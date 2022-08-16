DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Southeast Little League in Davenport is one of 20 teams worldwide to qualify for the 2022 Little League World series. “This has been a dream of theirs for a while. Some of them have played together since they were eight years old, and to watch those boys grow from eight years old to 12 years old, and to be able to achieve their dream is absolutely awesome,” said Thomas Mason IV, president of Southeast Little League’s board of directors.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO