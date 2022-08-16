Read full article on original website
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo
Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
The Work is More Important For the Eagles Than the Win in Joint Practices
Nick Sirianni's team keeps "winning" joint practices but that's not what it's about for the Eagles coach.
Has Texans Rookie RB Pierce Sealed His Fate?
Conspicuous by his absence on Friday, it looks as if Houston Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce may have sealed his fate.
North HS appoints former Timberwolves guard Ricky Davis as new head boys basketball coach
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired in July 2022. Minneapolis North High School has officially named its replacement for legendary boys basketball coach Larry McKenzie — a name Minnesotans far and wide might recognize. According to Trent Witz, North's director of basketball operations, former Timberwolves...
