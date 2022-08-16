ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cecil Township, PA

81-year-old woman dead after early morning Cecil Township fire

By Nick Horwat
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dESBp_0hJP2RiQ00

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) An elderly Cecil woman died early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at her residence.

Crews from Washington County 911 were called to the scene of the fire just before 5:30 a.m. when a passerby saw the fire.

The house on Swihart Road in Cecil Township took the life of 81-year-old Rose Churray.

According to the Washington County Coroner, Churray’s time of death is listed as 9:15 a.m. just under four hours after the initial call.

The exact manner of death as well as the cause of the fire are both still under investigation by the Cecil township Police and Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Authorities identify man pulled from Allegheny River

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified a man found dead in the Allegheny River earlier this week. Dwayne Fletcher, 39, of Braddock, was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday. Pittsburgh police responded to the North Shore near Art Rooney Drive around 7 a.m. for a report...
BRADDOCK, PA
Lootpress

Collision with utility pole leaves two dead

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Two fatalities have been reported following a Thursday evening vehicle accident in Downtown Wheeling. As indicated by reports from the Wheeling Police Department, authorities with the Wheeling Fire and Police divisions were called to the intersection of 16th and Main Streets at around 6:20pm Thursday.
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Cecil Township, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
Washington State
County
Washington County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Washington County, PA
Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Washington, PA
wtae.com

One person stabbed at bar in Beaver County

PULASKI TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed at a bar in Beaver County. The stabbing happened at Marion Hill Bar And Grill on Rochester Road around 12:30 a.m. Friday. The victim was taken to the hospital. It was initially unclear if anyone...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Park Police investigating two smash-and-grab thefts

BELLE VERNON (KDKA) - Police in Westmoreland County are investigating a series of smash and grabs. The first took place at Cedar Creek Park last weekend. Someone smashed the windows in two vehicles and stole purses from inside. Then on Wednesday, three cars at Twin Lakes were broken into. "That kind of thing takes seconds, they smash a window, they grab it, and they're gone," said Henry Fontana, the Chief of the Westmoreland County Park Police. "In today's society, you can't leave valuables in plain view, lock things in your trunk, if you see something, say something." Chief Fontana said that park police have a few leads they are following up on. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

14-year-old injured in Armstrong County house fire

Fire crews were dispatched to North Water Street in Kittanning early Wednesday on the report of a house fire. The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. A family of four was inside the home at the time. They were able to escape, but Kittanning fire Chief Earl Kline said...
KITTANNING, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#The Cecil#Manner Of Death#Accident#Am 1020
connect-bridgeport.com

Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Accident on Interstate 79

On August 14, 2022 at approximately 1:30 pm, Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-79 southbound near the 143-mile marker. The driver of the vehicle Charles Delaney, 68 years of age from St. Albans, WV appears to have lost control of the vehicle and swerved across both southbound lane’s multiple times, before colliding with the rock face on the westside of the roadway. Mr. Delaney was pronounced deceased at the scene.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Canonsburg couple facing charges in 3-month-old's death

Canonsburg police are looking for two parents in connection with the death of a 3-month-old. Shannon McKnight, 23, and James May, 31 are facing charges. Police say officers responded to the couple’s home and found the baby wasn't breathing. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.
CANONSBURG, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
WDTV

New details in fiery I-79 crash that killed Bridgeport man

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials have released new details in a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-79 that killed a Bridgeport man. Multiple fire crews responded to the crash just before 4:30 p.m. that had heavy black smoke visible from miles away, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department. The...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County coroner called to fire in Hempfield Township

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person is dead after an early morning fire in Westmoreland County.The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a mobile home on Ferens Lane in Hempfield Township. The coroner was called to the scene after at least one person in the home didn't make it out. The victim hasn't been identified. It's unclear how the fire started. State police are investigating.
CBS Pittsburgh

16-year-old best man dies in Fayette County crash on the way to wedding

SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A community is mourning a 16-year-old boy who died in a crash over the weekend in Fayette County.  The crash happened on Indian Creek Valley Road in Saltlick Township on Saturday, and the Fayette County coroner identified the victim as Tyler Nicholson.  State police say 19-year-old Ryan Leighty was driving a Ford Mustang with Nicholson as his passenger when their car hit another vehicle turning onto Calvary Church Road. Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene.  The coroner said neither teen was wearing a seatbelt and the vehicle did not have an airbag system.  Nicholson's...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Columbiana man to appeal sentence for traffic death of teen

The attorney representing a 19-year-old Columbiana County man has filed a notice that they will appeal the 9-to-12-year prison sentence handed down for the high-speed crash that claimed the life of his 15-year-old passenger, Angelica Perkins of Salem. Corey M.S. Evans of Negley was sentenced last month after being convicted...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy