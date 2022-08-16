ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Student Loans#Student Debt#Student Loan Refinancing#Private Student Loans#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending
CNET

Public Student Loan Forgiveness Waiver: Who Qualifies, Deadlines and More

Are you eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness? Some 3.5 million federal student loan borrowers who work in public service careers could qualify to pay off their loans faster under a temporary expansion of the PSLF program. But the window to apply for this "limited PSLF waiver" is closing. The...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
CNET

3 Signs the Student Loan Payment Pause Could Be Extended Into 2023

Since March 2020, student debt holders have been able to take advantage of the prolonged moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest. The pause on loan payments has already been extended six times -- twice by President Donald Trump and four times by President Joe Biden. Now, time is running out, and anxious borrowers want to know if they will have to resume payments on Sept. 1.
EDUCATION
FOXBusiness

How to get a loan with no credit history

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. It’s...
CREDITS & LOANS
FOXBusiness

How the IRS will use $80B to go after tax cheats

The Internal Revenue Service is receiving $80 billion from the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act, sparking concerns that the tax collection agency will use the injection of cash to expand audits on Americans making less than $400,000. The Biden administration vows that will not happen. And Treasury Department officials insist...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy