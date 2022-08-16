ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Pivotal hearing delayed again in Patrick Lyoya’s killing by ex-Grand Rapids police officer

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – The probable cause hearing for the former police officer charged with murder in the death of Patrick Lyoya has been pushed back yet again. The defense team for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr again requested the hearing delay, this time to receive and review what they say are pertinent police training and procedures documents that the city hasn’t yet turned over.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Fox17

KDPS chief on administrative leave amid harassment allegations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Chief Vernon Coakley with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) is currently on paid administrative leave due to harassment allegations, according to City Manager James Ritsema. We’re told an independent investigator was hired to look into accusations filed by city employees. Ritsema tells us...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit Police#Violent Crime#Kalamazoo Public Safety
MLive

Garbage can fire catches Kalamazoo house on fire

KALAMAZOO, MI – A garbage can fire caught a house on fire Wednesday afternoon. A garbage can was on fire around 12:17 p.m. Aug. 17, near a home on Douglas Avenue, near the intersection with West Main Street, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. The fire had extended...
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWMTCw

Suspect accused in Walmart murder to receive competency evaluation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge referred a competency evaluation for a suspect accused of intentionally hitting and killing a woman in a Walmart parking lot. Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was accused of killing Sandra Villarreal, 65, in a Oshtemo Township on Aug. 9. Vo was arraigned in Kalamazoo County...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, a 42-year-old man, is accused of firing shots at an officer after attempting to rob a South Burdick Street grocery store Saturday, police said. The officer was not...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

MLive

47K+
Followers
50K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy