after it was listed for sale for two years. The...
