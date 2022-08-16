ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Louisiana DOTD starting new aviation program

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Aviation branch is launching a new program called Fly Louisiana to bring tourism to Louisiana airports. Fly Louisiana was designed to urge pilots and aviation enthusiast to visit airports throughout the state. The program supports general...
LOUISIANA STATE
Unemployment rate in Louisiana sets another record low

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The unemployment rate in Louisiana has reached a record low for the second month in a row, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC). The state’s department of labor reports a 3.6% unemployment rate and a total of 2,027,635 individuals employed in July. LWC...
LOUISIANA STATE
La. taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim over $36 million in tax refunds

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) is urging Louisiana taxpayers to claim state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. LDR sent letters to 20,400 individuals and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office.
LOUISIANA STATE
LDR: Three women arrested for defrauding state disaster relief program

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Three individuals are behind bars for falsifying documents to collect refunds on personal property destroyed in a natural disaster. According to the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR), Starr Carbo, Johnnie Mae Ricard, and Erica Williams, all of Westwego, are charged in connection with fraudulently preparing and submitting Natural Disaster Claim for Refund of State Sales Taxes Paid after Hurricane Ida in 2021.
Endangered sea turtles spotted on Louisiana’s coast, first time in 75 years

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – For the first time in 75 years, sea turtles have been observed on Louisiana’s Chandeleur Islands. The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) discovered hatchlings of the endangered Kemp’s ridley turtles in the Breton National Wildlife Refuge.
LOUISIANA STATE
Ascension Parish man killed in vehicle crash in St. Charles Parish

MONTZ, La (BRPROUD) — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on US 61 on Wednesday afternoon in St. Charles Parish. According to officials, 52-year-old James Kennedy was driving north in a 2019 Hyundai Elantra on US 61 near Evangeline Road. Kennedy drove across the center of the highway, crossing the southbound lanes and hit a utility pole.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
Right lane on Sunshine Bridge closed due to crack

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The westbound right lane on the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish closed Thursday due to a significant crack. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said they discovered the new crack during a planned routine inspection of the bridge. Transportation officials said the bridge is safe to cross but the lane closure is in place out of caution until repairs can be made.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA

