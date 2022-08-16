ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children

Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
Lindy and Miguel's Decision Day on 'MAFS' Isn't up for Discussion (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Aug. 17, 2022 episode of Married at First Sight. At some point on Married at First Sight, every couple has to face the fact that they'll have to make a big choice on Decision Day. But for Miguel and Lindy, talking about D-Day is a big no-no. In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Aug. 17 episode, Lindy says as much when Miguel brings it up.
When Is the 'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 Release Date? Here's the 4-1-1

Ever since Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 wrapped on Feb 6, 2022, fans of the crime drama have been waiting with bated breath for the next chapter of the story. After all, Tariq St.Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) escaped double murder charges, got back custody of his litter sister and reunited the teen with their mother, and still maintains his matriculation at an Ivy league college.
'Big Brother' Producers Don't Stop Houseguests From Hooking Up

In order to qualify for Big Brother, you have to be at least 21 years old and undergo a psych evaluation. Therefore everyone who plays the Big Brother game is an adult of sound mind and producers can't exactly tell players not to have sex if they feel so inclined and consent is given from both parties. But does Big Brother give condoms to houseguests if they need them?
Kyle and Alyssa's 'Big Brother' Showmance Might Be More Serious Now

Season 24 of Big Brother is heating up and, so far, only fans on the live feeds have been privy to the juiciest parts of Kyle and Alyssa's showmance. Because, according to some, they've already hooked up, which means their showmance is officially a lot more serious. It's not uncommon for new couples to get that physical in the Big Brother house, but did Kyle and Alyssa really hook up?
Will There be a 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2? Stars Dish on the Show's Future (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. As expected, we are obsessed with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The HBO Max original series successfully sets itself apart from its predecessor by incorporating more scares and mysteries than ever before. Everything that occurs in the 10-episode season leads to quite the satisfying ending; however, the finale concludes with a major cliffhanger that could very well carry over into a second season.
The 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Finale Officially Unmasks "A" (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Throughout the entire first season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the all-new generation of little liars were up against one menacing threat: "A." Unlike its Freeform counterpart, this assailant was more ruthless than ever, piling up ghastly kills and a massive body count that rivals anything Michael Myers has ever done.
Breaking Down Jessie and James' Relationship in 'Pokémon'

Team Rocket from the Pokémon anime is a staple villainous pairing. With their talking furry Pokémon companion Meowth and more tenacity than your average group of do-badders, Jessie and James are an iconic duo that's stuck out throughout hours of television. While they may work for Team Rocket, their loyalties have always lied with each other, doing what they can to further their own agendas — even if it means sometimes teaming up with Ash Ketchum and his friends.
JWoww Is Showing Her Kids the ‘Jersey Shore’ Lifestyle Early

When Jersey Shore fans first met Jenni “JWoww” Farley, she was a 23-year-old graphic designer and had no plans on being a reality TV star. However, she and her MTV castmates quickly became famous for their antics at the renowned vacation spot. Amid her fame, JWoww also experienced several changes in her personal life.
