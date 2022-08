MONTREAL -- Carey Price is unlikely to play for the Montreal Canadiens this season, general manager Kent Hughes said on Thursday. "This summer he went through the process of a shot to the knee seeing if that would help," Hughes said. "It did not, and at this point, we don't expect Carey to be available for the start of this season. Quite frankly, I don't know that there's a path for Carey to return this season through the rehab process."

