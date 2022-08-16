ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

2 deaths in Florida linked to raw oysters from Louisiana

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A restaurant customer in Fort Lauderdale has died of a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters. A Pensacola man died the same way this month. Both cases involved oysters from Louisiana. Gary Oreal, who manages the Rustic Inn, told the South Florida SunSentinel that...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
State
Kansas State
Local
Texas Business
State
Colorado State
City
Amarillo, TX
everythinglubbock.com

New Texas political ad shows child wearing body armor to return to school

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A catchy country song accompanies a new political ad showing the familiar routine of a mother getting her child ready to go back to school, but it concludes with the startling image of the boy holding a “first day of school” sign dressed in body armor. Words then appear on a black screen reading, “Our children are not soldiers. Vote for change on November 8th.”
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

51 years in education and she’s not stopping now

SAN MARCOS, Texas (Nexstar) — Connie Bagley kicked off August celebrating her 51st year as a teacher, amid a time when Texas teachers are leaving the profession at record rates, she doesn’t plan on leaving quite yet. The 73-year-old educator has spent the better half of her career...
SAN MARCOS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy