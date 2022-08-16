81-year-old woman dead after early morning Cecil Township fire

PITTSBURGH (100.1 FM and AM 1020 KDKA) An elderly Cecil woman died early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out at her residence.

Crews from Washington County 911 were called to the scene of the fire just before 5:30 a.m. when a passerby saw the fire.

The house on Swihart Road in Cecil Township took the life of 81-year-old Rose Churray.

According to the Washington County Coroner, Churray’s time of death is listed as 9:15 a.m. just under four hours after the initial call.

The exact manner of death as well as the cause of the fire are both still under investigation by the Cecil township Police and Pennsylvania State Fire Marshal.