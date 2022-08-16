Clay County Sheriff’s Office Arrests Individual In Connection With Stolen Tools From Solar Farm Project

Read full article on original website
Clay County Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest In Connection With Stolen Items From Vehicle
From the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. On August 2, 2022 at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of burglary to a motor vehicle at a business in Louisville. The victim advised that unknown person(s) had entered their vehicle and stole several items.
Friday Police Department
34 year old, Steven L Bailey, of Effingham was arrested by the Effingham Police Department for aggravated battery. 37 year old, Christopher A Baker, of Newton was arrested by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of Methamphetamine. Baker posted bond.
Police Beat for Friday, August 19th, 2022
A 37-year-old Salem man has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor child endangerment after allegedly leaving two young children home alone. Salem Police say Neal Durham of East Boone was allegedly caring for a one and two years when he left them alone to go to the store. They were found by a Marion County Housing Authority Unit employee doing a check on the housing unit. Police later located Durham at the store where he was taken to the Marion County Jail and later released on a notice to appear in court.
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 39 year old Corey J. Fellows of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for criminal trespass. Corey was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 39 year old Shawn C. Clayton of Cassville, MO for driving while license revoked, obstructing justice, operating...
Four arrested in Jefferson County drug raid
BLUFORD, Ill. (WJPF) – Fentanyl and methamphetamine have been taken off the streets of Jefferson County. Early Tuesday morning, police in tactical gear raided a house in Bluford and arrested four people – two men and two women – on drug charges. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office...
Man Arrested for Armed Robberies in Vincennes
Knox County – A criminal investigation conducted by the Indiana State Police and Vincennes City Police has resulted in the arrest of a Worthington man for Robbery and Intimidation. Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police investigated two armed robberies that occurred at the Sunshine Spa, located at 1876 Hart...
Individual Arrested In Connection With Stolen Tractor And Truck, Multiple Local Agencies Assisted In Investigation
From the Clay County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. On July 27, 2022 at approximately 7:37 a.m. the Clay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of theft of a tractor in Clay City. The victim advised that unknown person(s) had entered the tractor without permission and drove the tractor along the edge Highway 50 until it became stuck.
Man convicted of 2008 assault
A man connected to a local home invasion faces up to 100 years in prison. Today a jury convicted 34-year-old Gustav Ryburn for sexual assault, burglary and criminal deviate conduct. These charges tie back to a situation that happened in 2008. This is when police say Ryburn broke into the...
ISP Traffic Crash In Marion County
Interstate 57 southbound near milepost 124, Marion County. August 16, 2022 at approximately 11:09 a.m. Unit 1- 2000 Black Freightliner Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer. Unit 3- 2013 White Mack Truck Tractor Semi-Trailer. Unit 4- 2008 White Peterbilt Truck Tractor Semi Trailer. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Kiane J. Bridgeforth, 41-year-old male from Memphis,...
Neighbors pull victim from Southern Illinois house explosion
ALLENDALE, Ill (WEHT) — The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office says several victims were hospitalized after a house exploded Friday evening. Deputies say they were dispatched to the the 2300 block of North Boulevard in Allendale for the incident. Authorities say two people were home at the time of the explosion and were flown to a […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – AUGUST 16TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 45-year-old David Robinson of Mt. Vernon was arrested Monday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Possession of Drug...
Centralia woman faces home invasion, criminal trespass and battery charges
A 24-year-old Centralia woman has been charged in Marion County Court on Tuesday with alleged home invasion, criminal trespass to residence, and battery. Court records show Imani Kaufman of the Midtown Motel allegedly busted in the door to another resident’s room, scratched her neck, and allegedly tried to choke her. The alleged victim did not require hospital treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wednesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 21 year old Kaitlyn G. Durbin of Beecher City for an Effingham County FTA warrant for possession of 5<15g of meth. Kaitlyn posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 36 year old Bryan K. Jones of Effingham for an Effingham County...
State Police release more details on three traffic crashes on I-57 south of Kinmundy on Tuesday
State Police have released further details on three related traffic crashes on I-57 south of the Kinmundy exit on Tuesday. The first crash occurred at 6:50 Tuesday morning when the driver of a semi ran off the roadway and struck a guardrail and bridge support for the Martin Road overpass and overturned. The impact of the crash split open the trailer of the semi, spilling its load of frozen lasagna across the southbound lanes. The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Charleston Police Department Warns Of Dangerous Dog On The Loose
From the Charleston Police Department Facebook Page:. The Charleston Police Department responded to the area of 11th and Olive this morning for a serious dog bite. The dog was a brindle and white pit bull wearing a red harness with a blood stained chest. The dog escaped and was last seen northbound from the 600 block of North Division.
GCSO: Be wary of this new scam
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) informed Eyewitness News of a recent scam going on.
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New Graduates
From The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Deputy Brandon Kuhl, Deputy Eric Loy and Deputy Chris Greuel graduated from the academy today, after 14 long weeks of training. Even though it will still be awhile before their training is complete – we are very happy to have them...
Albion Police Department warns of soft drink scam
ALBION, Ill. (WEHT) – The Albion Police Department (APD) has issued a warning on Facebook about a soft drink scam. APD says this scam presents as a “too good to be true” scam. You are asked to put, in this case, a soft drink sticker on your vehicle with the promise of payment for “advertising,” […]
Southbound I-57 reopened north of Salem following multi-vehicle crash
Three people were injured in a four-vehicle chain reaction collision crash on Southbound I-57 that closed the southbound lanes at mile marker 124 eight miles north of the Salem exit for several hours. Kinmundy-Alma Fire Chief Kevin Day says the crash apparently occurred when a semi-driver was not able to...
Police Beat for Sunday, August 14th, 2022
Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a 23-year-old Salem woman on drug charges following a traffic stop on Saturday. Danielle Campbell of East Main was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. Campbell was a passenger in the car during the stop at Tonti Road and Cedar north of Salem. She was taken to the Marion County Jail.
