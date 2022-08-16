Read full article on original website
Louisiana DOTD starting new aviation program
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Aviation branch is launching a new program called Fly Louisiana to bring tourism to Louisiana airports. Fly Louisiana was designed to urge pilots and aviation enthusiast to visit airports throughout the state. The program supports general...
Unemployment rate in Louisiana sets another record low
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The unemployment rate in Louisiana has reached a record low for the second month in a row, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC). The state’s department of labor reports a 3.6% unemployment rate and a total of 2,027,635 individuals employed in July. LWC...
La. taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim over $36 million in tax refunds
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) is urging Louisiana taxpayers to claim state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. LDR sent letters to 20,400 individuals and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office.
LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
Ex-La. Senator Karen Carter Peterson has law license suspended as she waits for sentencing for wire fraud scheme
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, Former Louisiana State Senator Karen Carter Peterson was suspended from practicing law after she plead guilty to wire fraud on August 1. According to documents, the petition was filed by the Office of Disciplinary Counsel. The order was effective immediately. Federal court documents...
Endangered sea turtles spotted on Louisiana’s coast, first time in 75 years
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – For the first time in 75 years, sea turtles have been observed on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands. The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) discovered hatchlings of the endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles in the Breton National Wildlife Refuge.
How much does it cost to have a baby? Insurance company says Louisiana is the 9th least expensive
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Got baby fever? If so, you might not after reading this. Some pregnancies are planned and some are not, but one thing that is certain is that having a baby can be expensive. According to QuoteWizard, having a child costs between $21,000 and $37,000 in the first year, depending on where you live.
Ascension Parish man killed in vehicle crash in St. Charles Parish
MONTZ, La (BRPROUD) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 61 on Wednesday afternoon in St. Charles Parish. According to officials, 52-year-old James Kennedy was driving north in a 2019 Hyundai Elantra on US 61 near Evangeline Road. Kennedy drove across the center of the highway, crossing the southbound lanes and hit a utility pole.
Traffic Update: All lanes now open on I-10 East at Washington, but congestion lingers
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), as of 2:54 p.m. Wednesday (August 17), all lanes are now open on I-10 East at Washington Street but area congestion from an earlier crash remains. DOTD says backups along I-10 East have reached...
Traffic Update: All lanes open on I-10 East at LA 73, area delays remain
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), all lanes are now open on I-10 East near LA 73 Wednesday (August 17) evening. As of 7 p.m., DOTD says the earlier crash has been cleared. But even though lanes are open, traffic...
Right lane on Sunshine Bridge closed due to crack
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The westbound right lane on the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish closed Thursday due to a significant crack. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said they discovered the new crack during a planned routine inspection of the bridge. Transportation officials said the bridge is safe to cross but the lane closure is in place out of caution until repairs can be made.
DCFS releases initial report following investigation into toddler’s death by overdose
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) has released the initial investigations of a report conducted after two-year-old Mitchell Robinson, III died from a fentanyl overdose. The toddler is believed to have ingested pills left lying around before he was declared dead at...
