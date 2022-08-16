Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Rock Island High School host 'Rally at the Rock'
This event will look and feel like a pep rally, with Bettendorf dancers, cheerleaders and band planning to perform. Organizers say families that qualify can sign one child up for an after school activity, for free. Exploring Jane’s Place. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT. The Jane’s...
ourquadcities.com
Community invited to Sikorski retirement party
The community is invited to a retirement open house for Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, hosted by the City of Davenport. Join in wishing Chief Sikorski well in his retirement Thursday, August 18 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. in the Davenport Police Department Community Room, located at 416 N. Harrison St., Davenport.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport senior division act advances in state fair talent search
Three talented Senior Division acts (ages 13-21) have advanced to the championship round in Bill Riley’s 62nd annual Iowa State Fair Talent Search. Each act will perform again on Sunday. Among the Sprout Champions are Kinley Oberhaus, 10; Bayleigh Sieverding, 10; Kinidi Struck, 10; Tap Trio; Davenport. The Bill...
KWQC
Moline 150th Sesquicentennial Celebration full list of events
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Moline is celebrating its 150th birthday with a week full of events in the Moline 150 Sesquicentennial Celebration. Events like a Mayoral Luncheon, historical trolley tours downtown, three-day music and art festival, and more will be held throughout the week. The City of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvik.org
New Name for QC Civic Center
Thursday officials of the civic center and Vibrant, a Moline-based financial services company, made the announcement. Vibrant President and CEO Matt McCombs calls the ten year deal an investment in the community. "The opportunity to be the first local business that's actually sponsoring The Mark and having the naming rights...
ourquadcities.com
City of Moline to celebrate sesquicentennial
Moline is turning 150, and the community is celebrating in a big way! Tory Brecht, Communications Coordinator for the City of Moline, dropped by Local 4 to tell us about what we can expect for the sesquicentennial celebration. For more information, click here.
Rosecrance to open new behavioral health center in Moline on Aug. 22
MOLINE, Ill. — A Midwestern behavior health group is opening a new location in the Quad Cities, bringing its services across the river. Rosecrance, a behavioral health services provider with locations across the Midwest, is opening a new location at 4900 38th Avenue in Moline on Monday, August 20.
ourquadcities.com
Great writers to read their work at Rock Island library
The Midwest Writing Center will host a a live reading by the winners of the 2021 and 2022 Great River Writers’ Retreat on Sept. 1. The free event is at 5:30 p.m., Sept. 1 at the Rock Island Public Library Community Room, 401 19th St. Jo Ivy Young (2022)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ourquadcities.com
With help of a ‘Picker,’ Hilltop hopes to improve gateway to downtown
Soon after the first anniversary of becoming just second director of Davenport’s Hilltop Campus Village (HCV), Molly Otting-Carlson had a big day Thursday, Aug. 18. She met here with a senior officer of Main Street America and a co-star of the hit cable History show “American Pickers,” at a key location on HCV’s southern border.
ourquadcities.com
QCSO violinist has played every Riverfront Pops — 40 years worth
The Quad City Symphony Orchestra likely will see its biggest audience in three years at the Quad City Bank & Trust Riverfront Pops this weekend at LeClaire Park. What it bills as “the party of the summer” is celebrating its 40th rendition, and violinist Charlie Abplanalp has played for every single one, since it debuted in 1983.
ourquadcities.com
Freedom Fest | East Moline Main Street
East Molin Main Street’s President Patricia Hansen sat down with us to highlight a popular summer event that’s making it’s way back to 15th Avenue and Runner’s Park.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf baker is upper crust in Iowa State Fair competition
Upper-crust pie bakers put their top creations to the test in the Machine Shed Pies competition, judged Monday, Aug. 15, at the 2022 Iowa State Fair. The Iowa State Fair Food Department is the largest of any state fair in the country. There are 128 divisions, 615 classes and nearly 6,300 entries at this year’s fair.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The New Name Of The Quad Cities TaxSlayer Center Revealed
For almost 30 years, the Quad Cities has had one major venue where they could see concerts, hockey, football, and more. Since 1993, that venue has had three different names: The MARK of the Quad Cities, the iWireless Center, and the TaxSlayer Center. After being called the TaxSlayer Center for the past 5 years, the Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority announced the new name where you can continue to see concerts, shows, hockey, and football.
ourquadcities.com
‘Rent It Forward’ event will provide dialogue between agencies, landlords
A “Rent It Forward” event for landlords and community-resource agencies will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at The Salvation Army, 2200 5th Ave., Moline. The event will include a panel discussion and question-and-answer session with community-resource vendors for landlords to learn about different housing-assistance programs, and to improve relationships between the landlords and agencies, a news release says.
KWQC
SE Davenport Little League and Davenport businesses prepare for Little League World Series
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Southeast Little League in Davenport is one of 20 teams worldwide to qualify for the 2022 Little League World series. “This has been a dream of theirs for a while. Some of them have played together since they were eight years old, and to watch those boys grow from eight years old to 12 years old, and to be able to achieve their dream is absolutely awesome,” said Thomas Mason IV, president of Southeast Little League’s board of directors.
ourquadcities.com
Hiring event offered for QC school bus drivers
Are you driven to apply to be a school bus driver?. IowaWORKS will be having a hiring event for school bus drivers on Monday, August 22 from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at 1801A E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport. For more information and a list of other organizations at the event,...
Name change and rebranding potentially coming to Scott County Juvenile Detention Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Scott County Juvenile Detention Center could soon adopt a rebranding that better displays the goals and purpose of the facility. According to Director Jeremy Kaiser, rebranding is in the works for the youth behavioral center, and it's all about reflecting how the facility has changed over the years.
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf proposes multi-million-dollar water park, ice rink, rec center
The City of Bettendorf, in partnership with the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, is proposing three new amenities to replace Splash Landing, Frozen Landing, and the Life Fitness Center off Middle Road and 23rd Street. City and YMCA officials will meet Wednesday to discuss the project with local journalists.
KWQC
Bettendorf reveals multi-million dollar plans for “The Landing”
The Red & Gold scrimmage football game will start at 5 p.m. following Rally at the Rock. This event will look and feel like a pep rally, with Bettendorf dancers, cheerleaders and band planning to perform. Moline Parks and Recreation announce a new youth scholarship program. Updated: 7 hours ago.
Community steps up with donations to care for 198 collies taken from rural Sherrard farm
MERCER COUNTY, Ill. — There has been an outpouring of community support for the care of nearly 200 dogs rescued from a property in rural Sherrard. Mercer County Animal Control has been flooded with donations and volunteers to help the collies get healthy. Officials report that the dogs are doing well.
Comments / 0