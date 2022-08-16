ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida losing daylight: Shorter days, longer nights ahead

By Amanda Holly
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The sun didn’t rise in Tampa until 7:01 a.m. on Tuesday. The sunsets are slowly getting earlier as well the farther we get into August.

For the next three months, on average, each day will lose about 85 seconds of daylight. The sunrise will get later and the sunsets will continue to get earlier.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, there is a total of 13 hours and six minutes of daylight in Tampa. In the next month, west central Florida will lose almost an hour of daylight.

Two months from now, on Oct. 16, there will only be 11 hours and 28 minutes of daylight, down over an hour and a half from mid-August with a 7:30 a.m. sunrise and a sunset before 7 p.m.

The fall back time change is taken into account three months from now. On Nov. 16, there will be just 10 hours and 44 minutes of daylight. That will be down 142 minutes of daylight, more than two hours, from Aug. 16.

The amount of daylight will be much shorter but it will get light earlier due to the time change. The sunrises will be just before 7 a.m. but sunsets will be at about 5:30 p.m. each evening.

RittSea
3d ago

Lol. I confess, I came to the comments section looking for climate change alarmists. So far no one is screaming that the sky is falling. But there will be someone. I’ll be patient.

Reply
33
Carol Bronson
3d ago

I came to comments to see where the news was in this article. 75 years old and even I could tell that we had passed into shorter days. What a Surprise.😳😳😳

Reply
11
Dennis Connolly
2d ago

love it. DAYLIGHT STANDARD TIME should be all year. It is the worlds time. Daylight savings time is ridiculous, your not gaining or losing anything. You're just calling it something else. You CANNOT make more daylight.

Reply
12
 

