It's tempting for some to write off soap operas and the actors in them as dramatic, over the top, and even frivolous at times. What most don't know is that acting in a soap opera is some of the most difficult work an actor can take on in their career. On average, a movie will shoot roughly three to five script pages per day. A soap opera usually knocks out 15 to 20.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO