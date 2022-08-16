Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Former Rise and Dine has reemerged as Bites and Brew
BRISTOL – With a new name and expanded space, the former Rise and Dine has reemerged as Bites and Brew, looking to serve local hungry customers at 785 Terryville Ave. and beyond. The business held a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday with area economic and city leaders. Rise...
Bristol Press
Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation is set to hold its community-wide summer picnic
SOUTHINGTON – On Aug. 28, the Gishrei Shalom Jewish Congregation is set to hold its community-wide summer picnic at the Recreation Park in the Plantsville area as a means of bringing area residents together to learn more about the organization and its connected communities. All are welcomed to the...
Bristol Press
Pooch Plunge will close out the season at Rockwell Park Pool
BRISTOL – The Pooch Plunge will close out the season at the Rockwell Park Pool this Monday, Aug. 22, giving visitors’ four-legged friends a chance to swim, splash and have fun in a “doggy only pool party.”. The 11th Annual Pooch Plunge will be held, rain or...
Bristol Press
Residents have been helping to keep Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked
PLAINVILLE – Amid increased costs of living due to inflation, residents have been helping to keep the Plainville Community Food Pantry stocked. Susie Woerz, executive director of the Plainville Community Food Pantry, located at 54 S. Canal St., said that residents have “stepped up to the plate” as more and more people have been turning to the food pantry for help meeting their basic needs.
Bristol Press
Hospital for Special Care welcomes Sarah Hardy, PhD
NEW BRITAIN – The Hospital for Special Care has welcomed Sarah Hardy, PhD, to the Autism Team. “We are excited to have Dr. Hardy join the team as we continue to expand our continuum of autism services at the Hospital for Special Care,” said Hassan M. Minhas, MD, chief of autism services.
Bristol Press
Mayor's Back to School Pencil Hunt returns
BRISTOL – The Mayor's Back to School Pencil Hunt returns for the fifth year to Muzzy Field on Aug. 25, offering children the chance to win back to school supplies. The Pencil Hunt, open for Pre-K to 8th grade students, will be held Thursday, Aug. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Muzzy Field. Participants will be divided up by grade level to hunt for pencils spread across the field.
Bristol Press
Rachel (Begin) Bernier
Rachel (Begin) Bernier, 61, proud mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Bristol on Friday, July 22, 2022. Rachel joined her one true love, her husband, Douglas in the eternal afterlife. Rachel was born in Southington on March 8, 1961 to Theresa (Fortin) and the late Bertrand J. Begin Sr. Rachel was a lover of all animals. She enjoyed watching the Red Sox and Dallas Cowboys play on TV. She especially enjoyed watching her two grandsons play youth football. She leaves behind her daughter and son-in-law Kristin and Robert O'Connor, of Gainesville, FL; her son and daughter-in-law Douglas and Kaitlin Bernier, of East Hampton; her beloved grandson's Karter and Maverick Bernier; her mother Theresa Begin; and many siblings, nieces and nephews. Rachel can now rest easy, free of worry, eternally watching over her family, and enjoying a front row seat to every football game of her grandsons. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 33 Queen St., Bristol, followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Friends and family are invited to calling hours prior to the mass from 9-10:30 a.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rachel's memory to The Hundred Club of Connecticut, P.O. Box 419, Glastonbury, CT 06033, or the CT Humane Society, Administrative Office, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111, or online at www.cthumane.org/ways-to-give/ . Please share a memory of Rachel with her family in the online guestbook at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .
Bristol Press
State Department of Education Commissioner's Back-To-School Meeting highlights goals
BERLIN – Governor Ned Lamont met with school superintendents from across Connecticut at the annual State Department of Education Commissioners Back-To-School Meeting in Berlin. The gathering which began with a light breakfast and networking at Berlin High School gave state and local school officials an opportunity to discuss items...
Bristol Press
Aline E. Towne (Greenier)
Aline E. Towne (Greenier), 90, of Bristol, widower of John J. "Jack" Towne, passed to heaven peacefully on Aug. 15, 2022. She was born in Limestone, ME on Oct. 29, 1931, daughter of the late Lenwood and Angelique (Parent) Greenier. Aline worked for many years as a secretary for the...
Bristol Press
Doris E. Krulicki
Doris E. Krulicki (nee Martin), 94, of Bristol, beloved wife of the late Henry A. Krulicki passed away after a short illness on Aug. 17, 2022 at UCONN Medical Center in Farmington surrounded by her loving family. Born in Forestville on July 7, 1928, she was the daughter of Jenny Ashline and Howard Martin. Doris and Henry celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 6, 2000.
Bristol Press
Connecticut Paranormal Research Society is coming to Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – The founders of the Connecticut Paranormal Research Society are coming to town hall Oct. 6, and Terryville Public Library has opened registration for their program. The program will discuss past cases and their history with Ed and Lorraine Warren. The program will be held from 6 to...
Bristol Press
Bristol Public Schools Board of Education is preparing for new school year
BRISTOL – The Bristol Public Schools Board of Education is preparing for the school year to start Aug. 29. “What a difference a year makes,” said BPS Board Chair Jennifer Dube. “Last year’s start of school was full of uneasiness and continued unknowns. This year, we are starting without hindrances. We are starting with a brand new school (BAIMS). We are starting our Reimagining Plan and we are starting stronger and wiser than before.”
Bristol Press
Bristol Board of Police Commissioners recognized service that went above and beyond
BRISTOL – The Bristol Board of Police Commissioners recognized service above and beyond the call of duty Tuesday with recognitions presented to a pair of area residents, a pair of officers for their investigative skills and a third officer for their implementation of a unique database. Johnny Cortez and...
Bristol Press
Local woman makes life saving donation
BRISTOL – A local woman, Shyanna Mohagel, recently made a life saving donation of bone marrow for a seven-year-old girl with leukemia. Mohagel, who lives in Bristol and works at the Sons of Italy in Southington as a bartender, signed up with the National Marrow Donor program when she was in college at the University of New Haven in 2017. At the time, she said, the football team was taking sign-ups and she and her sorority sisters registered and sent in a cheek swab.
Bristol Press
Bristol police continues to look for quality canine officers
BRISTOL – In memory of the late Philip Vonella, a Bristol police commissioner, Unico member and Building Code Board of Appeals member, Operation Opioid will be returning as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit to help in funding the Bristol Police Department’s continuing need for quality canine officers. Vonella’s daughter, Kristi...
Bristol Press
Christian Michael Baxley
Christian Michael Baxley, 50, resident of Bristol for nearly 25 years, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by loved ones on Aug. 9, 2022. Born in Amarillo, TX on Sept. 14, 1971, Christian was raised in Plano, Texas and spent several years living in Albuquerque, NM. He spent many years residing in Connecticut while he served as Vice President of Information Technology for Premier Response/American Customer Care.
Bristol Press
Bristol police report two arrests in connection with street takeover in June
BRISTOL – Police on Wednesday said they made two arrests in connection with the street takeover reported in June, with more arrests expected. Those charged included Loya Lewis, 19, and Kylie Morrison, 21, of Chicopee, Massachusetts. They are each free from custody and are expected to appear in New Britain Superior Court on Sept. 6.
Bristol Press
Plainville man killed in motorcycle crash
EAST HARTFORD – A Plainville man was killed in a motorcycle crash in East Hartford on Thursday. State police on Friday identified the victim as Glenn Pelletier, of Broad Street in Plainville. He was 51 years old. State police said Pelletier, driving a 2005 Harley Davidson, was driving in...
Bristol Press
Boy from Bristol has been missing since Tuesday, police say
BRISTOL -- Bristol police are looking for a missing boy. State police on Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Nazier Oquendo, 14. He has been missing since Tuesday. The teen has been described as white/Hispanic, standing 5 foot, 5 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.
Bristol Press
A 13-year-old has been reported missing from Bristol
BRISTOL – A 13-year-old from Bristol has been reported missing. State police on Friday afternoon issued a Silver Alert for Hailey Fernandez. She has been missing since Thursday. The teenager has been described as Black/Hispanic, with black hair and brown eyes. She stands 5 foot, 3 inches tall and...
