Branson, MO

Why you should be careful when sharing your kid’s first day of school photo

By Tony Nguyen
 3 days ago

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Police Department’s Facebook page posted an important safety tip to parents who are taking “First day of school” pictures of their little ones.

The first day of school photo is a classic parent move to share their excitement for the new school year. However, Branson Police advises parents not to share certain information due to predators, scammers, and other people looking to endanger their child, family or finances.

Branson Police advise parents not to share:

  • School name
  • Age
  • Teacher’s name and grade
  • Identifying features (height, weight, etc.)
  • Overly personal information (think items related to passwords or security question answers, etc.)
If you have this information in the photo, Branson Police recommends you blur or cross out the sensitive details.

