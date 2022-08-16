Florida losing daylight: Shorter days, longer nights ahead

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The sun didn’t rise in Tampa until 7:01 a.m. on Tuesday. The sunsets are slowly getting earlier as well the farther we get into August.

For the next three months, on average, each day will lose about 85 seconds of daylight. The sunrise will get later and the sunsets will continue to get earlier.

On Tuesday, Aug. 16, there is a total of 13 hours and six minutes of daylight in Tampa. In the next month, west central Florida will lose almost an hour of daylight.

Two months from now, on Oct. 16, there will only be 11 hours and 28 minutes of daylight, down over an hour and a half from mid-August with a 7:30 a.m. sunrise and a sunset before 7 p.m.

The fall back time change is taken into account three months from now. On Nov. 16, there will be just 10 hours and 44 minutes of daylight. That will be down 142 minutes of daylight, more than two hours, from Aug. 16.

The amount of daylight will be much shorter but it will get light earlier due to the time change. The sunrises will be just before 7 a.m. but sunsets will be at about 5:30 p.m. each evening.

