ComicBook
Marvel Nabs Two Toy of the Year Awards, Including an Adorable LEGO Set
Marvel has been on a roll with all quadrants of their business. On the studio front they have been on a streak for over ten years, and it doesn't look like it's slowing up. They usually get nominated for awards every season and it seems that on the toy front it's no different. The company just recently won an award for toy of the year for two of their offerings. Marvel won Construction Toy of the Year with their I Am Groot LEGO set and Doll of the Year for their Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Collectible Dolls. This is no small feat for a comic book company and m definitely has to do with the viability of their studio offerings.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Episode 1 Had an Age of Ultron Callback We All Missed
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is continuing at full speed, with the superhero franchise weaving an impressive web of new stories. The latest on the list is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, a live-action series recounting the origin of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). The first episode dove into exactly how Jen got her gamma-enhanced powers, and the way it impacted her relationship with her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). In the process, it appears to have played off of a line of dialogue seeded in the MCU nearly a decade prior, during Avengers: Age of Ultron. Spoilers for the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Reference in Episode 1
The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now out into the world, and it's making us look at the past, present and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a whole new light. The live-action series follows the adventures of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) a lawyer in Los Angeles whose life is forever changed when she accidentally gets powers similar to her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). As the first episode dove into the specifics of that origin story, it also provided fans with a surprising number of Easter eggs and references, both to She-Hulk canon, and to the larger mythos of the MCU.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Premiere Clears Up Confusion From Bruce's Shang-Chi Appearance
Heading into the premiere of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, there was a lot of confusion surrounding the status of Bruce Banner in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After years of trying to coexist with the Hulk persona in his head, Bruce merged the two during the Blip, creating Smart Hulk. During Avengers: Endgame, Smart Hulk used the Infinity Stones to bring back the life that Thanos cast out of the universe, causing serious damage to his arm. That injury was supposed to be permanent, as was Smart Hulk, but a post-credits scene from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings showed a human Bruce Banner in a sling speaking to the new Avengers recruits.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Fans Are Thrilled With Episode 1
She-Hulk is finally here and fans are ecstatic about what they got from the premiere. People crowded Disney+ again to see Marvel Studios' latest series. Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters, the titular She-Hulk. The first episode gave fans a taste of the comedic tone for this show. Walters is a lawyer first and foremost, so she didn't want to do the big training montage that has become key for so many of these MCU projects. Things got a bit more interesting near the end as She-Hulk is now probably going to be on a lot of people's radar going forward. Mark Ruffalo returned as the Hulk and teased some new developments for the Avenger. A single spaceship hasn't ignited this kind of speculation since Loki. With fourth wall breaking, and more ties tot the larger MCU than most people expected, the ride is just getting going. Check out a bunch of posts about the premiere down below! (Well, that and some nods to Captain America potentially hooking up…)
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Reviews - What Are Critics Saying?
Dragon Ball Super is a series that needs little introduction. The hit anime made its debut years ago, and after a long break from the spotlight, it is returning to theaters stateside this weekend with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The big movie promises to kickstart the shonen fandom once more following its successful launch in Japan. And with just days to go before the film goes live, we're rounding up everything the critics have to say about the flick.
ComicBook
Next Pirates of the Caribbean Movie Is Bringing Back One of Original Writers According to Jerry Bruckenheimer
Pirates of the Caribbean producer Jerry Bruckheimer says that one of the series' original writers is coming back for the next movie. Comicbook.com's Chris Killian spoke to him for Top Gun: Maverick and they had to address getting back on the seven seas. "I've very excited, it's going to be terrific," Bruckheimer began. "We're just working on the screenplay. One of the original writers, Ted Elliot, is helping write it. He has a great command of the characters." So, with a couple of familiar faces in tow, Disney presses on with another entry in the beloved franchise. It's been years since the last installment. But, as Maverick proves, audiences will hunker down for a familiar world if the story is told right. A lot of fans are wondering what shape the movie will take without Johnny Depp attached. But, a reinvigoration might be in order after so much time has passed.
ComicBook
Michelle Yeoh Reveals Why Quentin Tarantino Refused to Cast Her in Kill Bill
Actor Michelle Yeoh has been a martial-arts legend for decades whose work has inspired countless audiences, with Quentin Tarantino being one of the most vocal champions of her work. Despite that praise, Tarantino opted not to enlist Yeoh's talents into his Kill Bill films, which initially disappointed the performer, though she revealed that it was because he didn't think audiences would believe Uma Thurman could take her down. Even though that collaboration never ended up happening, Yeoh recalled that a conversation with him earlier in her career inspired her to return to acting, despite suffering a potentially devastating injury.
ComicBook
Marvel's Newest God Just Passed Judgment on a Classic Avenger (Exclusive)
Judgment Day has come for a classic member of the Avengers. Marvel has reached the First Act of its latest event series, A.X.E.: Judgment Day, with Earth's Mightiest Heroes both succeeding and failing to stop the war between the X-Men and Eternals. A.X.E.: Judgment Day #2 concluded with Iron Man, Ajak, Makkari, and Mister Sinister reviving the Celestial that serves as Avengers Mountain and influencing it enough to order the Eternals under the command of Druig to cease their attack on Krakoa. However, what they didn't anticipate was the Celestial known as Progenitor deciding to then judge the citizens of Earth.
ComicBook
First Look at Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in Enola Holmes 2
The sleuthing world of Sherlock Holmes expanded in 2020, when Netflix released Enola Holmes, a film focused on the famous detective's younger sister. This streaming project brought Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown into the titular role, while The Witcher's Henry Cavill followed in the footsteps of fellow superhero actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Robert Downey Jr. by playing Sherlock. Despite flying under the radar for many, Enola Holmes impressed with critics, garnering a certified fresh 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. The success of the first film was enough to green light a sequel, which has now debuted its first look.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Gets Review Bombed Before Release
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is, unfortunately, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe release to get review bombed by trolls on the eve of its release. At the time of writing this, She-Hulk is fighting a battle against manipulated user ratings – a somewhat even pull of ten-out-of-ten and one-out-of-ten review scores. According to IMDb's metrics, adult males are overwhelmingly the ones rating She-Hulk on the low end – with males over 30 being the most critical group of all. Females across all age demographics are rating She-Hulk highly – though the show dips within the coveted 18-30 demographic of females, as well.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Couldn't Stop Laughing While Filming One Episode 1 Scene
She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany says that she couldn't stop laughing while filming one specific Episode 1 scene. In an interview with Variety, the actress said that trying to talk to Smart Hulk and Jennifer Walters was kind of difficult. During a segment of the episode in the Gamma Lab, her character has a talk with Bruce Banner. However, not laughing at the big cardboard face hovering above Mark Ruffalo's head was a bit of a challenge. There's a lot of visual effects going on over with Marvel. (And a ton of talented people working very very hard to get it done.) It can be a bit surreal to be acting against so much negative space. But, Maslany got the hang of it before too long. However, that doesn't stop those initial moments from being a bit silly. Check out what she had to say about getting acquainted with that cardboard.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Creates Frieza With Bodypaint
It's a great time to be a Frieza fan. Dragon Ball Super recently brought back the alien despot in the final chapter of the Granolah The Survivor Arc, with the long-time Shonen villain sporting a brand new transformation. With the manga going on hiatus, one fan has celebrated the alien responsible for the destruction of Planet Vegeta by bringing Frieza to life using some wild bodypaint. As Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero hits theaters, the amount of news for the Z-Fighters is in the atmosphere.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Premiere Teases What Iron Man and Hulk Did During The Blip
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just revealed what Tony Stark and Bruce Banner were doing during the Blip. In the first episode of the Disney+ series, Jennifer Walters asks her cousin how he had a "Gamma Lab" in Mexico where he figured out how to turn himself back into his human form. Hulk explains that Iron Man built this lab and it was on loan until they faced Thanos. From there, the two "Science Bros" experimented on his blood and Stark did a lot of complaining about Captain America. This is completely understandable after seeing their reunion in Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, it looks like Banner is still not over the loss of his friends and has retreated back to his lab because of the car accident that gave Jen her powers and broke his inhibitor. He tried to give She-Hulk the crash course in superheroing, but it doesn't seem like she has any interest in that lifestyle. After that little stunt in the courtroom at the end of Episode 1, maybe that's poised to change as the series goes on.
ComicBook
Avatar Removed From Disney+ Ahead of Re-Release
The biggest movie of all time has suddenly been removed from the Disney+ streaming lineup. Avatar, from director James Cameron, broke records after it was released in 2009, and spawned a franchise that will eventually consist of five feature films. This December will see the first Avatar sequel hit theaters, with an Avatar re-release planned on the big screen before that. It seems like Avatar is more popular now than it has been in a decade, so it comes as a bit of a surprise to see Disney remove it from its roster.
ComicBook
Critically Acclaimed Hulu Series Finally Gets Season 3 Release Date
Hulu has announced the Season 3 premiere date for the critically acclaimed comedy Ramy after a 28-month hiatus. On Wednesday, Hulu announced that the series will return on Friday, September 30th with all 10 episodes of Season 3 dropping at once. Co-created by series star Ramy Youssef — who also serves as an executive producer — Ramy first debuted on Hulu in April 2019 and was renewed for Season 2 shortly thereafter. Season 2 debuted in May 2020 and also consisted of 10 episodes. The series has won a Peabody Award and Youssef won a Golden Globe in 2020 for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in Season 1.
ComicBook
HBO Max Subscribers Are Panicking After Confirmation More Shows Are Getting Pulled
HBO Max stunned subscribers with a sudden announcement on Wednesday night when they confirmed that a ton of new shows are set to leave the service....at the end of the week. Among the titles confirmed to be leaving are a slew of shows developed exclusively for HBO Max, meaning that there will be no other way to watch many of them once they exit the service. Among the shows and movies confirmed to be leaving HBO Max at the end of the week are Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Elliott From Earth, Esme & Roy, Infinity Train, Little Ellen, My Dinner with Herve, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures, Summer Camp Island, The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo, and Uncle Grandpa.
ComicBook
The Sandman Releases Surprise New Episode on Netflix
The Sandman has dominated Netflix's streaming charts since its 10-episode first season debuted earlier this month. Now it's back with a special surprise episode adapting two standalone stories from the original The Sandman comic book series. The episode arriving today features an animated adaptation of "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" from The Sandman #18 and a live-action adaptation of "Calliope" from The Sandman #17. "A Dream of a Thousand Cats" is directed by Hisko Hulsing, who is known for his work on the Amazon Original series Undone. Louise Hooper directs "Calliope," working with production designer Gary Steele. Hoopers previously directed The Sandman's first season finale, "Lost Hearts," and has directed two episodes of Netflix's The Witcher. Catherine Smyth-McMullen wrote the teleplay for the episode.
ComicBook
Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars Announced
A new, original story starring the one and only Cal Kestis is on the way as Lucasfilm has announced Star Wars Jedi: Battle Scars, a new novel by author Sam Maggs and published by Del Rey that is set between the events of the video game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the upcoming sequel Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It is set to release on March 7, 2023.
Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series — ‘Hacks’ is On a Roll
Last Year’s Winner: Jean Smart, “Hacks” Still Eligible: Yes. Hot Streak: After Julia Louis-Dreyfus’s record-breaking “Veep” run ended, the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy category has been spreading the wealth. Jean Smart is the latest actress to win, and presumably has a good chance of starting a hot streak in the category again. Notable Ineligible Series: Allison Janney, “Mom” (ended); Aidy Bryant, “Shrill” (ended); Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me” (Season 3 was not eligible) This article will be updated throughout the season, along with all our predictions, so make sure to keep checking IndieWire for the latest news from the 2022 Emmys race. The nomination round...
