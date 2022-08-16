Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City's sprawling growth causing reduction in speed limits
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The sprawling growth of Oklahoma City is causing a reduction in speed for some county roads. Oklahoma County Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to lower speed limits from 55 to 45 miles per hour. "It was requested by the district commissioner's office. There had been an...
okcfox.com
City of Norman considering legal action against Oklahoma Turnpike Authority
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The City of Norman is considering its legal options when it comes to a new turnpike project that will go through a chunk of the city. A memo was sent to city councilors last week from the city attorney, Kathryn Walker, that said the City had hired outside counsel to evaluate the possibility of legal action in July.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma farmers and ranchers wait on the governor's signature for an emergency order
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH)- — Intense drought coupled with skyrocketing hay prices is devastating farmers and ranchers across the state. Oklahoma's American Farmers and Ranchers Cooperative is asking for the government's help. There's a few different options on the table, both in the short and long term. While lawmakers...
okcfox.com
Mustang schools filed appeal to 'be able to tell the facts' over accreditation downgrade
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — The Mustang Public Schools (MPS) Superintendent is speaking for the first time since the district appealed the State's decision to lower the district's accreditation following a violation of Critical Race Theory in schools. MPS Superintendent Charles Bradley spoke with Fox 25 for the first time...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
okcfox.com
Back-to-School social media posts a privacy concern? Oklahoma parents discuss
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As back-to-school pictures make a comeback around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area, one security company called Lookout is asking folks to watch how much information you share online. Fox 25 spoke with some parents at Scissortail Park, who have the same mindset. They made sure...
okcfox.com
AG O'Connor files charges against Oklahoma contractor for consumer fraud
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Attorney General John O'Connor has filed charges in Oklahoma County against a contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from two victims for home construction projects he never completed. The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office Consumer Protection Unit began investigating a consumer fraud case involving Francis...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County district attorney David Prater seeking OSBI probe into Kevin Calvey
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into Kevin Calvey's campaign, FOX 25 was told Thursday. Calvey is running for Oklahoma County District Attorney. He's currently in a runoff against Gayland Geiger for the Republican nomination.
okcfox.com
Water line breaks open at Mercy Hospital's Oklahoma City campus
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A main water line broke open on the south side of Mercy Hospital's Oklahoma City campus on Tuesday afternoon. The city of Oklahoma City was on site assessing the damage and seeing what the next steps would be. Mercy said there was no impact on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Fire Department battles grass fire near N. Kelley and E. Hefner
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Fire Department battled a grass fire near N. Kelley and E. Hefner on Friday morning. The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. Fire officials said sparks from a welder started the blaze, which was quickly put out. No structures were threatened by...
okcfox.com
CHEF'STORE: An Authentic Mexican Experience at Azteca
An Oklahoma City restaurant is taking diners on a trip to Mexico. This charming, family-owned restaurant offers authentic Mexican in a vibrant space. Azteca Co-owner Alejandrina Camarena shows us some of their popular dishes, plus infused water you won't find anywhere else. If you'd like to take a trip yourself,...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announces one of the largest meth seizures in state history
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics announced one of the largest methamphetamine seizures in state history on Friday. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics spokesperson Mark Woodward said an investigation began in July targeting a drug trafficking organization moving large quantities of meth from Mexico into central and southern Oklahoma.
okcfox.com
Millwood Public Schools dealing with string of thefts dating back to May
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A lone thief in the night is making his rounds around the Millwood Public Schools not once, not twice, but multiple times. “It started off with tires out of my bus barn, they've stolen a gate, a fence,” said superintendent Cecilia Robinson-Woods. It was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
okcfox.com
Mustang Public Schools parent reacts to superintendent letter
MUSTANG, Okla. (KOKH) — Fox 25 is checking back in with the parent who says they filed a complaint to Mustang Public Schools about a classroom activity. Now, the father is reacting to the district appealing its "accredited with warning status," after allegedly violating House Bill 1775. He wanted to stay anonymous, but this afternoon he spoke with our newsroom.
okcfox.com
University of Oklahoma police investigating theft of golf cart on E. Lindsay Street
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — The University of Oklahoma Police Department is investigating after a golf cart was stolen. Police said the incident happened at 100 E. Lindsay Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. At this time, no suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing. Police also reported...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: Woman sold truck to a buyer using a fake title
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Oklahoma City police are looking for a woman who allegedly sold a truck to someone using a fake title. Police are looking for the woman seen on the top of this page. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. Tips can also be...
okcfox.com
Pet Pal of the Week: Meet Puppy Willow
The OKC Animal Welfare needs your help. The shelter is well over capacity with precious animals looking for a forever home. Jerri McDowell brought this sweet pup, Willow, to our Living Oklahoma studios. She shares why it's the perfect time to adopt or foster an animal. If you want to...
okcfox.com
Critically endangered orangutan at Oklahoma City Zoo creates digital art NFT
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A critically endangered orangutan at the Oklahoma City Zoo created the first digital art NFT designed by an orangutan. The zoo's 21-year-old Sumatran orangutan, Elok, was assisted by digital technology and his caretakers. Instead of using traditional paint and canvas, the zoo wanted to see...
okcfox.com
Edmond Police Department pull stolen SUV from pond near 15th and Kelly
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Edmond police are working a scene near 15th and Kelly to retrieve an SUV from a pond. The pond is near the Hidden Prairie Neighborhood. Someone noticed the SUV on Tuesday morning after the water levels in the pond got low due to the drought.
okcfox.com
OCSO looking for kids who stole tricycles from daycare
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) is asking the public for their help in identifying some kids who they say stole tricycles from a daycare. OCSO says three tricycles, valued at about $1,000, were stolen from a daycare facility located within the Francis Tuttle Technology Center - Rockwell Campus by the pictured kids.
okcfox.com
Authorities looking for woman in her 60s or 70s who allegedly robbed MidFirst Bank
SHAWNEE, Okla. (KOKH) — Authorities are looking for a woman who allegedly robbed the MidFirst Bank on North Harrison Street on Thursday. Authorities said a woman entered the bank around 2 p.m. and demanded an undisclosed amount of money from the teller. The woman, believed to be in her...
Comments / 0