She-Hulk: Attorney at Law just revealed what Tony Stark and Bruce Banner were doing during the Blip. In the first episode of the Disney+ series, Jennifer Walters asks her cousin how he had a "Gamma Lab" in Mexico where he figured out how to turn himself back into his human form. Hulk explains that Iron Man built this lab and it was on loan until they faced Thanos. From there, the two "Science Bros" experimented on his blood and Stark did a lot of complaining about Captain America. This is completely understandable after seeing their reunion in Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, it looks like Banner is still not over the loss of his friends and has retreated back to his lab because of the car accident that gave Jen her powers and broke his inhibitor. He tried to give She-Hulk the crash course in superheroing, but it doesn't seem like she has any interest in that lifestyle. After that little stunt in the courtroom at the end of Episode 1, maybe that's poised to change as the series goes on.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO