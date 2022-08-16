Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
Kalamazoo police chief on leave after harassment claims
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety chief is off the job after allegations of harassment were filed against him.
Fox17
City of Grand Rapids asks discrimination charges against GRPD to be dropped
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids is requesting charges of racial discrimination against the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) to be dismissed. City officials say a Judge Steven Kibit will determine whether or not to grant that request. A hearing is scheduled to take place Aug....
Standoff on GR south side for shooting suspect
Michigan State Police and Grand Rapids Police Department are working together to find several suspects in Grand Rapids believed to be involved in a shooting, MSP said.
Pivotal hearing delayed again in Patrick Lyoya’s killing by ex-Grand Rapids police officer
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The probable cause hearing for the former police officer charged with murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya has been pushed back yet again. The defense team for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr again requested the hearing delay, this time to receive and review what they say are pertinent police training and procedures documents that the city hasn’t yet turned over.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox17
KDPS chief on administrative leave amid harassment allegations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chief Vernon Coakley with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is currently on paid administrative leave due to harassment allegations, according to City Manager James Ritsema. We’re told an independent investigator was hired to look into accusations filed by city employees. Ritsema tells us...
Grand Rapids wants racial discrimination charges against its police department thrown out
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids is asking a judge to throw out the racial discrimination charges brought by the state’s civil rights watchdog against the city’s police department. Grand Rapids last week filed motions to dismiss the charges of alleged unequal treatment in public service on...
Man accused of masked robbery in Kalamazoo facing 17 felonies
KALAMAZOO, MI – A man accused of shooting at police officers and attempting to rob a grocery store is facing 17 felony charges. Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez, 42, was arraigned Aug. 18 by Kalamazoo County District Court Judge Alisa Parker-LaGrone. He is charged with four felony counts of assault with...
Group of campers protest 'police brutality' in downtown Grand Rapids
They took their message to the front doorstep of GRPD's headquarters as they seek justice for Patrick Lyoya's.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Defendants in Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial called pot-smoking morons
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The defense rested Friday, Aug. 19, in the Gov. Whitmer kidnap trial after a witness described Barry Croft Jr. and Adam Fox as pot-smoking loudmouths. The defense says Croft and Fox were far from masterminds – an investigator called them morons – and that FBI agents and informants induced their involvement.
GR abortion clinic named in incident reports, complaints not investigated
The reports list subjects of complaints as "victims to society." Documents show that there were three incident reports in total.
Court document: Man admitted shooting at shop owner, customer, officer
A man accused of opening fire during an attempted armed robbery in Kalamazoo and then shooting at a police officer who was chasing him has been charged with 17 criminal counts.
Garbage can fire catches Kalamazoo house on fire
KALAMAZOO, MI – A garbage can fire caught a house on fire Wednesday afternoon. A garbage can was on fire around 12:17 p.m. Aug. 17, near a home on Douglas Avenue, near the intersection with West Main Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. The fire had extended...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suspect Accused of Firing At Police Apprehended After Tuesday Standoff and Search
We now have more information on the Standoff Incident that took place Tuesday in Kalamazoo. Police say they were looking for a 42-year-old man, suspected of firing his weapon into the air at a grocery store, and then turning it at officers on August 13th. At around noon on Tuesday,...
WWMTCw
Suspect accused in Walmart murder to receive competency evaluation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge referred a competency evaluation for a suspect accused of intentionally hitting and killing a woman in a Walmart parking lot. Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was accused of killing Sandra Villarreal, 65, in a Oshtemo Township on Aug. 9. Vo was arraigned in Kalamazoo County...
WWMT
Man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer arrested
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, a 42-year-old man, is accused of firing shots at an officer after attempting to rob a South Burdick Street grocery store Saturday, police said. The officer was not...
Eastbound I-94 traffic routed off freeway in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – All eastbound I-94 traffic is being routed off the highway because of a crash Friday afternoon. Drivers are being routed off eastbound I-94 at the Portage Road off ramp, before being sent back onto the highway at the same exit as of 3:55 p.m., Aug. 19, Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said.
Man accused of Walmart fatal crash considered doing it twice before, record says
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – The man accused of purposely hitting a woman with his car in a Walmart parking lot, killing her, said he wanted to kill someone because he was angry and lonely, a court document says. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, of Kalamazoo, was arraigned Aug. 11 in...
State police investigate Calhoun Co. stolen property
Michigan State Police says troopers are investigating a breaking and entering complaint out of Calhoun County.
FBI pushed ‘hapless’ client into Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot, attorney says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Attorney Christopher Gibbons, representing one of two men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, said Thursday, Aug. 18, he believed the defense had shown that FBI agents and informants pushed the alleged scheme. He said that FBI special agent Jayson Chambers and FBI...
Coldwater police seek gas station armed robbery suspect
Police searching for the suspect who held up a gas station at gunpoint in Coldwater Wednesday night.
MLive
47K+
Followers
50K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 0