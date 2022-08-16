ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VT

newportdispatch.com

Crash in Bethel leads to DUI arrest

BETHEL — A 30-year-old woman from Stockbridge was arrested for DUI following a crash in Bethel yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place on Dart Hill at around 3:40 p.m. The driver was identified as Raechel Schuldenrein. Following an investigation, police allege that Schuldenrein provided false information to law enforcement...
BETHEL, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for trying to sell stolen motorcycle in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — A 42-year-old man from Rutland City was arrested following an incident in Wallingford on Wednesday. Authorities say they were notified of a man selling a stolen motorcycle on Meadow Street at around 9:10 p.m. Police allege that Timothy Shaw was in possession of a motorcycle that he...
WALLINGFORD, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating shooting at Burlington waterfront skatepark

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington police investigating a shooting at the Burlington Waterfront Skatepark. It happened Friday at 9:55 p.m. Police said at least one gunshot victim is at UVM Medical Center. They believe that person transported himself to the hospital or someone else took him there. Officers also had to rescue another person who tried getting away from gunfire. Police said that person dove into the lake behind the Moran Plant.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police investigating vandalism in East Corinth

EAST CORINTH — Police are still investigating a vandalism that occurred in East Corinth earlier this month. On August 4, authorities say they were notified of vandalism at the Waits River Valley School. The vandalism was caused by a truck at around 9:10 p.m. Yesterday, police released mages of...
CORINTH, VT
mynbc5.com

Man shot by Burlington police officer arrested after leaving hospital

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The man who was shot by a Burlington police officer on Saturday has been arrested following his release from the hospital. Vermont State Police said David Johnson, 20, of Burlington was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday and immediately arrested. He appeared in front of a judge on Wednesday in Burlington where he plead not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment connected to the police-involved shooting, as well as not guilty to a previous domestic assault charge involving a family member.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

2 charged after disturbance in in Bradford

BRADFORD — Two people were cited following an incident in Bradford on Sunday. Authorities say they were notified of a dispute at the Jiffy Mart at around 8:10 p.m. Police say they intended to take Matthew Guay, 38, of Corinth, into protective custody for detox and he refused to cooperate.
BRADFORD, VT
WCAX

Lyndon man charged with stealing from his church

EAST BURKE, Vt. (WCAX) - Instead of chipping in to the collection basket, police say a Lyndon man stole thousands from his local church. Vermont State Police say Gerald Prevost, 72, was charged Thursday with embezzlement. They say he stole four different times from the East Burke Congregational Church in July, adding up to about $10,000.
LYNDON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two arrested in Waterbury

WATERBURY — Two people are facing charges following an incident in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that Jennie Galway, 35, of Washington, and Joseph Llano, 23, of Springfield, MA, were at a home they were told not to be. Following an investigation, police allege that Galway and...
WATERBURY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Burglary in Brownington

BROWNINGTON — Police are investigating a theft that took place in Brownington on Sunday. Authorities were notified of stolen property from an address on Willoughby Lake Road at around 3:20 p.m. The stolen property consisted of two ice fishing sleds, a wooden taboggan, five jig sticks, fifteen to twenty...
BROWNINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Police arrest four people after burglary, robberies in Barre

BARRE, Vt. — Police arrested four people on Tuesday morning following a string of burglaries and robberies in Barre. Barre City police first received a call just before midnight on Tuesday about a break-in at the North End Deli Mart on North Main Street. While investigating, police were diverted...
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Police investigating fatal crash in Grafton County

HAVERHILL, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Sunday in Pike. Police said they responded to a disturbance call in Glencliff when they learned that Jacquelyn Decareau, 30, had left the area and was headed toward Haverhill on Route 25. While searching the area,...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
WKTV

Utica woman accused of bringing drugs into state prison

DANNEMORA, N.Y. – A Utica woman was arrested after allegedly bringing drugs into the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora earlier this week. Prison workers called New York State Police to report a visitor with suspected contraband. Following the investigation, 39-year-old Gina Chamoun was arrested and charged with introducing contraband into a prison.
UTICA, NY
WCAX

38 headstones vandalized at Franklin County cemetery

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism at a St. Albans cemetery. Now families are left picking up the pieces and bearing the bill. Thirty-eight headstones were damaged or knocked over at the Holy Cross Cemetery, which is owned by the Diocese of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT

