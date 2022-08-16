Read full article on original website
Related
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
What is the most dangerous animal in Alabama?
Alabama is home to some truly terrifying creatures, but which one of them is the state's most dangerous animal?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wanna take a hike? Here is every trail in North Alabama
With another summer behind us and only weeks left to enjoy the warmer weather, you might be wondering where the best hiking trails are in North Alabama.
Buc-ee’s hiring for new Alabama location for possible November opening
Buc-ee’s has begun hiring for its newest Alabama location in Athens. The Texas-based convenience store chain where everything is bigger is looking at a possible opening in November, according to its career site. Current jobs available, according to the website, include cashiers, janitorial staff, bookkeeper, grocery stocker, food service,...
CBS42.com
Plenty of rain today and all weekend across Alabama
The stalled front will drift back north today across Central Alabama as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves over the state too. This will bring in more moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. We will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain will be possible. Highs will only get into the lower to mid 80s.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Photos: Large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan
COPEMISH, Mich. – Dakota Stebbins snapped pictures of what appears to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. The pictures were taken before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday (Aug. 13). There are three native wildcats in Michigan including bobcat, mountain lion and lynx. There...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvtm13.com
A brief break in the rain for most of central Alabama on Thursday
Overall drier across central Alabama today with rain chances climbing again for the weekend. Check out the video for the latest forecast. The best chance of rain today will be for areas generally south of Interstate 20. Mostly cloudy skies should keep temperatures below average with highs in the mid-80s.
wtvy.com
Milk plant closings to impact some schools in Ala.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Milk plant closures in Alabama and Mississippi will impact schools across the southeast. Borden Dairy is closing plants in Dothan and in Hattiesburg, Mississippi by the end of September 2022. Borden makes 8-ounce bottles of milk often served in schools. According to the Dairy Alliance that...
Check out a rare albino hummingbird spotted in Alabama and shared by James Spann
A rare albino hummingbird was recently spotted in an Alabama backyard. A photo taken of the bird in Chelsea by Jim & Suzette Lowrey shows the white bird sharing a feeder with a wasp. The photo was shared by meteorologist James Spann. Hummingbird central says that albino hummingbirds feature white...
wvtm13.com
Arrest made in 3 separate shootings along I-85 in Alabama, Georgia
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A man has been arrested for three separate shootings Wednesday along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Sheriff's deputies in Georgia say 39-year-old Jerel Raphael Brown of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested. Officials say he shot at vehicles along the highway in Montgomery, and Auburn, Alabama; and near Hogansville, Georgia.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtm13.com
WVTM13 Investigates: Alabama cafeteria milk supplier closes plants
Borden Dairy is closing two plants which produce cafeteria milk jugs for schools in four states. More than one hundred Alabama school systems must now find a new lunchroom milk supplier. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
Alabama man arrested, accused of three Interstate 85 shooting; his white Cadillac made it easier for police to locate him
A man was arrested Wednesday for three separate shootings that took place earlier in the day along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. Jerel Raphael Brown,39, of Montgomery, Alabama, was arrested in LaFayette, Alabama, after shootings were reported in Montgomery and Auburn in Alabama and near Hogansville, Georgia, according to sheriff’s deputies in Troup County, Georgia.
utv44.com
Black bears in Alabama, what you should do if you encounter one
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Some of the fiercest predators in the world live here in our communities- the black bear. There are about 300 thousand black bears in the United States and that number seems to be growing! A viral video on Facebook showed a black bear in Saraland trying to get its paws on the food inside of a bird feeder. Saraland Resident Heather Messick recorded the video. She says this isn't the first time she's seen a bear in her area and at this point she and other people in her community have learned to coexist with their furry neighbors.
Bryant-Denny booze, 1960 murder, loose-cow charges: Down in Alabama
We rarely pass up an opportunity to report on loose cattle in Alabama. Partly because it’s important to point out that the world still needs cowboys every now and then. Usually the stories have to do with a herd snarling interstate traffic. But here’s one that has landed a state lawmaker in a little trouble.
Maryland woman indicted for murder in Alabama
A woman from Maryland has been indicted on a capital murder charge stemming from an April incident in Athens, according to court records.
Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman supports lawsuit to block use of electronic voting machines
Former Gov. Don Siegelman has filed a declaration in support of a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s use of electronic voting machines, citing his razor-thin loss in the governor’s race 20 years ago. “I personally experienced how votes can be electronically manipulated,” Siegelman said in the declaration. Unofficial results...
FBI involved in arrest at south Alabama cruise terminal
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation in Mobile have said they were involved in an arrest that took place at the Mobile cruise terminal Monday. The Carnival Ecstasy returned Monday from a cruise to Cozumel, Mexico. According to FBI Mobile, the person was arrested for a warrant out of the […]
Here’s One Thing No Alabama Resident Wants To See Coming Home
Living in Alabama can be dangerous, in more ways than one. We have killer snakes, alligators, and bears. Now this is not something we are not aware of. Yet the thought of pulling into my driveway and catching 2 bears in the act, well now that’s a story. See entire video below.
Comments / 0