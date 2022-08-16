Read full article on original website
The 'RHODubai' Ladies Paid Homage to the City of Gold with Their Sparkly Reunion Looks
The debut season of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Dubai is in full swing, and the six official stars have all bonded, argued with one another, and made up several times over since the show's June 1 premiere. Before Season 1 comes to an end, the cast members will mention...
Who Are Idris Elba's Kids? Meet the English Actor's Children
Anyone with 20/20 vision would agree that Idris Elba is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood — all respect to Mrs. Sabrina Dhowre Elba, of course. And since the A-lister was titled People’s Sexiest Man Alive in 2018, fans have long been intrigued by his private life. After all, the English actor was one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors in the past.
People
Kimora Lee Simmons Poses for Rare Photo with All Five of Her Children at Back to School Event
Kimora Lee Simmons enjoyed a special outing this week surrounded by all of her kids. The model and entrepreneur was joined by all five of her children Thursday at a Back to School Giveaway event, which she hosted in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Baby Phat, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree, and Crayola, in Los Angeles.
Does 'The Bachelorette' Frontrunner Erich Schwer Still Have a Job in Real Estate?
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette on ABC. Erich Schwer has officially made it as one of Gabby Windey's frontrunners on The Bachelorette Season 19! He's scored a hometown date! So, is he as driven in his career as he is with earning Gabby's love? What is Erich's job?
Lindy and Miguel's Decision Day on 'MAFS' Isn't up for Discussion (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Aug. 17, 2022 episode of Married at First Sight. At some point on Married at First Sight, every couple has to face the fact that they'll have to make a big choice on Decision Day. But for Miguel and Lindy, talking about D-Day is a big no-no. In an exclusive clip obtained by Distractify ahead of the Aug. 17 episode, Lindy says as much when Miguel brings it up.
Mariah Carey and Eminem Have Bashed Each Other for Years Through Music — Did They Date?
When you think of the song “Obsessed” by Mariah Carey, more than the catchy chorus probably comes to mind. In Mariah’s 2005 music video from her comeback album, The Emancipation of Mimi, the Grammy Award-winning singer rocked a black hoodie, goatee, and sweats as she portrayed a lovestruck “gangsta” with an impressive collection of Mariah’s photos.
When Is the 'Power Book II: Ghost' Season 3 Release Date? Here's the 4-1-1
Ever since Power Book II: Ghost Season 2 wrapped on Feb 6, 2022, fans of the crime drama have been waiting with bated breath for the next chapter of the story. After all, Tariq St.Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.) escaped double murder charges, got back custody of his litter sister and reunited the teen with their mother, and still maintains his matriculation at an Ivy league college.
Bobbie Gentry Has Done a Remarkable Job Living out of the Public Eye for Over Forty Years
If you were consuming music between the 1960s and 1980s, odds are that you heard of Bobbie Gentry. The now-retired singer-songwriter rose to international fame in 1967 thanks to her song "Ode to Billie Joe," which spent four weeks at the top of the Billboard charts and earned her multiple Grammy awards.
'Big Brother' Producers Don't Stop Houseguests From Hooking Up
In order to qualify for Big Brother, you have to be at least 21 years old and undergo a psych evaluation. Therefore everyone who plays the Big Brother game is an adult of sound mind and producers can't exactly tell players not to have sex if they feel so inclined and consent is given from both parties. But does Big Brother give condoms to houseguests if they need them?
Soap Opera Star Rena Sofer Is Exiting 'The Bold and the Beautiful' After 9 Years
It's tempting for some to write off soap operas and the actors in them as dramatic, over the top, and even frivolous at times. What most don't know is that acting in a soap opera is some of the most difficult work an actor can take on in their career. On average, a movie will shoot roughly three to five script pages per day. A soap opera usually knocks out 15 to 20.
Kyle and Alyssa's 'Big Brother' Showmance Might Be More Serious Now
Season 24 of Big Brother is heating up and, so far, only fans on the live feeds have been privy to the juiciest parts of Kyle and Alyssa's showmance. Because, according to some, they've already hooked up, which means their showmance is officially a lot more serious. It's not uncommon for new couples to get that physical in the Big Brother house, but did Kyle and Alyssa really hook up?
Edinburgh fringe 2022 week two roundup: from a sheep shearer in peril to pure Hollywood escapism
Howls of rage from Hong Kong to Malta vie with King Lear in the metaverse and Sophie Duker on the labour-saving benefits of threesomes
Will There be a 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Season 2? Stars Dish on the Show's Future (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. As expected, we are obsessed with Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. The HBO Max original series successfully sets itself apart from its predecessor by incorporating more scares and mysteries than ever before. Everything that occurs in the 10-episode season leads to quite the satisfying ending; however, the finale concludes with a major cliffhanger that could very well carry over into a second season.
Social Media Is Convinced That 'Love Is Blind' Stars Jarrette and Mallory Will Be an Item
Netflix subscribers have had their share of opinions when it comes to Love Is Blind Season 2. Although many viewers were expecting similar love stories to that of Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton of Season 1 fame, we were all served up something totally different. Article continues below advertisement. Throughout...
'Selling Sunset' Newbie Nicole Young Officiated Co-Star Mary Fitzgerald's Wedding
Netflix's Selling Sunset is all about the professional and personal relationships at a top Los Angeles real estate brokerage, and many of the stars have long-standing histories with one another — which makes the drama all the more compelling. Throughout the reality show's five-season run, agents like Emma Hernan,...
'Selling Sunset's' Season 6 Cast Has Some New Faces — and a Few Missing Ones
The first five seasons of Selling Sunset on Netflix have provided some of the most entertaining reality TV show moments ever. It focuses on a group of beautiful and hardworking realtors and real estate agents who are hopeful about selling luxurious properties in the greater Los Angeles area. Article continues...
The 'Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin' Finale Officially Unmasks "A" (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 1 finale of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Throughout the entire first season of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the all-new generation of little liars were up against one menacing threat: "A." Unlike its Freeform counterpart, this assailant was more ruthless than ever, piling up ghastly kills and a massive body count that rivals anything Michael Myers has ever done.
Breaking Down Jessie and James' Relationship in 'Pokémon'
Team Rocket from the Pokémon anime is a staple villainous pairing. With their talking furry Pokémon companion Meowth and more tenacity than your average group of do-badders, Jessie and James are an iconic duo that's stuck out throughout hours of television. While they may work for Team Rocket, their loyalties have always lied with each other, doing what they can to further their own agendas — even if it means sometimes teaming up with Ash Ketchum and his friends.
Coldplay review – one massive, euphoric singalong
What lights up, wears alien masks and runs on Chris Martin’s gigawatt energy? It’s Coldplay’s latest, family-friendly attempt at global domination
JWoww Is Showing Her Kids the ‘Jersey Shore’ Lifestyle Early
When Jersey Shore fans first met Jenni “JWoww” Farley, she was a 23-year-old graphic designer and had no plans on being a reality TV star. However, she and her MTV castmates quickly became famous for their antics at the renowned vacation spot. Amid her fame, JWoww also experienced several changes in her personal life.
