ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, IL

Clay County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Individual In Connection With Stolen Tools From Solar Farm Project

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Department

34 year old, Steven L Bailey, of Effingham was arrested by the Effingham Police Department for aggravated battery. 37 year old, Christopher A Baker, of Newton was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of Methamphetamine. Baker posted bond.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Friday, August 19th, 2022

A 37-year-old Salem man has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment after allegedly leaving two young children home alone. Salem Police say Neal Durham of East Boone was allegedly caring for a one and two years when he left them alone to go to the store. They were found by a Marion County Housing Authority Unit employee doing a check on the housing unit. Police later located Durham at the store where he was taken to the Marion County Jail and later released on a notice to appear in court.
SALEM, IL
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham City Police arrested 39 year old Corey J. Fellows of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for criminal trespass. Corey was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 39 year old Shawn C. Clayton of Cassville, MO for driving while license revoked, obstructing justice, operating...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Effingham, IL
County
Clay County, IL
Clay County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Salem, IL
cilfm.com

Four arrested in Jefferson County drug raid

BLUFORD, Ill. (WJPF) – Fentanyl and methamphetamine have been taken off the streets of Jefferson County. Early Tuesday morning, police in tactical gear raided a house in Bluford and arrested four people – two men and two women – on drug charges. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
wamwamfm.com

Man Arrested for Armed Robberies in Vincennes

Knox County – A criminal investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Vincennes City Police has resulted in the arrest of a Worthington man for Robbery and Intimidation. Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police investigated two armed robberies that occurred at the Sunshine Spa, located at 1876 Hart...
VINCENNES, IN
vincennespbs.org

Man convicted of 2008 assault

A man connected to a local home invasion faces up to 100 years in prison. Today a jury convicted 34-year-old Gustav Ryburn for sexual assault, burglary and criminal deviate conduct. These charges tie back to a situation that happened in 2008. This is when police say Ryburn broke into the...
VINCENNES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#The Clay County Sheriff#The Solar Farm Project#Clay County Court#The Clay County State
Effingham Radio

ISP Traffic Crash In Marion County

Interstate 57 southbound near milepost 124, Marion County. August 16, 2022 at approximately 11:09 a.m. Unit 1- 2000 Black Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer. Unit 3- 2013 White Mack Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer. Unit 4- 2008 White Peterbilt Truck Tractor Semi Trailer. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Kiane J. Bridgeforth, 41-year-old male from Memphis,...
MARION COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Neighbors pull victim from Southern Illinois house explosion

ALLENDALE, Ill (WEHT) — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says several victims were hospitalized after a house exploded Friday evening. Deputies say they were dispatched to the the 2300 block of North Boulevard in Allendale for the incident. Authorities say two people were home at the time of the explosion and were flown to a […]
ALLENDALE, IL
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 16TH, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 45-year-old David Robinson of Mt. Vernon was arrested Monday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Possession of Drug...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia woman faces home invasion, criminal trespass and battery charges

A 24-year-old Centralia woman has been charged in Marion County Court on Tuesday with alleged home invasion, criminal trespass to residence, and battery. Court records show Imani Kaufman of the Midtown Motel allegedly busted in the door to another resident’s room, scratched her neck, and allegedly tried to choke her. The alleged victim did not require hospital treatment.
MARION COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Effingham Radio

Wednesday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 21 year old Kaitlyn G. Durbin of Beecher City for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of 5<15g of meth. Kaitlyn posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36 year old Bryan K. Jones of Effingham for an Effingham County...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

State Police release more details on three traffic crashes on I-57 south of Kinmundy on Tuesday

State Police have released further details on three related traffic crashes on I-57 south of the Kinmundy exit on Tuesday. The first crash occurred at 6:50 Tuesday morning when the driver of a semi ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail and bridge support for the Martin Road overpass and overturned. The impact of the crash split open the trailer of the semi, spilling its load of frozen lasagna across the southbound lanes. The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
KINMUNDY, IL
Effingham Radio

Charleston Police Department Warns Of Dangerous Dog On The Loose

From the Charleston Police Department Facebook Page:. The Charleston Police Department responded to the area of 11th and Olive this morning for a serious dog bite. The dog was a brindle and white pit bull wearing a red harness with a blood stained chest. The dog escaped and was last seen northbound from the 600 block of North Division.
CHARLESTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Graduates

From The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Deputy Brandon Kuhl, Deputy Eric Loy and Deputy Chris Greuel graduated from the academy today, after 14 long weeks of training. Even though it will still be awhile before their training is complete – we are very happy to have them...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Albion Police Department warns of soft drink scam

ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Albion Police Department (APD) has issued a warning on Facebook about a soft drink scam. APD says this scam presents as a “too good to be true” scam. You are asked to put, in this case, a soft drink sticker on your vehicle with the promise of payment for “advertising,” […]
ALBION, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Southbound I-57 reopened north of Salem following multi-vehicle crash

Three people were injured in a four-vehicle chain reaction collision crash on Southbound I-57 that closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 124 eight miles north of the Salem exit for several hours. Kinmundy-Alma Fire Chief Kevin Day says the crash apparently occurred when a semi-driver was not able to...
SALEM, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Sunday, August 14th, 2022

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salem woman on drug charges following a traffic stop on Saturday. Danielle Campbell of East Main was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. Campbell was a passenger in the car during the stop at Tonti Road and Cedar north of Salem. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
SALEM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy