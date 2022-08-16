ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City's sprawling growth causing reduction in speed limits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The sprawling growth of Oklahoma City is causing a reduction in speed for some county roads. Oklahoma County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to lower speed limits from 55 to 45 miles per hour. "It was requested by the district commissioner's office. There had been an...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
City of Norman considering legal action against Oklahoma Turnpike Authority

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is considering its legal options when it comes to a new turnpike project that will go through a chunk of the city. A memo was sent to city councilors last week from the city attorney, Kathryn Walker, that said the City had hired outside counsel to evaluate the possibility of legal action in July.
NORMAN, OK
AG O'Connor files charges against Oklahoma contractor for consumer fraud

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General John O'Connor has filed charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from two victims for home construction projects he never completed. The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office Consumer Protection Unit began investigating a consumer fraud case involving Francis...
OKLAHOMA STATE
CHEF'STORE: An Authentic Mexican Experience at Azteca

An Oklahoma City restaurant is taking diners on a trip to Mexico. This charming, family-owned restaurant offers authentic Mexican in a vibrant space. Azteca Co-owner Alejandrina Camarena shows us some of their popular dishes, plus infused water you won't find anywhere else. If you'd like to take a trip yourself,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Mustang Public Schools parent reacts to superintendent letter

MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is checking back in with the parent who says they filed a complaint to Mustang Public Schools about a classroom activity. Now, the father is reacting to the district appealing its "accredited with warning status," after allegedly violating House Bill 1775. He wanted to stay anonymous, but this afternoon he spoke with our newsroom.
MUSTANG, OK
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Puppy Willow

The OKC Animal Welfare needs your help. The shelter is well over capacity with precious animals looking for a forever home. Jerri McDowell brought this sweet pup, Willow, to our Living Oklahoma studios. She shares why it's the perfect time to adopt or foster an animal. If you want to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
OCSO looking for kids who stole tricycles from daycare

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is asking the public for their help in identifying some kids who they say stole tricycles from a daycare. OCSO says three tricycles, valued at about $1,000, were stolen from a daycare facility located within the Francis Tuttle Technology Center - Rockwell Campus by the pictured kids.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

