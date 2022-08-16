Read full article on original website
Santa Clarita Radio
One Hospitalized After Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends In Santa Clarita Crash
One deputy and one suspect obtained minor injuries and one person was hospitalized after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in a crash in Santa Clarita. At around 5:50 p.m. deputies began a pursuit with a stolen vehicle suspect in Canyon Country. After a brief pursuit, the suspect vehicle...
Santa Clarita Radio
Trash Truck Catches Fire, Dumps Load In Valencia Intersection
A trash truck caught fire Friday and dumped it’s load which impacted traffic. Around 1:20 p.m. Friday, first responders received reports of a trash truck fire on Avenue Hall and Technology Drive in Valencia, said Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It was a...
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake
A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were called, found the teen and requested a naval air station helicopter to provide medical assistance. When the helicopter arrived, the teen was found dead...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting leaves one dead in Torrance area
TORRANCE, Calif – A man was shot to death Thursday evening in an unincorporated area of Torrance. Deputies were called at 6:13 p.m. to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard, near Normandie Avenue, where they found the victim, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man fatally shot in Torrance area
TORRANCE, Calif – Authorities Friday identified a man who was shot to death near the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles. Deputies sent to the 1200 block of Torrance Boulevard about 6:15 p.m. Thursday found the mortally wounded man in a vehicle, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Shooting in Palmdale leaves one dead
One person was killed during a shooting Palmdale early Thursday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies with the Palmdale station were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Avenue R at around 12:15 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area. When they arrived they found a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no additional information available due to the ongoing investigation.
Santa Clarita Radio
Teenager Tackled By Adult Stranger In Valencia, Possible Suspect Identified
Deputies have identified a possible suspect who allegedly tackled a young teenager and put him in a headlock in Valencia Tuesday afternoon, but no arrest have been made yet. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a call for service was received regarding a teenager being tackled by an adult near the Havana Savannah coffee shop on the 24000 block of Copperhill Drive in Valencia, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
Santa Clarita Radio
‘Remembering Our Fallen’ Exhibit To Come To Santa Clarita In September
The “Remembering Our Fallen” photo exhibit honoring the men and women who have lost their lives while serving in the U.S Armed Forces since Sept. 11, 2001 are set to come to Santa Clarita in September this year. The photo memorial, which includes military and personal photos of...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita Sees Highest Amount Of Fentanyl Overdoses In L.A. County
Northern Los Angeles County, which includes Santa Clarita, has the highest amount of Fentanyl-related overdoses in the area, prompting a press conference from Action Drug and Rehab, KHTS Radio and several elected officials next week. The press conference is set to take place a day after National Fentanyl Awareness Day,...
foxla.com
'Banditos' Hearing: Dead rats left near LASD members' homes for cooperating with investigations, witness says
LOS ANGELES - Dead rats have been left outside homes of members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department who are seen as being cooperative with investigations into the department, a witness testified at an oversight commission hearing Friday. The witness – who called into the meeting anonymously out of...
theavtimes.com
Man shot to death on his birthday ID’d
PALMDALE – A man who died after being shot in Palmdale on his 22nd birthday has been identified. He was Bryan Leal Olmedo of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 12:14 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, near the 1000 block of...
foxla.com
Man shot to death in Palmdale: LASD
PALMDALE, Calif. - A homicide investigation is underway in Palmdale after a man was found shot to death overnight. According to officials, deputies responded to the 1000 block of E. Avenue R just after midnight. That's here they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was pronounced...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Man identified in brawl with teen
After an approximately 50-year-old man and a teenager were captured brawling in a video posted to social media on Tuesday, sheriff’s officials on Thursday said they are still investigating the incident but that the man in the video has been identified. The video, which circulated on various social media...
Santa Clarita Radio
Two Pounds Of Meth, Over 500 Fentanyl Pills Recovered In Santa Clarita Valley, Drug Dealer In Custody
On Tuesday, the Juvenile InterventionTeam, (J-Team) arrested a man on multiple narcotic charges after the team received information regarding a drug dealer distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the Santa Clarita Valley. A multi-location search warrant was executed by the J-Team at the suspect’s residence on the 20900...
Crews battle brush fire that threatened structures in Azusa
Fire crews battled a brush fire that was threatening structures in Azusa Friday afternoon. The blaze was reported around 3:15 p.m. near the area of North San Gabriel Canyon and Old San Gabriel Canyon roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire had burned about 6 acres of medium to heavy brush, […]
Firefighters Battle Brush Fire in Castaic
Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA: The Los Angeles County Fire Department reported three to four acres of brush burning at the intersection of Charlie Canyon Road and… Read more "Firefighters Battle Brush Fire in Castaic"
Santa Clarita Radio
Quail Fire Breaks Out Near Castaic Animal Shelter
A brush fire broke out within a few hundred yards of the Castaic Animal Shelter on Wednesday. The brush fire, named the Quail Fire, was reported at about 5:29 p.m. Wednesday near the 5 Freeway and Lake Hughes Road in Castaic, very close to the Castaic Animal Shelter, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD).
Fast-moving brush fire burns in Azusa; threatens several structures, officials say
A fast-moving brush fire in Azusa that erupted Friday afternoon quickly grew to nine acres, sending smoke billowing over the area and threatening several structures, officials say.
Santa Clarita Radio
Woman Arrested For Drugs, Identity Theft
On Wednesday, a woman was arrested in Canyon Country for drugs and identity theft while a passenger was cited for drugs and let go. On Wednesday, deputies with the Summer Team were patrolling the 27100 block of Sierra Highway Canyon in Canyon Country when they noticed a vehicle parked at a shopping center of closed businesses, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson with The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
L.A. Weekly
Rafael Cabrera Killed in Hit-and-Run on Venice Boulevard [Los Angeles, CA]
LOS ANGELES, CA (August 19, 2022) – Monday evening, Rafael Cabrera died after a hit-and-run on Venice Boulevard. The fatal incident occurred around 10:10 p.m., near the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard. According to officials, Cabrera was walking in the area, outside of the crosswalk, when a dark-colored SUV...
