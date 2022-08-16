Read full article on original website
Meet a man with $47,000 in student debt who's been trapped in a student-loan repayment 'bureaucracy nightmare' for nearly 3 decades without the debt cancellation he was promised
Jason Harmon qualified for student-loan forgiveness 2 years ago — but his paperwork is missing, and he's stuck in repayment for at least 9 more years.
Student Loan Forgiveness: This New Waiver Makes It Simpler Than Ever To Shed Your Loan
Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is urging Americans to apply to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) to see if they're eligible. At the same time, the Biden...
A group of student-loan borrowers over age 50 are going on strike if Biden restarts debt payments in 2 weeks: 'I simply cannot pay off my student loans'
The Debt Collective launched the "Fifty Over Fifty," older student-loan borrowers who won't pay their debt if Biden restarts payments after Aug. 31.
A major student-loan lender 'assumes' Biden will keep debt payments paused until January 2023
Anthony Noto, SoFi's CEO, previously lobbied Congress to resume student-loan payments, but he's expecting Biden to extend the pause through next year.
Public Student Loan Forgiveness Waiver: Who Qualifies, Deadlines and More
Are you eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness? Some 3.5 million federal student loan borrowers who work in public service careers could qualify to pay off their loans faster under a temporary expansion of the PSLF program. But the window to apply for this "limited PSLF waiver" is closing. The...
Student loan repayment is set to resume in two weeks — expert believes freeze will remain
Two weeks from today, the federal student loan repayment moratorium is scheduled to expire. That means federal student loan borrowers will once again have to make payments toward their debt after a long hiatus that began at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. The most recent moratorium...
$10,000 of student-loan forgiveness would wipe out half my debt, but I have mixed feelings about it
When I graduate in 2023, I will have taken out about $20,000 in federal student loans. If President Biden forgives $10,000 per borrower, half my debt would be wiped out. That would be huge. I'm tired of hearing that $10,000 of forgiveness would be meaningless for working-class people like me.
More Student Loan Debt Forgiveness: Who's Received the $32 Billion in Cancellations?
The two-year pause on student loan payments and interest is set to expire on Aug. 31. While borrowers across the US anxiously await a decision from President Joe Biden on widespread loan forgiveness, his administration continues to discharge student loans for certain borrowers. The Department of Education announced Tuesday that...
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
3 Signs the Student Loan Payment Pause Could Be Extended Into 2023
Since March 2020, student debt holders have been able to take advantage of the prolonged moratorium on federal student loan payments and interest. The pause on loan payments has already been extended six times -- twice by President Donald Trump and four times by President Joe Biden. Now, time is running out, and anxious borrowers want to know if they will have to resume payments on Sept. 1.
Millions of Borrowers Could See up to $50,000 in Student Loan Relief as White House Confirms Decision Next Month
The Biden Administration has granted more than $25 billion dollars in student loan relief since taking office last year. However, as many students have seen their debts wiped away, millions are still left with hundreds of thousands in loan payments.
Student loan forgiveness could become a reality according to new court filing
The federal government has instructed loan servicers not to approach borrowers about restarting payments less than a month before the student debt moratorium is slated to expire.
How Can I Get My Student Loan Forgiven? PSLF Waivers and More
Despite calls for the U.S. government to forgive all or part of federal student loans, the Biden administration has yet to announce a formal plan for this. For now, millions of borrowers will have to...
Biden has promised a student loan forgiveness decision this month. Here are 5 things borrowers can do while they wait
President Joe Biden has said he'll be making his decision on student loan forgiveness this month. Here's what to know while waiting for more news, as well as some steps you can take to be prepared for a possible announcement. President Joe Biden has promised to make his decision on...
What to know about these 5 student loan forgiveness programs -- and how Biden has expanded them
President Joe Biden has said he will decide whether to widely cancel a portion of federal student loan debt per borrower by the end of August. Regardless of his decision, there are several other ways federal student loan borrowers may qualify for some student loan forgiveness.
Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $822,000 in refund checks to 14,500 student loan borrowers ripped off in debt scam
The Federal Trade Commission announced this week that it would send thousands of checks totaling more than $822,000 to student loan borrowers who lost money in a debt-relief scheme. More than 14,500 consumers who paid money to a company that operated under the name Student Advocates will get a check.
Biden administration offers 'Fresh Start' for nearly 7.5 million student loan borrowers
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- A Biden administration program is giving nearly 7.5 million borrowers behind on their student loans an opportunity to catch up on their debts. It includes pausing collections for a year. Under the Fresh Start Initiative, a lifeline is being offered to eligible student loan borrowers who...
Education secretary says decision on student loan pause coming soon
Student loan borrowers will know “soon” if the pause in federal loan payments will be extended, according to Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona. The current pause in payments, which began during the COVID-19 pandemic, is slated to end on Aug. 31. Cardona told CBS News on Tuesday...
