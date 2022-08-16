ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Northern Lights Could Be Visible Across All Of Canada This Weekend

You could see the northern lights in Canada this weekend, even as far south of Toronto, because geomagnetic storm activity could strengthen the aurora borealis. "A combination of impacts from solar activity" could give all of Canada the chance to see the northern lights across the sky "in the nights ahead," The Weather Network said on August 18.
Narcity

9 Best Spots In Toronto To Get Butter Chicken, According To Locals

A top chef, in the past, had told us which restaurants they believed served the best Indian food in Toronto. But this time we wanted Toronto locals to weigh in. More specifically, we wanted to know which spots in the 6ix served up some of the best butter chicken in the city, according to the layperson. So Narcity asked its readers on Instagram to dish out where they thought would satiate our taste buds the best.
Narcity

7 Best Free Things To Do If This Is Your First Summer In Toronto, According To Locals

Newcomers to the city will be happy to know that, even though Toronto was named the most expensive city in Canada, there are still ways to save money in the 6ix. Narcity recently asked its readers on Instagram about some free activities they'd recommend for people who are spending their first summer in Toronto, and the locals had some great suggestions.
